Runnin’ Utes Go Wire-To-Wire, Hand No. 4 Arizona First Loss

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah men’s basketball team went wire-to-wire in an upset of the No. 4 team in the country, the Arizona Wildcats. The Utes hosted the Wildcats at the Huntsman Center for their Pac-12 Conference opener on Thursday, December 1. Utah defeated Arizona, 81-66. The...
TUCSON, AZ
kslsports.com

Jaren Hall Remains Focused On Playing In BYU’s Bowl Game

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall suffered a right ankle injury in the win over Stanford on November 26. The injury was deemed “precautionary,” and there was no break in the ankle. That’s good news for Hall, who has to decide soon whether to move...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Tony Finau Debuts Utah Jazz Golf Bag, Ryan Smith On Bag

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s Tony Finau has completed his opening round at the Hero World Challenge, while sporting a new Utah Jazz-themed golf bag, and will enter round two just three shots off the pace. Finau, who is sporting a slick new Utah Jazz-themed golf bag, and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Stanford Expresses Regret For Band Performance During BYU Game

PROVO, Utah – During halftime of the Stanford-BYU football game on November 26, the Stanford Band used controversial phrases during a performance. The Stanford Band, historically known for pushing the envelope with its performances, had a skit during the BYU game called “gay chicken.” During the performance, three women acted out a wedding ceremony with the “wedding official” using common terms used for temple marriages in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
STANFORD, CA
kslsports.com

BYU Sets Single-Game 3-Point Record In Blowout Over Westminster

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU basketball defeated Westminster 100-70 at the Vivint Arena. Five different BYU players scored in double-figures as the Cougars improve their season record to 5-3 overall. BYU set a single-game school record for most three-pointers made with 19. They knocked down 51% of their three-point...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Mark Pope Provides Injury Update On BYU Guard Spencer Johnson

SALT LAKE CITY – When will BYU get starting guard Spencer Johnson back from an injury? The 6-foot-5 starter missed BYU’s 100-70 victory over Westminster on Tuesday night. He continues to be sidelined from a knee injury during the Thanksgiving night loss to Butler in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

College Football Playoff Officially Expanding To 12 Teams Beginning In 2024-25 Season

SALT LAKE CITY – The College Football Playoff Board of Managers agreed to expand the CFP to 12 teams beginning in the 2024-25 season. The first round of the expanded College Football Playoff will be held on Saturday, December 21. The games will be held at either the home field of the higher-seeded team or at another site designated by the higher-seeded school. The matchups will be the No. 12 seed at No. 5, No. 11 at No. 6, No. 10 at No. 7, and No. 9 at No. 8.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Weber State Basketball Drops Road Contest To Tarleton State

SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State Wildcats struggled on the defensive end as they fell on the road to Tarleton State 75-65 on Tuesday night in Texas. Dillon Jones led Weber State with 16 points and 11 rebounds on 4-of-10 shooting from the field against Tarleton State. Junior Ballard dropped 14 points on 4-for-7 shooting from the three-point line. KJ Cunningham added 10 points off the bench.
OGDEN, UT
kslsports.com

Real Salt Lake Partners With SeatGeek Ahead Of 2023 Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake has announced a new and exciting partnership with SeatGeek that will enhance the fan experience at America First Field. Beginning at the start of the 2023 Major League Soccer season, SeatGeek will act as the club’s official ticketing provider. SeatGeek is...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

