Legendary Ky. high school football coach Mike Holcomb retires
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Legendary high school football coach Mike Holcomb is retiring after a spectacular career. The Madison Central head coach made it official Wednesday afternoon in Richmond. Holcomb, a Nelson County native, began his 35-year run as a head coach at Breathitt County in 1983 replacing another gridiron...
Smoke latest Wildcat to announce plans to enter transfer portal
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke will enter the transfer portal. Smoke finishes his UK career with 291 carries for 1,583 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 5.2 yards per carry ranks him in the Top 10 in school history. The Wetumpka, Ala. native played in 12 games...
Kentucky outlasts Bellarmine 60-41
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky started slowly in its first-ever meeting with Bellarmine. The in-state schools were tied at 21-21 at the half. The Wildcats found some offensive rhythm in the second half, outscoring the Knights 39-20 on the way to a 60-41 win. A trio of Wildcats scored in...
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pattern turns active
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few showers will sweep through today, and even more join us next week. This next week has a wetter look. It isn’t a washout of a forecast but it does include several rain chances. Which is a lot different than what we’ve been experiencing with these drier moments. It’ll all start with today’s chance. Those showers will be scattered around the region on Friday evening. There might be some activity earlier in the day, but for most, it is all about the evening hours.
UK, Scangarello parting ways after one season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK football is parting ways with offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, according to a University of Kentucky spokesperson. Kentucky’s offense struggled at times during the regular season, compared to last year. The Wildcats (7-5) are averaging 22 points per game, which is 105th best in the country. UK’s offensive line has allowed 42 sacks on the season, an average of 3.5 per game. Only six teams nationally have allowed more.
Fmr. Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. laid to rest
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Kentucky Governor and well-known businessman was laid to rest on Wednesday. On Wednesday, a private service for John Y. Brown jr. was held at the state capital. The service took place at 2:00 p.m. and was broadcasted statewide on KET. John Y. Brown, Jr....
WATCH | Kentucky employers remain on the hunt for workers
WATCH | Chris Bailey's FastCast for Thursday, Dec. 1st. WATCH | Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash. WATCH | Fayette Co. Clerk announces retirement; applications sought for replacement. Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST. Blevins was first appointed in January 2009 after his father, Don Blevins Sr.,...
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching The Weekend Weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - December is off and running on a cold note across our part of the world, but the focus of the forecast continues to be on another big wind maker this weekend. We are still i a very busy pattern that will lead to active weather next week as a wintry pattern slowly takes shape.
Lexington ‘Christmas house’ shines bright this holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The house of light on a hill cannot be hidden. Driving down Chinoe Road., how could you not at least slow down and look or stop at address 1008? The energy draws you in. The bearer of this light is homeowner Ron Tuner, a man of...
Many Kentucky employers still on the hunt for workers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington area employers were on the hunt for more workers Thursday morning with a job fair at the Community Action Council Prep Academy. There are plenty of employers who have had open positions for months, even though labor reports show that there are workers looking for that job.
Despite drop in prices, many still struggle to pay rent in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over the last three months, rent prices have dropped both across the nation and here in Lexington. However, year-to-year rent growth in the city is up nearly11%. Rent prices in Lexington decreased over 4% month-to-month in November, but people in the community say they are still...
Fayette Co. Clerk announces retirement; applications sought for replacement
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins, Jr. has announced he will retire effective the end of January 2023. “We all know that life happens on its own calendar,” Blevins said. “My personal life has seen a significant change in the last year and will require my time and energy going forward such that I cannot give the County Clerk role what it requires.”
Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man convicted in a deadly Lexington DUI crash finally learned his sentence on Thursday. Matthew Starling was sentenced to one year in prison. In October 2022, a jury found Starling guilty of reckless homicide and DUI. His sentencing had been delayed multiple times. Starling drove...
WKYT is holding ‘Pack the Lobby’ drive for the holidays
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is ‘packing the lobby’ for the holidays. All toys donated today go directly to Mission of Hope: an organization helping children in Appalachia. we’re collecting toys all day long.
One person seriously injured in Nicholasville crash
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police are investigating a crash Thursday at the intersection of the Nicholasville Bypass and Shun Pike. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. We don’t know their identity or their condition at this time. The Crash Reconstruction Unit was called to...
Lexington man gets loan from pawn shop to pay for medication
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With rising costs and inflation, people in Lexington are struggling during this time of the year, and some people are even turning to pawn shops for help. For some people on a fixed income or those who just don’t have the means, food, gas and medical...
Lexington Police give tips to fight porch pirates this holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cyber Monday online orders are out, and police tell us there will be an increase in porch pirates waiting to raid your packages. So what can you do to keep those porch pirates at bay?. Lexington police have some tips that include the use of those...
Officers say man shot while trying to break into Lexington apartment
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say a man was shot while trying to break into an apartment early Friday morning. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road. Officers were called there for reports of a man being shot, but by the time they arrived...
Hazmat situation closes road in Garrard County
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A stretch of road, in Garrard County, has been shut down in both directions due to a hazmat situation. The Sheriff-Elect says crews are currently on Sugar Creek Road. Traffic is being re-directed in the area because of the hazmat situation. He did not go into detail about the situation.
WKYT Investigates: Mental health help for FCPS students
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the process of re-opening during the pandemic, some school districts made students’ health a priority. Fayette County Public Schools hired more nurses and opened more clinics on campuses. One of the clinics, run by HealthFirst Bluegrass, is inside the new Tates Creek High School.
