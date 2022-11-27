Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Meet Sensory Santa and Explore the Edventure Children's MuseumPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea RoomThe Planking TravelerRidgeway, SC
Related
Three Transfer Portal Candidates
South Carolina is an attractive destination for transfer portal names, and there are a few they should have an early eye on.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia vs. LSU: Prediction and preview
The calendar has turned to December, and it’s time to crown the champion of college football’s top conference. The 2022 SEC Championship Game (4 p.m. ET, CBS) features No. 1 Georgia and No. 14 LSU facing off in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Saturday’s showdown is a rematch from...
Bowl Game: What to pull for this weekend
South Carolina currently is a hot commodity when it comes to bowl selection and rightfully so. The Gamecocks just had the best back-to-back weeks in program history, defeating then-No. 5 Tennessee, 63-38 in their home finale, and toppling rival Clemson (then-No. 7) on the road, 31-30, to finish 8-4. This stretch has energized the Carolina fan base quite a bit, meaning the Gamecocks are ready to travel and gobble up tickets, so that means there have been some unexpected possibilities pop up following the win against the Tigers.
WIS-TV
Gamecocks commemorate Palmetto Bowl victory with ‘Our State’ campaign
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecock Club announced Wednesday the launch of a new campaign recognizing USC’s victory in the Palmetto Bowl. Years of defeat for the Gamecocks came to an end after beating the Clemson Tigers 31-30 in the Palmetto Bowl Saturday. Wednesday saw the launch of the ‘Our State’ campaign.
Anthony Carries Cuts Down Recruitment
Running back Anthony Carrie has been a priority for South Carolina for quite some time, and he just narrowed down his schools.
saturdaydownsouth.com
5 reasons LSU will win its most unlikely SEC title
LSU has been to the SEC Championship Game 6 previous times. Four of the games have come against Georgia. The Tigers have won 3 of those, but their only loss in the title game came against the Bulldogs (34-14 in 2005). No. 14 LSU and No. 1 Georgia meet in...
Shane Beamer Trolls Tennessee In Epic Fashion
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer took to social media for a light jab at a Tennessee Volunteer fan.
atozsports.com
Dabo Swinney clarifies his comments about the Tennessee Vols ‘flipping burgers’ during championship weekend
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney drew the ire of Tennessee Vols fans last week when he made some comments about UT’s 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Swinney said that Tennessee had a clear path to the playoff, but they forgot to show up to play against the Gamecocks.
Why South Carolina's OC Job Is An Attractive One
Based on multiple factors, South Carolina's offensive coordinator position is one of the most attractive job openings in college football.
Does Swinney think Clemson needs to dip into transfer portal this time around?
Clemson may be preparing for another game this week. But with an important date on the recruiting calendar looming, Dabo Swinney has to think about next year, too. The first of two transfer portal windows (...)
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cole Cubelic explains why he's not picking Georgia to win the national championship
Cole Cubelic was asked if he would pick Georgia or the field to win the national championship, and the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host chose the field. Speaking on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic explained that even though the Georgia rushing attack has been great in recent games, Cubelic would still not classify the offense as “high-powered.”
South Carolina Trounced By George Washington
The Gamecocks traveled to the nation's capital and suffered a demoralizing loss to George Washington on Wednesday night.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Najee Harris hilariously calls out teammate George Pickens' Georgia title: 'He got his weak ass natty'
Georgia is the most recent national title winner and the Bulldogs are poised for a repeat as the projected top seed in the College Football Playoff. And former Crimson Tide star Najee Harris hasn’t forgotten that last matchup that he was on the losing side of, calling out current teammate George Pickens.
South Carolina, UCLA could be the next great NCAAW rivalry after thriller
Last offseason, Candace Parker went on Taylor Rooks’ show for Bleacher Report to discuss a myriad of topics. One that came up was the old rivalry going back to the two-time WNBA champion’s college days. Parker hadn’t donned orange and white since 2008 but the fire of the UConn-Tennessee rivalry remained.
WIS-TV
Gamecocks take on UCLA bruins
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tonight the Gamecocks take on UCLA at Colonial Life Arena. UCLA had only faced South Carolina twice before this game and lost both times. Basketball player Aliyah Boston started in the matchup after dealing with an injury earlier this week. Boston suffered a right ankle injury...
George Washington runs away from USC
WASHINGTON (AP) – James Bishop IV scored 15 of his 24 points in the first half when George Washington took a 20-point lead and the Colonials didn’t look back, beating South Carolina 79-55. Bishop was 8-of-19 shooting, made 5 of 8 3-point attempts, and had eight assists for the Colonials, who shot 51%. Brendan Adams […]
WYFF4.com
Driver pronounced dead at scene near Clemson University, coroner says
CLEMSON, S.C. — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near Clemson University, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s office. The coroner says that Myron "Reese" Davis was traveling on College Avenue/Tiger Boulevard around 6:40 a.m. Monday when the crash happened. No age or...
WYFF4.com
'I've never lost a race': Former SC Gov. Nikki Haley addresses possible presidential run among other topics at Clemson University
CLEMSON, S.C. — Former U.S. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, stopped at Clemson University Tuesday evening to talk about the state of the country and next steps for the Republican Party. Haley was a guest for Clemson’s Turning point USA Chapter as she spoke about the importance...
South Carolina restaurants accused of illegally keeping cash, tips from workers
Investigators say several Upstate Japanese restaurants illegally kept tips and paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including overtime, according to a press release from the US Department of Labor.
USC Gamecock
USC professor to open farmstand, café in the Vista
That’s why he was smiling in a nearly empty, gutted storeroom while a saw screeches its way through salvaged wood. As the smell of sawdust fills the air, he points to rectangles of lumber and corrugated metal sheeting — a stall will soon take its final shape. There is one stall each for the bakery, coffee bar and butcher's counter. This leaves the middle of the shop open for the produce stand.
Comments / 0