Jersey City, NJ

hobokengirl.com

93 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City | December 1-4

As you’re wondering how December is already here in Hudson County, fill your calendar with a variety of activities and events happening in the area. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with fun things to do locally, like a singles mixer at The Ashford, the Hoboken City Hall Holiday Craft Fair, Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol at Mile Square Theatre, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening this weekend, December 1st – December 4th, 2022.
HOBOKEN, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Where to Watch the US World Cup Game This Saturday in Hoboken + Jersey City

There will be no sleeping-in for soccer fans this Saturday, December 3rd. Our alarms are already set for the men’s US vs Netherlands World Cup game — kicking off at 10AM. But with a handful of players from the great state of New Jersey (we’re looking at you goalkeeper Matt Turner and Hoboken’s own Sean Johnson), there’s no reason to wake up your neighbors while cheering full-voice at your television — this is a knockout round, so there will be plenty of yelling. There are several Hudson County soccer bars opening early for the game this Saturday, so you can chant, “I believe that we will win!” with your fellow soccer fans. Read on for a list of Hoboken + Jersey City bars that are open early for the US World Cup game this Saturday, December 3rd.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Hoboken Announces Free + Discounted Parking This Holiday Season

As much as we love Hoboken for its delicious food + drinks, activities, views of NYC, and more, nothing is more frustrating than the quest for street parking in the Mile Square. Circling around the block 27 times, stalking people with their lights on, and sometimes throwing in the towel and heading to the garage are all-too-familiar feelings. While we can’t make more spots magically appear (trust us, we’ve tried. There are fewer than 10,000 street parking spaces and almost 15,000 parking permits), we can help you be a little bit more informed about the parking rules and regs in our fabulous city. Plus, the city announced that it would provide certain free and discounted parking during the holiday season to promote local shopping and dining — which started this weekend. Read on for a crash course in parking in Hoboken (and send this to everyone who wants to visit — mom and dad included) — as well as what to expect when it comes to holiday season parking.
HOBOKEN, NJ
hobokengirl.com

All About Merry Hot Cocoa, Hoboken’s Newest Pop-up

Cariana Fasciano is the woman behind Merry Hot Cocoa, a pop-up hot cocoa bar that made its debut just in time for the holidays. The shiny black trailer decorated with greenery can be found at Church Square Park in Hoboken and popping up throughout Hudson County. Read on to learn more about Cariana’s background and the delicious hot cocoa available at her truck.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Pilot Of Small Plane That Crashed After Departing From Westchester Has Greenwich Roots

The pilot of the small plane that crashed into a transmission tower after departing from Westchester County Airport has ties to Fairfield County. The 66-year-old man and woman were rescued after being stranded 100 feet up for seven hours with serious injuries from that plane that crashed into the power tower in Montgomery County, Maryland on Sunday, Nov. 27 after departing from Westchester late in the afternoon.
GREENWICH, CT
Daily News

Speeding driver fatally crashes into utility pole exiting Manhattan Bridge

A speeding driver fatally crashed into a utility pole as he exited the Manhattan Bridge early Monday, police said. The 24-year-old victim was behind the wheel of a Nissan Altima when he slammed into the utility pole near Canal St. and the Bowery in Chinatown about 1:45 a.m., police said. He had no passengers and had just crossed the Manhattan Bridge from Brooklyn when he crashed. Medics rushed ...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man dumped body out of car in the Bronx: NYPD

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx man has been arrested after he allegedly dumped a dead body out of a car, police said. The body of a man was found on the ground in the 1200 block of Oak Point Avenue in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx around 3:50 a.m. Monday, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Newark fire captain assaulted while responding to fire

NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — A homeless man allegedly threw a can of food at a fire captain on Sunday as the first responder worked to extinguish a blaze in Newark, officials said. The fire captain was responding to a fire under Route 21 at the 100 block of Riverside Avenue, a place where homeless individuals […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Man stabs, bites victim in Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man stabbed and bit another man after an argument inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said Sunday. The victim, 19, had a verbal dispute with the attacker inside the Pennsylvania Avenue subway station on Nov. 23 around 2:45 p.m., officials said. The argument escalated. The attacker stabbed the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Robber stabs subway rider twice during fight on NYC train, police say

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man allegedly stabbed a straphanger twice during a fight that spilled onto a subway platform in Manhattan on Tuesday, police said Sunday. The altercation started when the suspect asked the 34-year-old man for a cigarette before trying to steal his money while they were on the southbound F train at […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Woman shoved onto tracks during clash at Brooklyn train station, NYPD says

A woman was shoved onto the tracks early Saturday during a fight with another woman at a Brooklyn train station, police said. The 38-year-old victim had just entered the Rockaway Ave. station near Fulton St. in Brownsville about 3 a.m. when she began quarreling with the other commuter, witnesses told police. The argument continued as the two walked onto the Manhattan-bound C train platform, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Lottery ticket worth more than $18,000 sold in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A lottery player in Brooklyn won big on Saturday. A Take 5 ticket worth $18,558.50 was sold at Kevin’s Liquor, located at 2216 Pitkin Avenue, for Saturday’s evening drawing. Another winning ticket was sold at Tops Markets #262 in Angola. Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings […]
BROOKLYN, NY

