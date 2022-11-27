Solvang Police Chief Mark Valencia on Monday provided the City Council year-to-date crime statistics that showed some crime in steep decline from the previous year. Law enforcement officers have made 27 felony arrests within city limits in 2022, down from 46 to this point in 2021. Calls for service dropped from 4,885 at this point last year to 3,799 so far this year. And misdemeanor arrests within the city were down from 144 to 76 so far this year.

