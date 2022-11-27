ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KOAT 7

Your guide to holiday events in Albuquerque

The holiday season is here and many are starting to get into the holiday spirit. If you're looking for things to do this holiday season in Albuquerque, look no further. Here's a complete guide to holiday attractions going on in the Duke City. River of Lights. The River of Lights...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

New Mexico’s Winter Wonderland starting Dec. 2

Expo New Mexico is hosting it’s annual Winter Wonderland from December 2 to January 1 but will be closed Christmas Day of course. A portion of every ticket sold from this event will be donated to the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation , Ronald McDonald House Charities-New Mexico and the Assistance League of Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho Winterfest: Parade, Santa, and hot chocolate

Winterfest will return to Campus Park at City Center on Friday, December 2. The City promises there will be plenty to do in between for the entire family. The event will start with a parade and end with a tree-lighting. Santa will be in town for some photos, there will...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico man reunited with stolen Native American regalia

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For Ashkia Trujillo, the last few days have been a journey to find his stolen cultural treasures. On Sunday morning, he woke up at a hotel in Albuquerque and found that his Native American regalia had been stolen. He is from the Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo. Since...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Festival of Trees happening in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Hotel was filled with holiday spirit for the 2022 Festival of Trees. The event is held by the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation at the Marriot in Uptown which features 65 decorated trees. The trees on display are for sale and the proceeds go to the foundation to support child patients. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque fire extinguishes southwest Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday evening in Southwest Albuquerque. The fire was at Whispering Street Southwest. The residents of the home were able to exit before AFR units arrived. Its units were able to extinguish the fire and mitigate the spread to nearby residences.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

A local couple battles a rare cancer together

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Four years ago, Hank, who chose not to share his last name, was in great health, until he started losing weight and didn't know why. “I discovered that it was this cholangiocarcinoma,” said Hank. “It has been progressing.”. Cholangiocarcinoma is a rare disease. Hank...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Native American regalia stolen in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ashkia Trujillo loves his Native American roots and enjoys sharing his culture and history with others. But on Sunday morning, Ashika woke up to a surprise. “After our stay at this hotel, I noticed that our truck had been broken into and vandalized. And, you know,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque Police prepare to disband their Open Space Division

Albuquerque Police are just months away from disbanding their Open Space Division. Target 7 spoke with a retired Open Space officer and Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina to learn more. Anthony Martinez worked for the division for more than a decade. "I grew up here and this bosque out in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Cooler temps north, some wind begins overnight

Morning clouds cleared away across northern New Mexico after a brief cold front grazed the state. It brought a couple inches of snow to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, giving ski resorts some fresh powder. While skies have cleared, another more powerful storm is already on the horizon. Wind gusts over the northern mountains will begin strengthening overnight tonight into Monday morning. Abundant winter weather advisories and warnings are posted throughout the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest. New Mexico will mainly catch the windier side of the storm with potentially damaging gusts Tuesday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Free tattoo event to provide gifts for kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local business is offering a permanent thank you for buying a toy for a kid in need. The fourth annual ‘Tats for Toys’ is happening at Kool Kids Tattoo. Kool Kids Tattoo says all people have to do is bring in $30 worth of unopened toys and individuals will get a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque fire respond to northeast house fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in Northeast Albuquerque. There were 11 fire units called to the scene. AFR dispatched to a home on Palo Verde Drive Northeast for a residential fire. Units were able to locate smoke coming from the residence and make entry into the home.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Police investigate homicide in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police are beginning a homicide investigation in northwest Albuquerque. Police say a person was found dead outside of 9911 Avalon Road NW. The APD homicide unit was called to investigate the scene. No further details about the incident have been released by police.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Medal of Honor recipient from New Mexico dies at 97

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The second-to-last living Korean War Medal of Honor recipient has died at the age of 97. Hiroshi Miyamura was born in Gallup in 1925 and received the Medal of Honor for single-handedly covering the retreat of his troops when they were overrun. Miyamura killed 50 enemy troops before being captured. He spent […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

NMSU basketball player Mike Peake comments publicly for first time since deadly November shooting

EDITOR'S NOTE: The original story stated that according to the Las Cruces Sun News, Mike Peake posted on his Facebook page after NMSU's victory against UTEP on Wednesday night. This is not true. Peake's message in the story was actually posted four days earlier. The original story follows below. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- NMSU The post NMSU basketball player Mike Peake comments publicly for first time since deadly November shooting appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM

