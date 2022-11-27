The University of Georgia is set to play in the SEC Championship game for the fourth time under head coach Kirby Smart, looking to win its second conference title under Smart. The Bulldogs are currently 17.5-point favorites over SEC West champion LSU Tigers. The Tigers are fresh off a shocking loss at the hands of the Texas A&M Aggies, who entered the contest with as many conference wins as Vanderbilt.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO