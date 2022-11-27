Read full article on original website
This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenArlington, TX
TxDOT Breaking Ground on New Project Impacting Drivers for YearsLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
Texas woman found by family 51 years after being kidnapped as a babyB.R. ShenoyFort Worth, TX
6 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Jury Selection Continues in the Trial of Ex-Fort Worth Police Officer Charged with MurderLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
blackheartgoldpants.com
Hawkeye Football: Michigan QB Cade McNamara Transferring to Iowa
The transfer portal doesn’t officially open until Monday but that hasn’t stopped players from announcing their intention to enter, nor has it stopped speculation from running rampant about their possible destinations. For Iowa, this has meant the loss of some important players, including quarterback Alex Padilla and receiver...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football: 15 Hawkeyes Earn All-Big Ten Honors
The 2022 season ended quite abruptly and with loads of disappointment for the Iowa Hawkeyes. After fighting back from a 3-4 start to control their own destiny, the Hawkeyes crumbled on senior day to finish the regular season at 7-5. It was a crushing blow for the players, coaches and fans.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa defeats Georgia Tech, 81-65
Kris Murray logged 31 points, 20 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks in an absolutely dominant performance as the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) cruised to an 81-65 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3) for the program’s 5th-straight Big Ten/ACC Challenge win Tuesday night in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Murray’s dominant...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football: What Changes for the Hawkeyes This Offseason?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Iowa Hawkeyes fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Things came crashing down for the Iowa Hawkeyes in their season finale last Friday. Despite...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Hawkeye Football: Iowa Staff Eyes the Transfer Portal for Help
The Iowa Hawkeyes completed a roller coaster of a season on Saturday in much the way Iowa fans thought they would... if you had asked them about a month earlier. After starting the year with expectations for a solid year, things seemed to hit rock bottom in October when the Hawkeyes sat at 3-4 overall and in last place in the West. Fast forward a month and Iowa controlled its own destiny entering the season finale against Nebraska only to have things quickly come crashing down.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Hawkeye Football: Iowa Transfer Portal Entry Tracker
The college football landscape has gone through slow evolutions over time, but in the last few years it has shifted dramatically. We are now in the era of the transfer portal and NIL and things are vastly different than they were just a few short seasons ago. With one time no-penalty transfers now an option and players able to legally accept payment for use of their name, image and likeness, the transfer portal has become a virtual online retailer of college athletes. Coaching staffs with needs can sift through the players who have entered the portal and pick and choose what they need. Of course, each player comes with a price tag and those prices can’t be paid by the schools, but deals can and will be done over the coming weeks in droves.
KCRG.com
Two dead following Henry County crash
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a car was going west on Highway 34 at mile marker 246 when it went off the roadway, heading south. The vehicle crossed traffic heading east and entered the south ditch where it hit a parked truck. After crashing into the truck, the vehicle rolled onto it’s side and stopped.
ourquadcities.com
St. Ambrose to hold memorial service for Patrick Torrey
St. Ambrose University will host a university-wide prayer service in memory of Patrick Torrey on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., in Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The service will be open to the public. The 22-year SAU senior died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022....
