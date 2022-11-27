As much as we love Hoboken for its delicious food + drinks, activities, views of NYC, and more, nothing is more frustrating than the quest for street parking in the Mile Square. Circling around the block 27 times, stalking people with their lights on, and sometimes throwing in the towel and heading to the garage are all-too-familiar feelings. While we can’t make more spots magically appear (trust us, we’ve tried. There are fewer than 10,000 street parking spaces and almost 15,000 parking permits), we can help you be a little bit more informed about the parking rules and regs in our fabulous city. Plus, the city announced that it would provide certain free and discounted parking during the holiday season to promote local shopping and dining — which started this weekend. Read on for a crash course in parking in Hoboken (and send this to everyone who wants to visit — mom and dad included) — as well as what to expect when it comes to holiday season parking.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO