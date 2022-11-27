ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
WIBX 950

Is It Actually Legal To Tip Your Mail Carriers In New York State?

It's that time of year where honestly some of the biggest MVPs are mail carriers and delivery drivers. They are bringing our online purchases to us safely, while working many long hours. You want to show your gratitude, but is it illegal to tip these folks?. We did some digging...
101.5 WPDH

Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location

A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
WIBX 950

19 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For December 2022

Maybe you're excited for the holiday season this month. One thing to keep in mind before things get to busy is safety. Here's a look at New York State's most wanted criminals for December 2022. How can you help make sure our neighborhoods are safe for the beginning of the...
WIBX 950

I Don’t Understand This Partial Lunar Treat

It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
WIBX 950

It’s a Beaut! Christmas Vacation Display in CNY Wins the Holidays

It's a beaut! One hilarious Christmas Vacation display wins the holiday season in Central New York. Lee Broomfield kicked off a fun, old-fashioned family Christmas with his annual homage to Clark Griswold and National Lampoons Christmas Vacation right in his front yard. The tradition started with the infamous Griswold car,...
BARNEVELD, NY
WIBX 950

Find Italian Treats and More in Upstate New York This Christmas

Italian treats always seem to find their way to a holiday table at Christmas time in Upstate New York. And thank goodness for that!. Italian Americans make up a huge number of families who can trace their heritage back to the Old Country. And because of that, authentic Italian bakeries and delicious gelato shops are pretty easy to find all over the region. They also get very busy during the Christmas holiday season preparing their popular treats for family gatherings and celebrations alike. You can never go wrong bringing a plate of these cookies as a gift for the host.
WIBX 950

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week for Dec 1

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and Utica Police are asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. UPD is looking for 55-year-old Robert Watson on a warrant stemming from a charge of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree (a class D felony). The incident stems from a domestic incident that occurred in west Utica in November of 2022.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Does Downtown Utica New York Show Up In A Hallmark Christmas Movie?

Tis the season of Hallmark Christmas movies. Does Utica make an appearance? Yes, and no. So, it's no shocker that Utica New York isn't the only Utica in America. There are 20 places named Utica in America. You can find Utica in the following states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

New York Asking Parents To Avoid This Gift

Thanksgiving has come and gone already? How is it possible? It seems we were just warning parents about the dangers of Halloween candy and asking drivers to use caution as trick-or-treating was going on. The year is almost over and yet there is one more new warning that New York has for us.
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

See Live Reindeer and Polar Bears in Upstate New York This Season

There is nothing quite like the thrill of seeing a reindeer up close and personal during the holiday season. It's that magic moment that every kid dreams of growing up and it really does bring out the kid in all of us adults too. The holiday season is already a special time, but we have a few ideas that can bring all of those magical feelings to life this year.
WIBX 950

Gas War in One CNY Town Has Prices at Pump Under $3 at 3 Stations

Who doesn't love a good gas war? There's one in Central New York that is easing a little of the pain at the pumps, dropping prices below $3. To celebrate the newly remodeled Stewart's Shops in Ilion, New York, prices at the pumps are less than 3 bucks a gallon. Two other gas stations in town are helping celebrate too by lowering their prices, creating a gas war.
ILION, NY
WIBX 950

FDA Warns New Yorkers To Avoid This Particular Raw Seafood

I know I'm safe from this particular warning, because I'm not a seafood eater in general. However, if you like indulging in some different varieties of raw seafoods, you might want to be extra careful. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has sent out warnings to 13 states, including New York, to avoid one particular kind of raw seafood.
GEORGIA STATE
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy