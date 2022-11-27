The reconstruction of a Lehigh County-owned bridge in Allentown is being suspended until spring to avoid cold-weather complications, the county said Wednesday. Opening of the new Wire Mill Bridge carrying South Lehigh Street (Route 145) over the Little Lehigh Creek had been anticipated for Friday. It closed to vehicular traffic May 16, with a temporary bridge erected for pedestrians to cross the creek during construction.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO