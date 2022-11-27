Read full article on original website
Related
Santiago Ponzinibbio warns Canelo Alvarez for threatening Lionel Messi: “Brother, if you want to fight, I’m ready, but leave Messi be”
The 2022 World Cup has begun with 32 nations battling it out on the pitch for the ultimate prize in Qatar. Following Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Mexico, an unexpected rivalry broke out between boxing star Canelo Alvarez and UFC fighter Santiago Ponzinibbio. The beef started after a video surfaced...
Paddy Pimblett accepts Jake Paul’s sparring challenge: “I fight Saturday, I’ll chill Sunday and I’ll beat you up Monday”
Paddy Pimblett has accepted Jake Paul’s offer to spar him. Pimbeltt recently came out and accused Paul of fixing his fights and he pointed to the Anderson Silva fight. He thinks Paul never landed the punch that dropped Silva, and to no surprise, Paul responded to those claims. Paul also issued a challenge to spar him if he didn’t think his power was real.
Paddy Pimblett reveals Conor McGregor almost turned up at his house in Liverpool in 2016: “When he was on that mad bender in Liverpool”
Paddy Pimblett has revealed that Conor McGregor almost turned up at his house while out partying in Liverpool. It’s no secret that Conor McGregor loves a good sesh. Whether it be on his own, with his friends or with his family, ‘Notorious’ has always enjoyed throwing back a few pints.
Daniel Cormier confident Conor McGregor not returning in February despite USADA comments: “You don’t get to make your own rules”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe that Conor McGregor will be back in action soon. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. During the defeat, McGregor famously broke his leg in the closing seconds of round one. As a result, he’s been out of action for well over a year.
Coach explains why Charles Oliveira turned down Islam Makhachev rematch at UFC 283: “There’s an emotional stress”
Charles Oliveira’s coach and manager Diego Lima has revealed his student turned down an immediate rematch with Islam Makhachev. Back at UFC 280 last month, Charles Oliveira was submitted by Islam Makhachev in the main event of the evening. The result, as we know, meant that Makhachev captured the UFC lightweight championship.
Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor is “clean,” explains why he thinks the Irishman left the USADA testing pool: “I think that he made the right decision”
Chael Sonnen doesn’t think Conor McGregor is using steroids. McGregor has been under fire from Anthony Smith and other fighters and fans for leaving the USADA testing pool. Many have wondered if the Irishman is taking steroids when he is not in the testing pool, but Sonnen doesn’t think that is the case.
Conor McGregor claims Artem Lobov is now suing him and his father for defamation: “Artem you look like an uncooked sausage of a thing”
Conor McGregor has taken another shot at Artem Lobov. Recently, it was reported that Lobov was suing McGregor for millions alleging that he was pivotal in developing McGregor’s Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey. Lobov reportedly had an agreement that entitles him to five percent of the money McGregor made from the sale.
Nate Diaz officially free agent after UFC removes him from the roster, manager reveals Conor McGregor trilogy still possible
Nate Diaz is now free to fight wherever he chooses. The Stockton slugger has been out of action since September at UFC 279. While he was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev, the fight was scrapped after ‘Borz’ missed weight. Diaz instead faced Tony Ferguson in the pay-per-view headliner.
Paddy Pimblett name drops the one footballer he would like to fight in the Octagon
Paddy Pimblett has named the footballer he has a particular disdain for as he prepares for his return to the Octagon. Make no mistake about it: Paddy Pimblett is already one of the biggest stars in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It may not seem like it, but it’s true. The...
MJF trolls Conor McGregor in latest appearance on AEW Dynamite
AEW star MJF gave a not-so-subtle nod to Conor McGregor during an appearance on Dynamite earlier this week. Anyone that knows Conor McGregor knows that he can be controversial from time to time. In equal measure, the same can be said for pro wrestling sensation MJF. The two have even...
