Together Tree effort resumes in Sitka
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Sitka Ranger District has selected a 14’ ft Sitka Spruce to be the next Together Tree, resuming a project meant to highlight the important relationships among federal, state, tribal and local entities. Since 2017, the Tongass National Forest has partnered with the state of...
Juneau Gallery Walk Weekend coming up
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The capital city's annual holiday celebration for the arts is slated for Friday, December 2nd from 4-8pm in downtown Juneau. The Juneau Arts and Humanities Council said participants can discover nearly 50 different locations with pop-up artist showings, live music, performances, and more throughout downtown. The...
Revised Montana Creek Master Plan to be presented Dec. 7th
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A revised Master Plan for the Montana Creek Recreation Area will be presented at a public meeting on Wednesday. The revised master plan will be presented by CBJ Parks & Recreation, Trail Mix, the United States Forest Service, the State of Alaska Department of Natural Resources and Department of Transportation.
Capital Transit winter route changes for December 1st
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital Transit is implementing winter route changes. December 1st, Capital Transit is implementing winter route changes until midnight Thursday. Service will be discontinued on Cordova Street, Franklin Street, and 4th Street downtown. For service on Cordova Street, wait instead at the Breeze Inn stop. For service...
CBJ to accept Marine Passenger Fee Funding proposals this month
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - CBJ will accept public proposals for projects to be funded with 2022 Marine Passenger Fee proceeds. The public proposals will be accepted from December 1st through January 2nd. This annual process ensures that all members of the community are able to have a say in how...
Juneau debuts its first Alaska State Capitol Nativity Scene to start the Christmas season
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The first Nativity scene at the Juneau State Capitol is one of many scheduled to be erected at state capitol buildings across America this Christmas. "The true joy of Christmas is a newborn baby, lying in a manger and wrapped in swaddling cloths," observed Andrew Klausner, who's coordinating the Juneau State Capitol Nativity. "...Upon arriving in Bethlehem, they must have asked numerous residents and travelers where to find Him, only to be met with nescience. If they were to come to Juneau and ask us where to find Him, would we be able to tell them? I think the Nativity scene is a stark reminder of the meaning for our festivities."
Sealaska Heritage Institute to sponsor lecture on Native Leaders Hall of Fame
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sealaska Heritage Institute will sponsor a free lecture next week on the activism of Native leaders during the United States occupation of the ancient homeland of the Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian of Southeast Alaska. In the talk, longtime Tlingit leader Ed Thomas will explore their successes...
Juneau health officials warn of early flu season and rising RSV infections
Seasonal flu activity is increasing substantially across the state, and the rate is especially high in Southeast Alaska. Juneau Public Health officials say this flu and respiratory virus season is likely to be more severe than usual. “This month, we’re seeing a lot more flu than what we usually would....
NOTN 11-30
The 2022 tourism survey for Juneau is out, the survey was conducted by McKinley research. A board that investigates airplane accidents says federal regulators should tighten rules for air tour operators in Ketchikan to prevent more accidents there. A vessel ran aground Sunday leaving one having to be rescued from...
High winds and freezing spray cancel LeConte sailing, but no Takus in downtown Juneau
The National Weather Service says that the high speed-gusts known as Taku winds it predicted for Tuesday afternoon may not materialize. “It’s not exactly turning out to be a Taku wind situation for us. It’s more of an outflow pattern,” said lead forecaster Brian Bezenek. But “no...
Heavy residential fire put out by CCFR after 7 hours of firefighting
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire Rescue responded to a fire Saturday evening. Update 11/28: One resident sustained a laceration to their hand and was treated on site. Two firefighters also sustained minor injuries and were released on site as well. The structure involved was a rental unit with...
As High Winds and Cold Temperatures Approach, Take Steps to Keep Pipes From Freezing
As High Winds and Cold Temperatures Approach, Take Steps to Keep Pipes From Freezing. With high winds and freezing temperatures forecast in the coming days, now is a critical time to take important preventive steps to keep your water pipes from freezing. Water pipes that are not properly insulated or maintained are at risk of freezing and/or bursting—an event that could leave you without running water as well as cause flooding and damage to your home or business.
At time of arrest, Juneau murder suspect was already in custody on harassment charges
Juneau police gave very few details last week when they announced that they arrested Anthony Michael Migliaccio in connection with the killing of Faith Rogers in September. But court documents tell the story of how he ended up in police custody for a separate incident. Back in June, Migliaccio was...
