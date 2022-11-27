ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead, KY



SFGate

Best Bets: Pacifica Debuts Holly Jollypalooza

Freebie of the week: Sure, you can do your holiday shopping online these days, but where's the fun in that? Haven't we all gotten sick and tired of doing everything online the past couple of years?. And now that live fun and entertainment is available again, why not hit a...
PACIFICA, CA
SFGate

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Mountains and North Bay Interior. Valleys. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Police Investigating Robbery On Highway 1

PACIFICA (BCN) Police in Pacifica are investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday in the area of state Highway 1. On Wednesday at around 1:45 p.m., officers with the Pacifica Police Department responded to the area of state Highway 1 and Reina Del Mar Avenue on a report of a robbery that had just occurred.
PACIFICA, CA
SFGate

Man Arrested For Assault Using A Rock

PETALUMA (BCN) Police arrested a Petaluma man Tuesday night on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an attack using a rock. Officers responded to a 9:49 p.m. report by the victim of an assault in the 1000 block of Lakeville Steet, according to a news release shared late Tuesday by the Petaluma Police Department.
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

Celebrated SF restaurant briefly closes due to COVID

Zuni Café announced on Wednesday that it would close for a week following several staffers becoming ill with COVID-19. A message posted to its storefront and business website shared that the restaurant would be closed beginning Nov. 30 and reopen on Dec. 7 due to “an upsurge of COVID cases within our team members.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Naturopath who sold fake vaccine cards gets nearly 3 years

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A naturopathic doctor who sold fake COVID-19 immunization treatments and fraudulent vaccination cards during the height of the coronavirus pandemic was sentenced in California on Tuesday to nearly three years in prison, federal prosecutors said. Juli A. Mazi pleaded guilty last April in federal court...
NAPA, CA
SFGate

Bitcoin scam and fake credentials cause Fairfield woman to lose thousands, Police say

FAIRFIELD — The police department is warning residents of a new scam involving Bitcoin and impersonating officials that has impacted some residents. The department received a call on Nov. 22 from a resident who sent $7,000 in Bitcoin, a prominent cryptocurrency, to an unknown account of someone claiming to be with the fraud department before realizing she was being scammed, Lt. Mike Paris said in a news release.
FAIRFIELD, CA

