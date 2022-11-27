Read full article on original website
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
Josie’s New York Deli to finally open Easton doors again in spring of 2023
After a few years of uncertainty and renovation, an Easton institution is almost ready to open its doors again. Josie Koury wants to reopen Josie’s New York Deli in early spring, although she doesn’t have a specific reopening date for her business in the heart of Downtown Easton.
glensidelocal.com
Phase II of Willow Grove Shopping Center breaks ground
Federal Realty Investment Trust recently broke ground for the second phase of construction at the Willow Grove Shopping Center, tentatively scheduled for completion in the summer of 2023. The 211,000 square-foot shopping center will feature newly designed walkways, street level vibrancy, updated public amenities, outdoor dining, and a “pocket” plaza...
Berks County greenhouse owner hosts poinsettia show for more than 40 years
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, the annual poinsettia show is underway in Berks County.
Bridge in Allentown to remain closed into 2023, as looming winter suspends work
The reconstruction of a Lehigh County-owned bridge in Allentown is being suspended until spring to avoid cold-weather complications, the county said Wednesday. Opening of the new Wire Mill Bridge carrying South Lehigh Street (Route 145) over the Little Lehigh Creek had been anticipated for Friday. It closed to vehicular traffic May 16, with a temporary bridge erected for pedestrians to cross the creek during construction.
PhillyBite
The Best Restaurants in Bucks County
- Whether you're visiting the state for business or pleasure, there's a wide variety of restaurants to choose from. If you're looking for something to eat while you're in Bucks County, PA, you've come to the right place. NaBrasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Horsham. Located in the quaint burg of Horsham,...
Easton’s Weyerbacher has a new owner and is close to reopening
Weyerbacher Brewing Co.’s second bankruptcy case in three years is resolved, and the Easton business is preparing to reopen under new ownership. Savant Beverages LLC led by CEO Ed Lozano closed on the purchase Oct. 3, he told lehighvalleylive.com. That’s the same day an order was entered dismissing the bankruptcy case opened June 27 in federal court, court records show. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Massive PA Fire Leaves Beloved Grandparents With Nothing 'Except The Clothing On Their Backs'
Support is on the rise for a pair of beloved grandparents who family members say lost everything “except the clothing on their backs” in a massive Pennsylvania fire Tuesday morning. The blaze broke out on Timberline Rd between Cypress and 248 in Lehigh Township, Northampton County, and shut...
abc27.com
Crayola Experience announces $500K holiday giveaway
EASTON, Pa. (WHTM) — On Dec. 1, the Crayola Experience announced it is gifting a total of $500,000 in holiday prize giveaways. Each Crayola Experience center is gifting up to $62,500 worth of products and Crayola Experience adventures to guests who sign up for a free color wheel spin during the month-long giveaway. Half of the $500,00 will be donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.
NYC restaurant owner moves business, employees to the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Inside the kitchen at Volare Ristorante Italiano, food is prepped for what's expected to be a busy night. The restaurant at the intersection of Routes 715 and 611 in Tannersville opened in September. "I've been almost living here for 17 years, you know, and the need...
Multi-unit home badly damaged by fire in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, Pa. — A fire had issues with water access in Carbon County. It happened at a multi-unit home in Jim Thorpe. Fire officials say it started around 2 p.m. Thursday at the place on Coal Street. Water needed to be shuttled to the home because of a...
New Wawa in Bethlehem Township passes final public review, set for 2023 construction
A new Wawa convenience store with 16-pump gas station is back on track for Nazareth Pike at Oakland Road in Bethlehem Township. Bethlehem-based developer and property owner Collaboration 3A LLC appeared Wednesday night before the township’s zoning hearing board to tweak a variance approved in January. At issue was...
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Dec. 2-8)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. COOPERSBURG “Opportunities That...
WFMZ-TV Online
New, stricter tips from Palmer Twp. PD for holiday shoppers
New, stricter tips from Palmer Twp. PD for holiday shoppers. Criminals in the Lehigh Valley have already started scamming and stealing holiday cheer.
Warrington Couple Find Their Dream Home Thanks to a Wrong Turn
The homeowners found their dream estate by chance while driving through Bucks County. A Bucks County couple is feeling rather lucky after a chance sighting helped them to secure the home of their dreams. Laura Hoover wrote about the lucky coincidence for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Larissa and Joshua Weiskopf found...
Certain vehicles banned from parking garage in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — No parking for certain electric vehicle owners at a popular shopping spot in Scranton. Signs are up at the entrance of the parking garage at the Marketplace at Steamtown. The signs were put up by the company that manages several garages in the city. It comes...
sauconsource.com
Truck Plows Across Alley, Into Yard of Fountain Hill Home (PHOTOS)
A tractor-trailer cab whose driver may have lost control of it ended up wedged inside the yard of a home in Fountain Hill borough Tuesday morning. As of 11 a.m. borough police and the Fountain Hill Fire Department were on the scene of the accident, which occurred along an alley just behind the 1100 block of Seneca Street.
WFMZ-TV Online
Palmer Twp. tables 1 warehouse plan, OKs another
PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors tabled a preliminary/final land development plan for two distribution centers Tuesday night at the township building. The proposal, offered by property owner CLPF MRPI Nazareth LLC, was tabled moments after it was rejected by a 2-2 vote. Solicitor Charles...
sauconsource.com
Police, Firefighters Respond to Kintnersville Crash
At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police and local fire company volunteers were on the scene of a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Rt. 611 and Rt. 32 (River Road) in Kintnersville, Nockamixon Township. It did not appear that anyone was seriously hurt in the crash, and...
buckscountyherald.com
First refill store in Hunterdon County opens in Frenchtown
Eco Loka, Hunterdon County’s first refill store, opened the first weekend of November in Frenchtown, N.J. Refill shops – stores designed to help people reduce the volume of packaging that ends up in landfills, incinerators and oceans – have been springing up all around the country. It...
WFMZ-TV Online
Marcon Properties, LLC, to purchase former Allentown Metal Works site
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Economic Development Corporation said Thursday that Marcon Properties, LLC, will buy the site of the former Allentown Metal Works site at 606 South 10th Street. The AEDC said it has negotiated an agreement of sale with the developer for the site. In cooperation with the...
LehighValleyLive.com
