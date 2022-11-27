Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Western Kern consortium reverses Kern's test score trend, attracts outsiders to understand methods
New Yorker Jay Roscup began speaking and then trailed off when asked Thursday what he learned during his visit to western Kern County schools, whose educational methods vary greatly from other local districts. “Geez,” said Roscup, who works in the K-12 Sodus School District. “We have learned a lot. Let...
Courthouse News Service
State oil regulators sued for approving new oil well drilling projects in Southern California
OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — California oil regulators face litigation for approving new oil and gas wells in Los Angeles and Kern counties, allegedly without conducting analyses to protect public health and the environment. The Center for Biological Diversity sued the California Geologic Energy Management Division, or CalGEM, Thursday for...
pv-magazine-usa.com
California 100 MW solar facility now generating power for community-owned electricity providers
Dallas, Texas headquartered developer Leeward Renewable Energy announced it has completed construction and achieved commercial operations on the Rabbitbrush Solar Facility, located in Kern County, California, a hotbed for some of the nation’s largest solar and energy storage projects. The project is a 100 MW solar facility with a...
Disaster levels: Central CA ambulances told to not transport patients if possible as ER's overflow
A major surge in patients suffering from COVID, Influenza, and RSV is overwhelming Central California hospitals, forcing them to limit emergency medical services.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Leeward completes 100-MW Rabbitbrush solar + storage project in California
Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE) has completed construction and commenced operations of its 100-MW Rabbitbrush Solar Facility located in Kern County, California. The facility also includes a 20-MW, 50-MWh battery energy storage system. The energy generated by the project will serve two not-for-profit, community-owned electricity providers, Central Coast Community Energy (CCCE)...
Bakersfield Californian
Gas-fired plant in Fellows wins initial OK to boost power generation
A natural gas-fired power plant located about 9 miles northwest of Taft may soon undergo modifications allowing it to produce 8.5 percent more electricity for the state power grid at times of peak demand. The San Ramon-based owner of the 22-year-old "peaker" plant won approval Nov. 21 from the San...
Bakersfield Californian
Commercial development to follow housing along 7th Standard
The old saying in commercial real estate is coming true: Retail really is following rooftops in the northernmost reaches of northwest Bakersfield. Plans are coming together for a new shopping center expected to open in phases starting in early 2024 at the southwest corner of 7th Standard Road and Calloway Drive.
PV Tech
Fusion Fuel and Electus Energy to develop 75MW Californian solar-to-hydrogen plant
Green Hydrogen company Fusion Fuel has penned an agreement with energy infrastructure developer Electus Energy to build a 75MW green hydrogen plant in Bakersfield, California. The project will consist of 75MW of solar powering a hydrogen electrolyser plant capable of generating 9,500 tonnes of hydrogen annually, using Fusion’s HEVO technology. Fusion Fuel said that investment is expected to close in early 2024, with commissioning complete in mid-2025. The project will require an estimated investment of US$185 million.
Volunteer Center of Kern County taking orders for Holiday Cinnamon Rolls
Last year, the center sold out of 775 dozen cinnamon rolls, so pre-orders this year are highly recommended.
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Updates Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Thursday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 2 Inches Of Rain
Mariposa, Thursday Projected Precipitation: 1.50" to 2.00" Oakhurst, Thursday Projected Precipitation: 1.50" to 2.00" Now 1.00" to 1.50" Yosemite Valley, Thursday Projected Precipitation: 2.00" to 3.00" Now 1.50" to 2.00" December 1, 2022 - The National Weather ServiceHanford Office reports this next storm system will impact Central California Thursday through...
Bakersfield Californian
Kern attracts another 'green hydrogen' energy project
A large-scale "green hydrogen" project in Kern County has been announced that would convert 75 megawatts of photovoltaic solar power into fuel for vehicles including heavy-duty trucks. The joint venture between an Irish-Portuguese designer of electrolysis systems called Fusion Fuel and Electus Energy, a Los Angeles company focused on regional...
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Thursday Kern County we have rain moving in beginning today.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday everyone we have two storm systems moving our way. A cool weekend ahead with rain beginning this evening after sunset. Expect these conditions to stick around throughout the weekend with breaks in the rain Friday. We could pick up a half of an...
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Bakersfield sued over 'dewatering' of Kern River
Several public interest groups sued the city of Bakersfield on Wednesday, alleging the city has been derelict in its operation of the Kern River by diverting most of its flows to agriculture and other uses, leaving a dry riverbed through the heart of town. “The river is dry, but not...
Supervisor calls for election report during Board of Supervisors meeting
Things got a little heated when the topic of the mid-term elections was discussed during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, November 29th.
Bakersfield Californian
Kern Public Health: 1,920 new coronavirus cases, 9 new deaths reported
Kern County Public Health reported 1,920 new coronavirus cases and nine new deaths Thursday. The department generally releases new numbers weekly but they weren't reported on Thanksgiving Day; at the height of the pandemic, statistics were reported daily. The new cases bring the total number reported in Kern County residents...
Firefighters Quickly Douse Burning Structure in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Firefighters were on the scene of a burning building early Thursday morning that appeared to be abandoned and unoccupied. Bakersfield Fire Department responded to the approximately 12:00 a.m., Dec. 1, call for a structure fire on South H and Radiance Drive in the city of Bakersfield.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, about 112 miles north of Los Angeles and 16 miles west of the Sequoia National Forest, is home to several historic sites and the popular Kern River. It’s the biggest city and county seat of Kern County, situated in the San Joaquin Valley in Central California, named after former colonel and lawyer Thomas Baker, who arrived in the region in 1863.
Bakersfield Californian
Couple survive illness and struggle, will marry at Bakersfield's Christmas Parade
Nicholas Pappas and Stephanie Brewer have known for nearly two years that they would someday marry. But it was only a few days ago that the Lake Isabella couple learned they will tie the knot at Thursday night's Christmas Parade atop a festive float slow-rolling through downtown Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Now
Suspect wanted for shooting at East Bakersfield liquor store
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help identifying and finding a shooting suspect from the Country Corner Liquor Store in East Bakersfield. The incident happened June 28, 2022 at the liquor store, located in the 300 block of Morning Drive.
Couple to get married during Bakersfield Christmas Parade after winning contest
The 40th annual Bakersfield Christmas Parade will take place on Thursday, December 1st. Two lucky residents will tie the knot because they won the Kern Bridal Association Parade Float Wedding contest.
