Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Tulsa Police Searching For Suspect Accused Of Murdering His Girlfriend

Tulsa Police need your help finding a murder suspect who they believe is armed and dangerous. Homicide detectives are looking for Isaias Torres, Jr. in connection with the stabbing death of his girlfriend. The family of Monica DeLeon said she leaves behind three children. "They didn't know what happened to...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Body Discovered At Recycling Plant Identified By Tulsa Police

Tulsa Police identified a man whose body was found at a recycling plant. On Tuesday, someone found Juan Rolland, Jr.'s body at the plant, among debris picked up by a recycling truck, police said. His death does not appear to be a homicide, according to police.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Cold Case Files: Rebekah Barrett Of Collinsville

18-year-old Rebekah Barrett attended her prom in Collinsville on April 23rd,1995. It would also be the last thing she would get to do as, just hours later, she was found injured in the middle of Garnett near Union in Collinsville. She would later die at the hospital. The investigation into what happened to her has never been officially determined and closed.
COLLINSVILLE, OK
news9.com

Family Of Victim In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash: "We Forgive You"

The family of a Broken Arrow man killed in a Tulsa crash said they will think of him every single day. Tulsa Police said Joshua Clark was on his motorcycle when the driver of a minivan turned in front of him, from a neighborhood. The most recent memories Patrick Fahlen...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Woman Dies From Injuries After Assault; Police Identify Suspect

--- Tulsa Police are investigating after a woman died after being taken to the hospital following an assault on Wednesday morning. Officers are looking for Isaias Torres Jr. as a suspect in this crime and say he is considered armed and dangerous. Police say officers were called to an area near East 41st Street and South 134th East Avenue around 5 a.m. and when they arrived on the scene, they found a woman with cutting wounds and bruising. Police say she was taken to the hospital where she then died around 6:10 a.m.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Suspect Shot, Killed After Confronting Officers During Arrest, Cherokee Nation Marshals Say

A suspect was shot and killed after confronting officers while they were serving an arrest warrant in Mayes County, Cherokee Nation Marshals said. Cherokee Nation officers said they were serving a felony warrant in rural Mayes County near Locust Grove Tuesday afternoon. The male suspect was charged with two counts of child sexual abuse and one count of rape, said Marshals.
MAYES COUNTY, OK
news9.com

1 Dead After Motorcycle Crash In Tulsa, Police Investigating

One person has died after a crash involving a minivan and motorcycle near East 51st and South 72nd East Avenue in Tulsa, police said. The motorcyclist died at the scene, police said. Some witnesses to the accident attempted to provide life saving measures before emergency crews arrived, police said. The...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

2 Women Die After Overnight Crash In Creek County

Two women are dead after an overnight crash along the Turner Turnpike in Creek County. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Troopers say 29-year-old Sarah Ready was traveling in a 2005 Infiniti G35 with two other passengers when she "made...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Fire Spreads To 3 Tulsa Homes; Crews Deal With Fast-Moving Winds

The Tulsa Fire Department is on the scene of a fire that has spread to three homes near 2811 E 81st Pl. Tulsa firefighters say the fire began at one house, then spread to the other homes and that high winds were a big factor in causing the spread. "Well...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa City Council Considers Changes To Daycare Zoning Codes

Tulsa City Counselors voted this week to continue discussions on possibly making changes to zoning regulations for family childcare homes in Tulsa. City councilors heard several childcare providers speak out about wanting to see fewer restrictions on their operations in Tulsa. Many of them want to see changes to what they are calling "strict" city zoning codes.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Promenade Mall Becomes 'Christmas Wonderland' For The Season

The second floor of Tulsa's Promenade Mall has now transformed into a “Christmas Wonderland.”. The empty stores upstairs have been transformed for different Christmas activities. Families can walk from room to room to explore and make holiday memories!. The Christmas Wonderland Village was an idea from three years ago...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Woody Guthrie Center Opens New John Mellencamp Exhibit

Rock music fans can enjoy a new exhibit at the Woody Guthrie Center dedicated to John Mellencamp. Visitors will learn more about Mellencamp and how he was influenced by Guthrie’s music. The exhibit features one of Mellencamp’s guitars, videos of a concert and even one of his paintings.
TULSA, OK