Cris Cyborg explains why she’s no longer interested in fighting Kayla Harrison in PFL
Cris Cyborg is explaining why she’s no longer interested in fighting Kayla Harrison in the PFL. There was talk of Cris Cyborg potentially fighting Kayla Harrison of the PFL (Professional Fighters League) but Cyborg says there have not been any discussions with the promotion. Cyborg (26-2 MMA) is sporting...
Maycee Barber reveals stalker her who harassed her for years has been jailed
Maycee Barber has revealed that she had a pretty serious stalker situation that has now been resolved by his arrest. For years now, Maycee Barber has been seen as a rising prospect in the UFC. In addition to saying she wanted to be the promotion’s youngest ever champion, she’s also produced some fun moments since her debut on Dana White’s Contender Series.
Jorge Masvidal claims Gilbert Burns callouts were a “gimmick” to gain more followers: “Keep my name out your mouth”
Jorge Masvidal claims Gilbert Burns callouts were a ‘gimmick’ to gain more followers and tells him to ‘keep my name out of your mouth’. Masvidal (35-16 MMA) has suffered 3 losses in his last 3 fights in the Octagon. Potentially making a return in March or April of 2023 the welterweight was aiming to secure a place on the card headlined by Leon Edwards‘ first title defense.
Glover Teixeira shuts down rumored Alex Pereira vs Khamzat Chimaev fight: “This fight is all talk”
Glover Teixeira has shut down the idea of Alex Pereira defending his middleweight title against Khamzat Chimaev. There’s often a lot of talk surrounding Khamzat Chimaev, with much of it coming from the man himself. ‘Borz’ regularly goes after his rivals on social media and, more often than not, makes it clear that he wants to fight as much as he possibly can. Lately, he’s been focusing his attention on UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira.
Jake Paul offers to spar Paddy Pimblett after ‘The Baddy’ claims the boxer’s fights are rigged: “If you win, I’ll give you a million dollars”
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has responded to Paddy Pimblett’s recent comments. ‘The Problem Child’ is fresh off his win over Anderson Silva last month on Showtime pay-per-view. The bout was the most back-and-forth of the YouTuber’s career thus far, but an eighth-round knockdown sealed the win for Paul.
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling announces Henry Cejudo clash likely on for March: “This fight is going to happen”
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has confirmed Henry Cejudo is next. ‘Funk Master’ is fresh off his recent title defense at UFC 280 in October. Standing opposite the champion was T.J. Dillashaw. The former titleholder had missed over a year due to injury issues, but little did fans know that the injury problems were just getting started.
Daniel Cormier shares his take on who Conor McGregor should be matched up with in his UFC return
Daniel Cormier has shared his take on who Conor McGregor should be matched up with in his UFC return. The 43 year old commentator believes McGregor, a former two-division UFC champion will return to action in 2023 and has given his insight into who he feels the Irishman will meet with inside the Octagon next.
Tai Tuivasa explains why he’s not interested in fighting at UFC 284 in Australia
UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa has explained why he isn’t interested in competing at UFC 284 in Australia. This Saturday night, Tai Tuivasa will attempt to get back in the win column. After going on a fantastic run of form in the last few years, ‘Bam Bam’ fell to a spirited loss against Ciryl Gane at UFC Paris just a few months ago.
Rafael dos Anjos explains why he “wouldn’t be sad” if Islam Makhachev fight never comes to fruition
Rafael dos Anjos has explained why he wouldn’t be upset if a fight between himself and Islam Makhachev never happens. On multiple occasions across the last few years, Rafael dos Anjos and Islam Makhachev have been scheduled to fight one another. However, for whatever reason, it hasn’t quite come to fruition – whether it be due to injury or outside factors.
Kevin Holland reveals his retirement is “still on the table” depending on what the UFC does with Khamzat Chimaev: “Favoritism is favoritism”
Kevin Holland will gladly go back into retirement. Holland retired following his first-round submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev but quickly ended it to take a main event fight against Stephen Thompson at UFC Orlando. Although not many expected his retirement to last, Holland says he will go back into retirement if Chimaev gets a title shot at middleweight next time out.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 0