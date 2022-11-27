Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
syvnews.com
Solvang Julefest kicks off holiday season with tree lighting ceremony Friday, annual parade on Saturday
Holiday cheer has arrived again in Solvang and is on full display as the monthlong Julefest celebration officially kicks off with the town's annual tree lighting ceremony at Solvang Park on Friday and the Julefest parade on Saturday. Lighting of the 20-something foot blue spruce — that was trucked in...
syvnews.com
Wildling Museum's 11th annual holiday marketplace returns Sunday
The Wildling Museum's 11th annual holiday marketplace event is slated for Sunday at 4 p.m., featuring talented local artisans and unique gifts that celebrate wildlife, nature, and the outdoors. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Attendees can also browse prints and books...
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara Zoo transforms into holiday 'ZooLights' night experience
The Santa Barbara Zoo is hosting a new seasonal tradition – ZooLights — through Sunday, Jan. 15 that transforms the grounds into a winter wonderland with oversized wildlife installations that light up the evening sky. Guests are invited to the immersive holiday experience featuring thousands of handcrafted silk-covered...
syvnews.com
UC Natural Reserve System art show slated for Dec. 3-4
An art exhibit highlighting the diversity and beauty of the seven UC Natural Reserve System sites managed by UC Santa Barbara will be on display Saturday and Sunday Dec. 3 and 4 at the Music Academy in Santa Barbara. Doors open from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday with an awards...
syvnews.com
Santa Ynez cheerleader to perform in London
Santa Ynez High School cheerleader Gabriela Robles will represent Varsity Spirit in the London New Year's Day Parade in London, England. The event runs Dec. 26-Jan. 3. "I am so excited to be representing Santa Ynez High School and the Santa Ynez Valley at the London New Year's Day Parade," Robles said in a press release. "I am looking forward to meeting other cheerleaders from around the United States."
syvnews.com
Closure of state routes 1/246 expected Friday for Lompoc Christmas parade
The public will encounter road closures in two locations along state routes 1 and 246 on Friday between 3 and 9 p.m. during Lompoc's annual Children’s Christmas Parade. Routes closed to through traffic will be State Route 1 on H Street from North Avenue to F Street, and State Route 246 on H Street from J Street to SR 1.
syvnews.com
Santa Ynez roundup: Pirates went 3-1 at Santa Maria tourney
After losing 48-24 to Bishop Diego in their opener, the Santa Ynez girls basketball team wound up 3-1 in the Santa Maria tournament and edged Carpinteria 48-44 in the third-place game on Nov. 19. Freshman Lexi Molera led the Pirates with 16 points, five rebounds and three assists. She was...
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County supervisors honor Gregg Hart at his last board meeting
Santa Barbara County 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart was honored with a resolution and praise from fellow board members and the public at his last Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday before moving on to his new role as a member of the state Assembly. Although the election results have not...
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County supervisors to consider approving workforce agreement Friday
A proposed community workforce agreement that would apply to Santa Barbara County projects with a price tag of $10 million or more could be adopted by the Board of Supervisors in a special meeting Friday. The meeting is set for 9 a.m. in the Board Hearing Room of the County...
syvnews.com
Felony and misdemeanor arrests, calls for service down in Solvang
Solvang Police Chief Mark Valencia on Monday provided the City Council year-to-date crime statistics that showed some crime in steep decline from the previous year. Law enforcement officers have made 27 felony arrests within city limits in 2022, down from 46 to this point in 2021. Calls for service dropped from 4,885 at this point last year to 3,799 so far this year. And misdemeanor arrests within the city were down from 144 to 76 so far this year.
syvnews.com
VOTE: Nine candidates in the running for Player of the Week as winter sports get into the swing
As area Player of the Week voting resumes, nine area athletes are in the running for the honor for the week ending Nov. 26. Here is a summary of the nine candidates and their accomplishments. Readers can vote online at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com or syvnews.com. Voting closes at 2 p.m. Friday. There will be one winner announced Friday.
syvnews.com
Cottage Health honors 2022 physicians of the year
Cottage Health honored four area doctors, including Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital physician Dr. Edward Bentley with a 2022 Physicians of the Year award. The award recognizes physicians on the medical staff for exemplary performance based on four criteria: dedication to the profession and patients, respect and courtesy, collaborative practices, and efficient use of resources.
syvnews.com
Letters to the Editor: 'At-risk' terminology hides 'abysmal' student proficiency
'At-risk' terminology hides 'abysmal' student proficiency. Gaslighting, or making someone believe the truth is false, is an overused term. But it's exactly what's happening in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. "At-risk" students are those who are likely to fail academically. Characteristics of "at-risk" students include emotional or behavioral problems, truancy,...
Comments / 0