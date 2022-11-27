ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia vs. LSU: Prediction and preview

The calendar has turned to December, and it’s time to crown the champion of college football’s top conference. The 2022 SEC Championship Game (4 p.m. ET, CBS) features No. 1 Georgia and No. 14 LSU facing off in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Saturday’s showdown is a rematch from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Bowl Game: What to pull for this weekend

South Carolina currently is a hot commodity when it comes to bowl selection and rightfully so. The Gamecocks just had the best back-to-back weeks in program history, defeating then-No. 5 Tennessee, 63-38 in their home finale, and toppling rival Clemson (then-No. 7) on the road, 31-30, to finish 8-4. This stretch has energized the Carolina fan base quite a bit, meaning the Gamecocks are ready to travel and gobble up tickets, so that means there have been some unexpected possibilities pop up following the win against the Tigers.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Gamecocks commemorate Palmetto Bowl victory with ‘Our State’ campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecock Club announced Wednesday the launch of a new campaign recognizing USC’s victory in the Palmetto Bowl. Years of defeat for the Gamecocks came to an end after beating the Clemson Tigers 31-30 in the Palmetto Bowl Saturday. Wednesday saw the launch of the ‘Our State’ campaign.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

5 reasons LSU will win its most unlikely SEC title

LSU has been to the SEC Championship Game 6 previous times. Four of the games have come against Georgia. The Tigers have won 3 of those, but their only loss in the title game came against the Bulldogs (34-14 in 2005). No. 14 LSU and No. 1 Georgia meet in...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cole Cubelic explains why he's not picking Georgia to win the national championship

Cole Cubelic was asked if he would pick Georgia or the field to win the national championship, and the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host chose the field. Speaking on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic explained that even though the Georgia rushing attack has been great in recent games, Cubelic would still not classify the offense as “high-powered.”
ATHENS, GA
WIS-TV

Gamecocks take on UCLA bruins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tonight the Gamecocks take on UCLA at Colonial Life Arena. UCLA had only faced South Carolina twice before this game and lost both times. Basketball player Aliyah Boston started in the matchup after dealing with an injury earlier this week. Boston suffered a right ankle injury...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSPA 7News

George Washington runs away from USC

WASHINGTON (AP) – James Bishop IV scored 15 of his 24 points in the first half when George Washington took a 20-point lead and the Colonials didn’t look back, beating South Carolina 79-55. Bishop was 8-of-19 shooting, made 5 of 8 3-point attempts, and had eight assists for the Colonials, who shot 51%. Brendan Adams […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

Driver pronounced dead at scene near Clemson University, coroner says

CLEMSON, S.C. — A driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash near Clemson University, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s office. The coroner says that Myron "Reese" Davis was traveling on College Avenue/Tiger Boulevard around 6:40 a.m. Monday when the crash happened. No age or...
CLEMSON, SC
USC Gamecock

USC professor to open farmstand, café in the Vista

That’s why he was smiling in a nearly empty, gutted storeroom while a saw screeches its way through salvaged wood. As the smell of sawdust fills the air, he points to rectangles of lumber and corrugated metal sheeting — a stall will soon take its final shape. There is one stall each for the bakery, coffee bar and butcher's counter. This leaves the middle of the shop open for the produce stand.
