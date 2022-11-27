ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Missing teen from Jacksonville found safe

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 5 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The teen has been found.

Toby Sines, was reported to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department to be diagnosed with autism and it is unknown how he may respond when being approached.

Sines is missing from Jacksonville and was last seen at 4 p.m. today.

He was seen by Trout River Boulevard and Indian Road area in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is the midst of a search for a missing 17-year-old, Toby Sines, who was last seen this afternoon around 4:00 p.m. by family in the area of Trout River Boulevard and Indian Road. Toby is described as a light-skinned, black male, 5’7”, 190 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt beneath a red vest, white jeans, and white shoes. It has been reported to us that Toby is diagnosed with Autism and it is unknown how he may respond if approached.

— JSO

If you have seen this individual or have information which could lead to his whereabouts, we ask that you please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

