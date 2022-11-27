The college football landscape has gone through slow evolutions over time, but in the last few years it has shifted dramatically. We are now in the era of the transfer portal and NIL and things are vastly different than they were just a few short seasons ago. With one time no-penalty transfers now an option and players able to legally accept payment for use of their name, image and likeness, the transfer portal has become a virtual online retailer of college athletes. Coaching staffs with needs can sift through the players who have entered the portal and pick and choose what they need. Of course, each player comes with a price tag and those prices can’t be paid by the schools, but deals can and will be done over the coming weeks in droves.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO