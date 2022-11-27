ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

solarpowerworldonline.com

Leeward completes 100-MW Rabbitbrush solar + storage project in California

Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE) has completed construction and commenced operations of its 100-MW Rabbitbrush Solar Facility located in Kern County, California. The facility also includes a 20-MW, 50-MWh battery energy storage system. The energy generated by the project will serve two not-for-profit, community-owned electricity providers, Central Coast Community Energy (CCCE)...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Gas-fired plant in Fellows wins initial OK to boost power generation

A natural gas-fired power plant located about 9 miles northwest of Taft may soon undergo modifications allowing it to produce 8.5 percent more electricity for the state power grid at times of peak demand. The San Ramon-based owner of the 22-year-old "peaker" plant won approval Nov. 21 from the San...
TAFT, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Commercial development to follow housing along 7th Standard

The old saying in commercial real estate is coming true: Retail really is following rooftops in the northernmost reaches of northwest Bakersfield. Plans are coming together for a new shopping center expected to open in phases starting in early 2024 at the southwest corner of 7th Standard Road and Calloway Drive.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
PV Tech

Fusion Fuel and Electus Energy to develop 75MW Californian solar-to-hydrogen plant

Green Hydrogen company Fusion Fuel has penned an agreement with energy infrastructure developer Electus Energy to build a 75MW green hydrogen plant in Bakersfield, California. The project will consist of 75MW of solar powering a hydrogen electrolyser plant capable of generating 9,500 tonnes of hydrogen annually, using Fusion’s HEVO technology. Fusion Fuel said that investment is expected to close in early 2024, with commissioning complete in mid-2025. The project will require an estimated investment of US$185 million.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Updates Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Thursday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 2 Inches Of Rain

Mariposa, Thursday Projected Precipitation: 1.50" to 2.00" Oakhurst, Thursday Projected Precipitation: 1.50" to 2.00" Now 1.00" to 1.50" Yosemite Valley, Thursday Projected Precipitation: 2.00" to 3.00" Now 1.50" to 2.00" December 1, 2022 - The National Weather ServiceHanford Office reports this next storm system will impact Central California Thursday through...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern attracts another 'green hydrogen' energy project

A large-scale "green hydrogen" project in Kern County has been announced that would convert 75 megawatts of photovoltaic solar power into fuel for vehicles including heavy-duty trucks. The joint venture between an Irish-Portuguese designer of electrolysis systems called Fusion Fuel and Electus Energy, a Los Angeles company focused on regional...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Happy Thursday Kern County we have rain moving in beginning today.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday everyone we have two storm systems moving our way. A cool weekend ahead with rain beginning this evening after sunset. Expect these conditions to stick around throughout the weekend with breaks in the rain Friday. We could pick up a half of an...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

LOIS HENRY: Bakersfield sued over 'dewatering' of Kern River

Several public interest groups sued the city of Bakersfield on Wednesday, alleging the city has been derelict in its operation of the Kern River by diverting most of its flows to agriculture and other uses, leaving a dry riverbed through the heart of town. “The river is dry, but not...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern Public Health: 1,920 new coronavirus cases, 9 new deaths reported

Kern County Public Health reported 1,920 new coronavirus cases and nine new deaths Thursday. The department generally releases new numbers weekly but they weren't reported on Thanksgiving Day; at the height of the pandemic, statistics were reported daily. The new cases bring the total number reported in Kern County residents...
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield, about 112 miles north of Los Angeles and 16 miles west of the Sequoia National Forest, is home to several historic sites and the popular Kern River. It’s the biggest city and county seat of Kern County, situated in the San Joaquin Valley in Central California, named after former colonel and lawyer Thomas Baker, who arrived in the region in 1863.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Suspect wanted for shooting at East Bakersfield liquor store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help identifying and finding a shooting suspect from the Country Corner Liquor Store in East Bakersfield. The incident happened June 28, 2022 at the liquor store, located in the 300 block of Morning Drive.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

