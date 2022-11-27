Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The first Nativity scene at the Juneau State Capitol is one of many scheduled to be erected at state capitol buildings across America this Christmas. "The true joy of Christmas is a newborn baby, lying in a manger and wrapped in swaddling cloths," observed Andrew Klausner, who's coordinating the Juneau State Capitol Nativity. "...Upon arriving in Bethlehem, they must have asked numerous residents and travelers where to find Him, only to be met with nescience. If they were to come to Juneau and ask us where to find Him, would we be able to tell them? I think the Nativity scene is a stark reminder of the meaning for our festivities."

JUNEAU, AK ・ 22 HOURS AGO