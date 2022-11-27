ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bjpenndotcom

Paddy Pimblett accepts Jake Paul’s sparring challenge: “I fight Saturday, I’ll chill Sunday and I’ll beat you up Monday”

Paddy Pimblett has accepted Jake Paul’s offer to spar him. Pimbeltt recently came out and accused Paul of fixing his fights and he pointed to the Anderson Silva fight. He thinks Paul never landed the punch that dropped Silva, and to no surprise, Paul responded to those claims. Paul also issued a challenge to spar him if he didn’t think his power was real.
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier confident Conor McGregor not returning in February despite USADA comments: “You don’t get to make your own rules”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe that Conor McGregor will be back in action soon. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. During the defeat, McGregor famously broke his leg in the closing seconds of round one. As a result, he’s been out of action for well over a year.
bjpenndotcom

MJF trolls Conor McGregor in latest appearance on AEW Dynamite

AEW star MJF gave a not-so-subtle nod to Conor McGregor during an appearance on Dynamite earlier this week. Anyone that knows Conor McGregor knows that he can be controversial from time to time. In equal measure, the same can be said for pro wrestling sensation MJF. The two have even...
bjpenndotcom

Maycee Barber reveals stalker her who harassed her for years has been jailed

Maycee Barber has revealed that she had a pretty serious stalker situation that has now been resolved by his arrest. For years now, Maycee Barber has been seen as a rising prospect in the UFC. In addition to saying she wanted to be the promotion’s youngest ever champion, she’s also produced some fun moments since her debut on Dana White’s Contender Series.
bjpenndotcom

Jorge Masvidal claims Gilbert Burns callouts were a “gimmick” to gain more followers: “Keep my name out your mouth”

Jorge Masvidal claims Gilbert Burns callouts were a ‘gimmick’ to gain more followers and tells him to ‘keep my name out of your mouth’. Masvidal (35-16 MMA) has suffered 3 losses in his last 3 fights in the Octagon. Potentially making a return in March or April of 2023 the welterweight was aiming to secure a place on the card headlined by Leon Edwards‘ first title defense.
bjpenndotcom

Glover Teixeira shuts down rumored Alex Pereira vs Khamzat Chimaev fight: “This fight is all talk”

Glover Teixeira has shut down the idea of Alex Pereira defending his middleweight title against Khamzat Chimaev. There’s often a lot of talk surrounding Khamzat Chimaev, with much of it coming from the man himself. ‘Borz’ regularly goes after his rivals on social media and, more often than not, makes it clear that he wants to fight as much as he possibly can. Lately, he’s been focusing his attention on UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira.
bjpenndotcom

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling announces Henry Cejudo clash likely on for March: “This fight is going to happen”

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has confirmed Henry Cejudo is next. ‘Funk Master’ is fresh off his recent title defense at UFC 280 in October. Standing opposite the champion was T.J. Dillashaw. The former titleholder had missed over a year due to injury issues, but little did fans know that the injury problems were just getting started.
bjpenndotcom

Rafael dos Anjos explains why he “wouldn’t be sad” if Islam Makhachev fight never comes to fruition

Rafael dos Anjos has explained why he wouldn’t be upset if a fight between himself and Islam Makhachev never happens. On multiple occasions across the last few years, Rafael dos Anjos and Islam Makhachev have been scheduled to fight one another. However, for whatever reason, it hasn’t quite come to fruition – whether it be due to injury or outside factors.
bjpenndotcom

Kevin Holland reveals his retirement is “still on the table” depending on what the UFC does with Khamzat Chimaev: “Favoritism is favoritism”

Kevin Holland will gladly go back into retirement. Holland retired following his first-round submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev but quickly ended it to take a main event fight against Stephen Thompson at UFC Orlando. Although not many expected his retirement to last, Holland says he will go back into retirement if Chimaev gets a title shot at middleweight next time out.
bjpenndotcom

