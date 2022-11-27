On to the regional finals: Details for Guyer’s and Argyle’s next playoff games
After three rounds of the high school football playoffs, just two Denton-area schools remain in the running.
Argyle (13-0) was the first to advance with a 44-27 victory over Grapevine on Friday night, while Aubrey’s (10-3) season ended with a 37-14 loss to Texarkana Pleasant Grove on Friday afternoon. Then Guyer (13-0) punched its ticket to the regional finals with a 59-41 win over Trophy Club Byron Nelson.
Comments / 0