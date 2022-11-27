ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ante Delija proud to bring PFL heavyweight title to Croatia: 'It's a big deal'

By Danny Segura
Ante Delija is happy for his latest win and that’s beyond personal reasons.

The Croatian fighter won the 2022 PFL heavyweight title, defeating Matheus Scheffel by TKO just a few minutes into their contest on Friday night in New York. With the win, Delija (23-5) took the 2022 heavyweight title and the $1 million prize that came with winning the season.

But perhaps the most important part of it all, is that Croatia has a champion in a major MMA promotion.

“To the Croatian MMA, I think it’s a big deal,” Delija told reporters at the post-fight press conference (via MMA Sucka). “I’m proud to bring this title to Croatia. This is an American belt, and this means a lot.”

Delija also made it to the final last year, but came up short against Bruno Cappelozza in a unanimous decision. The 32-year-old believes he didn’t showcase his full self as a fighter that night, but he did this time around.

“This was a big experience for me last year, five rounds, a big war,” Delija said. “I grew up as a fighter because of the loss last year. I was in 60 percent last year, I added the 40 percent this year, and now with 100 percent I got the title.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for 2022 PFL Championships.

