Former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna Arrested on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseGainesville, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection resumes Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WTRF
WVU men’s hoops at Xavier: Tip time, how to watch and more
Outside of one blemish on its resume, West Virginia is good to another solid start this season. The Mountaineers are 6-1, and are coming off a 29-point beat down of Florida in the final game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. WVU now plays its second true road game of...
WTRF
WVU indoor track and field schedule announced
The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced the 2022-2023 indoor track and field schedule. The Mountaineers begin the campaign with the Boston University Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston at the Boston University Track and Tennis Center on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 10:30 a.m. ET. West Virginia...
WTRF
WVU Opens 2022-23 Indoor Track and Field Season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University track and field team opens the 2022-23 indoor season on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener hosted by Boston University at the BU Track and Tennis Center in Boston. Saturday’s action begins at 10:30 a.m. ET, with field and...
WTRF
Several Mountaineers to Compete at U.S. Open
Fourteen members of the West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are set to compete at USA Swimming’s 2022 Toyota U.S. Open Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, from Nov. 30 – Dec. 3. Action at the Greensboro Aquatic Center is set to begin...
WTRF
WVU returns home for matchup vs. NC Central
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following a two-game road trip to Cancun, Mexico, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to take on North Carolina Central. Tipoff against the Eagles is set for 7 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum, with gates opening...
WTRF
WVU hires Wren Baker as director of athletics
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University confirmed Wednesday that it had hired Wren Baker as its new director of athletics. Baker heads to Morgantown after a historic six-year stint at the University of North Texas. His hire concludes a 16-day search for a new athletic director at WVU, which began after the departure of Shane Lyons.
WTRF
Brown to remain head coach of WVU football
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Neal Brown will remain the head coach of WVU football, according to a statement from the university’s interim director of athletics. Following the announcement that Wren Baker has been named director of athletics at WVU, Rob Alsop issued the following statement late Monday afternoon, confirming that Brown will be retained as the head coach of the Mountaineers:
WTRF
Trio named All-Midwest Region by United Soccer Coaches
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three members of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team have been named to the 2022 United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region Team, the organization announced on Tuesday. Senior defender Jordan Brewster led the way on the first team, earning her third consecutive recognition on the...
WTRF
FAQ for key dates and timelines in college football’s offseason
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With the calendar flipping to December on Thursday, one of the most important months in college football is about to begin. December marks the start of the offseason for many teams across the country, including West Virginia, which did not qualify for a bowl game after a 5-7 season. Programs are now tasked with navigating key upcoming dates, including the opening of the transfer portal window, and the early signing period’s National Signing Day.
WTRF
Trio of Mountaineers earn spots on All-Big 12 teams
The Big 12 Conference announced that Fairmont, West Virginia natives Dante Stills and Zach Frazier are First Team All-Big 12 selections this year. Frazier, noted as one of the top offensive linemen in the conference, earns a first team selection after earning second team honors last year. Stills earns his...
WTRF
“Solutions for Success” tour brings local feedback on public education to Charleston
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – After the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) scores came back in West Virginia, both AFT-West Virginia and the West Virginia Educators Association were dissatisfied with the results and are looking to make changes. Both organizations share the mission of providing students in the Mountain...
WTRF
West Virginia Navigator holds healthcare open enrollment event in Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The 10th annual open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act Marketplace Health Insurance program is under way. Representatives from West Virginia Navigator were on hand Wednesday at the Ohio County Public Library. It’s a free, grant-funded program that helps Mountain State residents find...
WTRF
WV Navigator coming to Wheeling to hold free sign-up event
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — On Wednesday, November 30, representatives will be available for free, in-person ACA Marketplace Health Insurance enrollment and re-enrollment assistance at the Ohio County Public Library located at 52 16th St, Wheeling. This event will be hosted by WV Navigator, a federally funded non-profit program operated...
WTRF
2022 was a banner year for tourism in one local region
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) From the Run For The Wall to the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival, there has always been something to do in Belmont County. From the National Road Wagon Train to the Belmont County Fair, thousands of people visited and enjoyed the local events and amenities. County Tourism Executive...
WTRF
Donations going to “Shop with a Deputy” event in Belmont county
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A local organization is doing its part to help make the Christmas Season a little brighter for some area children. The American Legion Post 159, out of St. Clairsville along with the Fraternal Order of Police Associates, Lodge 13 made a generous donation to the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office today.
WTRF
Have a problem? Need help? Ask the CARES Director!
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A program that started this week aims to help people with all kinds of problems and questions. It’s called CARES, and it stands for Community Access Resources Education and Solutions. The director has an office in the Cumberland Trail Fire Department. Maybe a...
WTRF
Monarch Tidings Christmas concert coming to John Marshall High School
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The John Marshall High School Music Department is pleased to invite the public to celebrate the holiday season at a combined Christmas concert. The fifth annual Monarch Tidings takes place on Thursday, December 8 at 6 p.m. in the JMHS Center for Performing Arts...
