Best Bets: Pacifica Debuts Holly Jollypalooza
Freebie of the week: Sure, you can do your holiday shopping online these days, but where's the fun in that? Haven't we all gotten sick and tired of doing everything online the past couple of years?. And now that live fun and entertainment is available again, why not hit a...
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Mountains and North Bay Interior. Valleys. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions...
Meet the most interesting butcher in the Bay Area at Baron's Quality Meats & Seafood
From the circus, to asbestos, to fine dining, it's been a winding road for the owner of Baron's Quality Meats & Seafood.
Storm update: Cold front headed for Bay Area is 'speeding up'
A cold front could bring heavy rain, small hail and high-elevation snow to the Bay Area.
Police Investigating Robbery On Highway 1
PACIFICA (BCN) Police in Pacifica are investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday in the area of state Highway 1. On Wednesday at around 1:45 p.m., officers with the Pacifica Police Department responded to the area of state Highway 1 and Reina Del Mar Avenue on a report of a robbery that had just occurred.
The 3-minute heist wreaking havoc on the Bay Area is only getting worse
Skyrocketing catalytic converter thefts lead to monthslong backorders for Prius parts.
Man Arrested For Assault Using A Rock
PETALUMA (BCN) Police arrested a Petaluma man Tuesday night on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an attack using a rock. Officers responded to a 9:49 p.m. report by the victim of an assault in the 1000 block of Lakeville Steet, according to a news release shared late Tuesday by the Petaluma Police Department.
Michelin adds 3 new Bay Area restaurants to Bib Gourmand ahead of complete list reveal
The complete Bib Gourmand winners will be revealed next month.
Why everyone called this San Francisco dive bar owner when Hawaii’s Mauna Loa erupted
At 6 a.m., Curt Martin's phone was already blowing up.
Burglars ram SUV into Oakland store in attempted ATM robbery, officials say
The burglars tried to take the store's ATM, then fled in a second vehicle after having difficulty removing the SUV from the building.
'Coldest night of the season': Widespread 30s forecast across Bay Area
Chilly air is spilling into the Bay Area behind a cold front that delivered a heavy dose of rain.
Each Bay Area county got a little redder in 2022
An SFGATE analysis of last year's gubernatorial recall and this year's general election shows that each Bay Area county was a little redder in 2022.
Celebrated SF restaurant briefly closes due to COVID
Zuni Café announced on Wednesday that it would close for a week following several staffers becoming ill with COVID-19. A message posted to its storefront and business website shared that the restaurant would be closed beginning Nov. 30 and reopen on Dec. 7 due to “an upsurge of COVID cases within our team members.”
The Koi Palace team opens new Bay Area dim sum restaurant Koi Palace Contempo
Willy Ng and Jenny Huang are Bay Area restaurant legends.
Bay Area transportation officials say the future of freeways could have per-mile tolling
A webinar for public comment begins on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m.
'World's most valuable jeans': Items from Gold Rush shipwreck up for auction
Relics tied to one of America's most consequential shipwrecks, including a pair of perhaps the "world's most valuable" pants, are headed for auction this weekend.
Alleged hate crime disturbs small, ‘magical’ Bay Area town
Racist graffiti has reportedly appeared on Alameda school campuses in the past.
Naturopath who sold fake vaccine cards gets nearly 3 years
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A naturopathic doctor who sold fake COVID-19 immunization treatments and fraudulent vaccination cards during the height of the coronavirus pandemic was sentenced in California on Tuesday to nearly three years in prison, federal prosecutors said. Juli A. Mazi pleaded guilty last April in federal court...
The Container Store near Union Square plans to close
It's another blow to downtown San Francisco.
Bitcoin scam and fake credentials cause Fairfield woman to lose thousands, Police say
FAIRFIELD — The police department is warning residents of a new scam involving Bitcoin and impersonating officials that has impacted some residents. The department received a call on Nov. 22 from a resident who sent $7,000 in Bitcoin, a prominent cryptocurrency, to an unknown account of someone claiming to be with the fraud department before realizing she was being scammed, Lt. Mike Paris said in a news release.
