Richmond, KY

WKYT 27

Legendary Ky. high school football coach Mike Holcomb retires

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Legendary high school football coach Mike Holcomb is retiring after a spectacular career. The Madison Central head coach made it official Wednesday afternoon in Richmond. Holcomb, a Nelson County native, began his 35-year run as a head coach at Breathitt County in 1983 replacing another gridiron...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Smoke latest Wildcat to announce plans to enter transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke will enter the transfer portal. Smoke finishes his UK career with 291 carries for 1,583 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 5.2 yards per carry ranks him in the Top 10 in school history. The Wetumpka, Ala. native played in 12 games...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky outlasts Bellarmine 60-41

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky started slowly in its first-ever meeting with Bellarmine. The in-state schools were tied at 21-21 at the half. The Wildcats found some offensive rhythm in the second half, outscoring the Knights 39-20 on the way to a 60-41 win. A trio of Wildcats scored in...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pattern turns active

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few showers will sweep through today, and even more join us next week. This next week has a wetter look. It isn’t a washout of a forecast but it does include several rain chances. Which is a lot different than what we’ve been experiencing with these drier moments. It’ll all start with today’s chance. Those showers will be scattered around the region on Friday evening. There might be some activity earlier in the day, but for most, it is all about the evening hours.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

UK, Scangarello parting ways after one season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK football is parting ways with offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, according to a University of Kentucky spokesperson. Kentucky’s offense struggled at times during the regular season, compared to last year. The Wildcats (7-5) are averaging 22 points per game, which is 105th best in the country. UK’s offensive line has allowed 42 sacks on the season, an average of 3.5 per game. Only six teams nationally have allowed more.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Fmr. Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. laid to rest

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Kentucky Governor and well-known businessman was laid to rest on Wednesday. On Wednesday, a private service for John Y. Brown jr. was held at the state capital. The service took place at 2:00 p.m. and was broadcasted statewide on KET. John Y. Brown, Jr....
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Kentucky employers remain on the hunt for workers

WATCH | Chris Bailey's FastCast for Thursday, Dec. 1st. WATCH | Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash. WATCH | Fayette Co. Clerk announces retirement; applications sought for replacement. Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST. Blevins was first appointed in January 2009 after his father, Don Blevins Sr.,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching The Weekend Weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - December is off and running on a cold note across our part of the world, but the focus of the forecast continues to be on another big wind maker this weekend. We are still i a very busy pattern that will lead to active weather next week as a wintry pattern slowly takes shape.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Many Kentucky employers still on the hunt for workers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington area employers were on the hunt for more workers Thursday morning with a job fair at the Community Action Council Prep Academy. There are plenty of employers who have had open positions for months, even though labor reports show that there are workers looking for that job.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Despite drop in prices, many still struggle to pay rent in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over the last three months, rent prices have dropped both across the nation and here in Lexington. However, year-to-year rent growth in the city is up nearly11%. Rent prices in Lexington decreased over 4% month-to-month in November, but people in the community say they are still...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Fayette Co. Clerk announces retirement; applications sought for replacement

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins, Jr. has announced he will retire effective the end of January 2023. “We all know that life happens on its own calendar,” Blevins said. “My personal life has seen a significant change in the last year and will require my time and energy going forward such that I cannot give the County Clerk role what it requires.”
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man convicted in a deadly Lexington DUI crash finally learned his sentence on Thursday. Matthew Starling was sentenced to one year in prison. In October 2022, a jury found Starling guilty of reckless homicide and DUI. His sentencing had been delayed multiple times. Starling drove...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

One person seriously injured in Nicholasville crash

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police are investigating a crash Thursday at the intersection of the Nicholasville Bypass and Shun Pike. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. We don’t know their identity or their condition at this time. The Crash Reconstruction Unit was called to...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington man gets loan from pawn shop to pay for medication

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With rising costs and inflation, people in Lexington are struggling during this time of the year, and some people are even turning to pawn shops for help. For some people on a fixed income or those who just don’t have the means, food, gas and medical...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Hazmat situation closes road in Garrard County

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A stretch of road, in Garrard County, has been shut down in both directions due to a hazmat situation. The Sheriff-Elect says crews are currently on Sugar Creek Road. Traffic is being re-directed in the area because of the hazmat situation. He did not go into detail about the situation.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

WKYT Investigates: Mental health help for FCPS students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the process of re-opening during the pandemic, some school districts made students’ health a priority. Fayette County Public Schools hired more nurses and opened more clinics on campuses. One of the clinics, run by HealthFirst Bluegrass, is inside the new Tates Creek High School.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY

