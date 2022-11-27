ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

The Oregonian

Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan, who started 17 games, heads to transfer portal

Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan, who started the Beavers’ first five games before heading to the sideline with a neck injury, has put his name in the transfer portal. Nolan, a fifth-year junior, started 17 consecutive games, including the final 12 of the 2021 season. Late in the first quarter against Utah on Oct. 1, Nolan was tackled when running the ball and left the game. It was later announced as a neck strain. Nolan was also placed in concussion protocol.
The Oregonian

N’Faly Dante ties career-high 22 as Oregon men’s basketball tops Washington State

With the healthiest lineup it’s had in weeks, Oregon pulled away from Washington State to open Pac-12 play with a win and got back to .500 on the season. N’Faly Dante tied a career-high with 22 points and seven rebounds and Will Richardson had 15 points and eight assists for the Ducks in a 74-60 win over the Cougars before 5,379 at Matthew Knight Arena Thursday night.
Lebanon-Express

OSU football: Beavers projected to receive invite to Sun Bowl

Official bowl invitations will be made after this weekend’s conference championship games, but current projections put No. 16 Oregon State in the Sun Bowl against an opponent from the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Sun Bowl will be played at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in El Paso, Texas, and...
The Oregonian

Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls targeting No. 15 Oregon State, and Sun Bowl appears out for Beavers

No. 15 Oregon State is being targeted by the Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls, and is unlikely to end up in the Sun Bowl. A source told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Wednesday that OSU’s bowl floor “is the Vegas Bowl and the ceiling is probably the Alamo Bowl.” The Sun Bowl has been told Oregon State is unlikely to be available when it selects a Pac-12 team.
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell Jr. to enter transfer portal

The Oregon Ducks are losing a running back to transfer. Byron Cardwell Jr., a 6-foot, 206-pound sophomore, announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday. “I want to thank the Lord for everything he has done for me and I’m thankful and appreciate those who kindly supported me while at the University of Oregon,” Cardwell wrote via social media. “I will be entering the transfer portal. #GODSPLAN”
The Oregonian

Eugene’s Hayward Field to host 2023 USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships

Another major track and field event is headed to Eugene’s Hayward Field. The same venue that hosted the World Athletics Championships this past summer will stage the 2023 USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships, USATF announced Thursday. The national championship meet, which is a precursor to the 2023 world championships in Budapest, Hungary, is scheduled for July 6-9.
KATU.com

Salem Health among Oregon hospitals temporarily diverting ambulances to 'manage capacity'

Salem Health hospital has been diverting ambulances to other hospitals since 9 a.m. Tuesday. The measures come as hospitals across Oregon see a surge in RSV cases, coupled with increased patients with the flu and COVID-19. It’s the second time the hospital has reached “diversion” status in the last 10 years. Back in July of 2022, the hospital diverted patients for only four hours.
