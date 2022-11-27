ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Kennedy beats Emerald Ridge 42-28, moves on to final state football championship

B-Town (Burien) Blog
 5 days ago
Story by Scott Schaefer

Photos by David Rosen

Burien’s Kennedy Catholic High School Lancers varsity football team won Saturday’s (Nov. 26, 2022) state playoff semi-final game against the Emerald Ridge Jaguars at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup by a score of 42-28.

This was the first time since 2006 that the Lancers played in the WIAA State Semi-Finals. Their overall record now stands at 12-1 for the season.

The victory moves the #4 seed Lancers into the 4A championship finals next Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 where they will face #2 Lake Stevens at Mt. Tahoma High School at 5 p.m..

The game started off tight, with #10 Maclane Watkins scoring on a rushing TD with 8-minutes left in the first quarter. Indiana Jones then adventured his way in for a 2-point conversion and the Lancers were ahead, 8-0.

Emerald Ridge then got a touchdown when Logan Lisherness ran in on a 1-yard run.

With 9-minutes left in the second quarter, Emerald Ridge scored another rushing TD to take the lead 15–8.

But on the Lancers next possession, QB Devon Forehand completed a 41-yard pass to Mason Hayes for a TD, bringing the score to 15-14 in favor of the Jags.

Forehand then completed a 6-yard pass to Brady Mcgee for another TD, putting Kennedy up 22-15.

The Lancers then scored on another Forehand to Hayes pass TD to take a commanding 30-15 lead at halftime.

The only score in the third quarter came on an Emerald Ridge pass TD to make the score 30-21.

The Jags scored in the fourth and tightened the score to 36-28, but the Lancers defense held strong, and the offense scored two more times to seal the game, 42-28.

Seattle, WA
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

