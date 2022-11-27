ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Phase II of Willow Grove Shopping Center breaks ground

Federal Realty Investment Trust recently broke ground for the second phase of construction at the Willow Grove Shopping Center, tentatively scheduled for completion in the summer of 2023. The 211,000 square-foot shopping center will feature newly designed walkways, street level vibrancy, updated public amenities, outdoor dining, and a “pocket” plaza...
WILLOW GROVE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bridge in Allentown to remain closed into 2023, as looming winter suspends work

The reconstruction of a Lehigh County-owned bridge in Allentown is being suspended until spring to avoid cold-weather complications, the county said Wednesday. Opening of the new Wire Mill Bridge carrying South Lehigh Street (Route 145) over the Little Lehigh Creek had been anticipated for Friday. It closed to vehicular traffic May 16, with a temporary bridge erected for pedestrians to cross the creek during construction.
ALLENTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

The Best Restaurants in Bucks County

- Whether you're visiting the state for business or pleasure, there's a wide variety of restaurants to choose from. If you're looking for something to eat while you're in Bucks County, PA, you've come to the right place. NaBrasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Horsham. Located in the quaint burg of Horsham,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton’s Weyerbacher has a new owner and is close to reopening

Weyerbacher Brewing Co.’s second bankruptcy case in three years is resolved, and the Easton business is preparing to reopen under new ownership. Savant Beverages LLC led by CEO Ed Lozano closed on the purchase Oct. 3, he told lehighvalleylive.com. That’s the same day an order was entered dismissing the bankruptcy case opened June 27 in federal court, court records show. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
EASTON, PA
abc27.com

Crayola Experience announces $500K holiday giveaway

EASTON, Pa. (WHTM) — On Dec. 1, the Crayola Experience announced it is gifting a total of $500,000 in holiday prize giveaways. Each Crayola Experience center is gifting up to $62,500 worth of products and Crayola Experience adventures to guests who sign up for a free color wheel spin during the month-long giveaway. Half of the $500,00 will be donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Dec. 2-8)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. COOPERSBURG “Opportunities That...
BETHLEHEM, PA
sauconsource.com

Truck Plows Across Alley, Into Yard of Fountain Hill Home (PHOTOS)

A tractor-trailer cab whose driver may have lost control of it ended up wedged inside the yard of a home in Fountain Hill borough Tuesday morning. As of 11 a.m. borough police and the Fountain Hill Fire Department were on the scene of the accident, which occurred along an alley just behind the 1100 block of Seneca Street.
FOUNTAIN HILL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Palmer Twp. tables 1 warehouse plan, OKs another

PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors tabled a preliminary/final land development plan for two distribution centers Tuesday night at the township building. The proposal, offered by property owner CLPF MRPI Nazareth LLC, was tabled moments after it was rejected by a 2-2 vote. Solicitor Charles...
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
sauconsource.com

Police, Firefighters Respond to Kintnersville Crash

At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police and local fire company volunteers were on the scene of a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Rt. 611 and Rt. 32 (River Road) in Kintnersville, Nockamixon Township. It did not appear that anyone was seriously hurt in the crash, and...
KINTNERSVILLE, PA
buckscountyherald.com

First refill store in Hunterdon County opens in Frenchtown

Eco Loka, Hunterdon County’s first refill store, opened the first weekend of November in Frenchtown, N.J. Refill shops – stores designed to help people reduce the volume of packaging that ends up in landfills, incinerators and oceans – have been springing up all around the country. It...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Marcon Properties, LLC, to purchase former Allentown Metal Works site

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Economic Development Corporation said Thursday that Marcon Properties, LLC, will buy the site of the former Allentown Metal Works site at 606 South 10th Street. The AEDC said it has negotiated an agreement of sale with the developer for the site. In cooperation with the...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

