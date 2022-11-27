'Our stories aren't over yet': Bakersfield 3 mothers discuss next steps, Secret Witness program

Our family relationship with Dave & Buster's started decades ago on surf trips to Orange County. It was the first time we visited and good times were had by all. The food back then was acceptable — on a par with Chili's — but the games were always first-rate and we walked away just wondering why they didn't have one in Bakersfield, given all the families who live here.

