Pilot Of Small Plane That Crashed After Departing From Westchester Has Greenwich Roots
The pilot of the small plane that crashed into a transmission tower after departing from Westchester County Airport has ties to Fairfield County. The 66-year-old man and woman were rescued after being stranded 100 feet up for seven hours with serious injuries from that plane that crashed into the power tower in Montgomery County, Maryland on Sunday, Nov. 27 after departing from Westchester late in the afternoon.
Driver, 24, killed in fiery crash at Manhattan Bridge entrance
A 24-year-old driver was killed in a fiery crash at the entrance of the Manhattan Bridge in Manhattan early Monday morning, according to the NYPD.
Speeding driver fatally crashes into utility pole exiting Manhattan Bridge
A speeding driver fatally crashed into a utility pole as he exited the Manhattan Bridge early Monday, police said. The 24-year-old victim was behind the wheel of a Nissan Altima when he slammed into the utility pole near Canal St. and the Bowery in Chinatown about 1:45 a.m., police said. He had no passengers and had just crossed the Manhattan Bridge from Brooklyn when he crashed. Medics rushed ...
Man dumped body out of car in the Bronx: NYPD
HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx man has been arrested after he allegedly dumped a dead body out of a car, police said. The body of a man was found on the ground in the 1200 block of Oak Point Avenue in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx around 3:50 a.m. Monday, […]
Newark fire captain assaulted while responding to fire
NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — A homeless man allegedly threw a can of food at a fire captain on Sunday as the first responder worked to extinguish a blaze in Newark, officials said. The fire captain was responding to a fire under Route 21 at the 100 block of Riverside Avenue, a place where homeless individuals […]
Target Shoplifter Injures 2 Officers During Arrest In Valley Stream, Police Say
A suspected shoplifter is facing charges after allegedly assaulting two police officers during an arrest at a Long Island Target store. Nassau County Police responded to the store, located in Valley Stream on West Sunrise Highway, at around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28. Police determined that 30-year-old Sapphire Townes, of...
NYPD seek family of homeless man found dead under Bronx park overpass
The NYPD is looking to locate any family members of a man whose body was found floating under a Bronx overpass earlier this month, authorities said.
Police: Teaneck Tenant On Mushrooms Fires Shots In Apartment, Reaches For Officer's Gun
UPDATE: A Teaneck tenant appeared under the influence of mushrooms after firing several shots in his apartment, one of which apparently entered a neighbor’s unit, authorities said. Shariyf Salahuddeen, 30, later tried grabbing an officer's gun after being arrested and had to be subdued, they said. Salahuddeen was “showing...
Man stabs, bites victim in Brooklyn subway station: NYPD
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man stabbed and bit another man after an argument inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said Sunday. The victim, 19, had a verbal dispute with the attacker inside the Pennsylvania Avenue subway station on Nov. 23 around 2:45 p.m., officials said. The argument escalated. The attacker stabbed the […]
Beloved Monmouth County, NJ staple closing its doors forever
Goodbyes are sad. We love consistency in an uncertain life, don’t we? It is comforting to have a place where everyone knows your name but unfortunately, we have one more local staple closing its doors. Does anyone else hear the Cheers theme song playing in their heads right now?
East Orange breaks ground on city's largest real estate development
The Crossings will be a mixed-use housing project that will feature a plaza with restaurants and retail shops.
Robber stabs subway rider twice during fight on NYC train, police say
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man allegedly stabbed a straphanger twice during a fight that spilled onto a subway platform in Manhattan on Tuesday, police said Sunday. The altercation started when the suspect asked the 34-year-old man for a cigarette before trying to steal his money while they were on the southbound F train at […]
Woman shoved onto tracks during clash at Brooklyn train station, NYPD says
A woman was shoved onto the tracks early Saturday during a fight with another woman at a Brooklyn train station, police said. The 38-year-old victim had just entered the Rockaway Ave. station near Fulton St. in Brownsville about 3 a.m. when she began quarreling with the other commuter, witnesses told police. The argument continued as the two walked onto the Manhattan-bound C train platform, ...
N.J. man, 28, dies after he’s trapped in car that flipped into marsh, authorities say
An Ocean County man died early Saturday, and his two passengers swam to safety after the car he was driving crashed and flipped over into a marsh in Toms River, authorities said. Police and emergency medical workers were called about 2:25 a.m. to the intersection of Hooper Avenue and South...
Authorities: Suspicious activity reported at Plainview TD Bank, police cars respond to nearby McDonald's
News 12 is working to determine if there is a connection between the police presences at the McDonald's and TD Bank.
Lottery ticket worth more than $18,000 sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A lottery player in Brooklyn won big on Saturday. A Take 5 ticket worth $18,558.50 was sold at Kevin’s Liquor, located at 2216 Pitkin Avenue, for Saturday’s evening drawing. Another winning ticket was sold at Tops Markets #262 in Angola. Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings […]
