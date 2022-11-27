ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Brooke Steere and Gianna Paul: Alabama Soccer’s Freshman Duo

There is no substitution for it. It is one of the only factors that a player needs to succeed, but cannot acquire it through training or study. It only comes once you endure a challenge and live to tell about it. It makes sense that experience can be a cruel...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Extra Point: Alabama Basketball Expected to Have Great Season

Alabama Basketball has had a great season so far as they have won six games and only lost one. Beating the No. 1 team in the nation last weekend really brought confidence to the team. The combination of leadership from older players and willingness to learn from the new players...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

