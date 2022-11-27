At least 1 person dead after vehicle, pedestrian accident on Route 51

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — At least one person is dead after a vehicle and pedestrian accident in Jefferson Hills.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to the Sunoco on Route 51 at around 6:08 p.m. Saturday.

Jefferson Hills Borough Police Department said the crash was fatal but has not released any further details on the incident.

The road was closed while crews responded to the scene.

Jefferson Hills Borough Police Department said it will release more information once the investigation is completed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

