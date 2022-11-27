ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Australia pull off the real biggest upset of World Cup 2022 by advancing to the knockout rounds

Everyone loves a shock result and any romantics looking to label Qatar 2022 as the World Cup of the underdog have not had to search too exhaustively for evidence. Look no further than Saudi Arabia, ranked 53rd in the world, coming from behind to stun Argentina 2-1. Lionel Messi had given the Albiceleste the lead from the penalty spot but Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari had other ideas as they made themselves national heroes.
Sporting News

Why is Netherlands called Holland? Explaining the name of USA's World Cup opponent

Oftentimes, it's a reflection of a nation's past, as well as a nation's future. Burkina Faso, for example, translates to "Land of Incorruptible People." Sometimes, though, it highlights a country's geography, as is the case with Haiti, which comes from the nation's indigenous Taíno language and means "land of high mountains."
The Guardian

Uruguay beat Ghana but are knocked out of World Cup on goals scored

There are no winners in revenge missions. Sentiment demanded that Ghana should right the wrongs of the 2010 World Cup quarter-final against Uruguay and expiate the hurt of Luis Suárez’s last-minute handball on the line. But Uruguay, and Suárez in particular, have no time for such romantic notions of redemption. Ghana were again eliminated after missing a penalty but their only consolation was that, although Suárez set up two, it was South Korea who went through to the last 16 with Portugal.
Sporting News

Ghana vs. Uruguay live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group H match as De Arrascaeta puts South Americans ahead after Ayew penalty miss

Twelve years on from their infamous meeting in the World Cup quarterfinals, Ghana and Uruguay will go head-to-head again today. In one of the most memorable moments of drama in recent finals, the pair played out a thriller at South Africa 2010, with Uruguay striker Luis Suarez handling a Ghana shot on the line deep into extra time to deliberately prevent the Black Stars from scoring what would have been a winner.
Sporting News

Christian Pulisic salary, net worth: How much does USA star make in 2022?

Christian Pulisic is just 24 years old, but he is already establishing himself as one of the United States' biggest soccer stars ever. Pulisic has long been the face of the USMNT and he is getting a chance to prove that he is a superstar at the 2022 World Cup. Thus far, he has done a good job in that role and helped lead the team to the knockout stage thanks to his game-winning goal against Iran.
Sporting News

How to watch USA vs. Netherlands: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match

The United States kept the World Cup flame burning with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday, launching itself into the knockout round against the Netherlands. The Netherlands won Group A with a pair of victories over Senegal and Qatar and a draw with Ecuador in group play, earning them a date against Group B's second-place team, the USA.
Sporting News

Cameroon vs. Brazil live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group G match

Cameroon face the might of Brazil as they look to defy the odds and progress to the Round of 16. After losing 1-0 to Switzerland in their opening game, Cameroon came from two goals down to salvage a 3-3 draw with Serbia in their last match. That means that, if they can win today and Switzerland don't beat Serbia, they can still go through.
Sporting News

Timothy Weah, USMNT have heartfelt message for Iran after team's World Cup exit

The U.S. national men's soccer team scored a thrilling 1-0 victory over Iran in the team's final group-stage match of the World Cup on Tuesday, earning advancement to the knockout stage in the process. Where the USMNT experienced the thrill of victory, Iran suffered the agony of defeat. And the...

