ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
syvnews.com

Wildling Museum's 11th annual holiday marketplace returns Sunday

The Wildling Museum's 11th annual holiday marketplace event is slated for Sunday at 4 p.m., featuring talented local artisans and unique gifts that celebrate wildlife, nature, and the outdoors. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Attendees can also browse prints and books...
syvnews.com

Santa Barbara Zoo transforms into holiday 'ZooLights' night experience

The Santa Barbara Zoo is hosting a new seasonal tradition – ZooLights — through Sunday, Jan. 15 that transforms the grounds into a winter wonderland with oversized wildlife installations that light up the evening sky. Guests are invited to the immersive holiday experience featuring thousands of handcrafted silk-covered...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

UC Natural Reserve System art show slated for Dec. 3-4

An art exhibit highlighting the diversity and beauty of the seven UC Natural Reserve System sites managed by UC Santa Barbara will be on display Saturday and Sunday Dec. 3 and 4 at the Music Academy in Santa Barbara. Doors open from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday with an awards...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Ynez cheerleader to perform in London

Santa Ynez High School cheerleader Gabriela Robles will represent Varsity Spirit in the London New Year's Day Parade in London, England. The event runs Dec. 26-Jan. 3. "I am so excited to be representing Santa Ynez High School and the Santa Ynez Valley at the London New Year's Day Parade," Robles said in a press release. "I am looking forward to meeting other cheerleaders from around the United States."
SANTA YNEZ, CA
syvnews.com

Closure of state routes 1/246 expected Friday for Lompoc Christmas parade

The public will encounter road closures in two locations along state routes 1 and 246 on Friday between 3 and 9 p.m. during Lompoc's annual Children’s Christmas Parade. Routes closed to through traffic will be State Route 1 on H Street from North Avenue to F Street, and State Route 246 on H Street from J Street to SR 1.
LOMPOC, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Ynez roundup: Pirates went 3-1 at Santa Maria tourney

After losing 48-24 to Bishop Diego in their opener, the Santa Ynez girls basketball team wound up 3-1 in the Santa Maria tournament and edged Carpinteria 48-44 in the third-place game on Nov. 19. Freshman Lexi Molera led the Pirates with 16 points, five rebounds and three assists. She was...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
syvnews.com

Felony and misdemeanor arrests, calls for service down in Solvang

Solvang Police Chief Mark Valencia on Monday provided the City Council year-to-date crime statistics that showed some crime in steep decline from the previous year. Law enforcement officers have made 27 felony arrests within city limits in 2022, down from 46 to this point in 2021. Calls for service dropped from 4,885 at this point last year to 3,799 so far this year. And misdemeanor arrests within the city were down from 144 to 76 so far this year.
SOLVANG, CA
syvnews.com

Cottage Health honors 2022 physicians of the year

Cottage Health honored four area doctors, including Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital physician Dr. Edward Bentley with a 2022 Physicians of the Year award. The award recognizes physicians on the medical staff for exemplary performance based on four criteria: dedication to the profession and patients, respect and courtesy, collaborative practices, and efficient use of resources.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

Letters to the Editor: 'At-risk' terminology hides 'abysmal' student proficiency

'At-risk' terminology hides 'abysmal' student proficiency. Gaslighting, or making someone believe the truth is false, is an overused term. But it's exactly what's happening in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. "At-risk" students are those who are likely to fail academically. Characteristics of "at-risk" students include emotional or behavioral problems, truancy,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy