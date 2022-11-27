ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On to the regional finals: Details for Guyer’s and Argyle’s next playoff games

By John Fields Staff Writer jfields@dentonrc.com
 5 days ago
Argyle’s Will Hodson (5) runs after making a catch against Grapevine during Friday’s game at Dragon Stadium in Southlake. Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News

After three rounds of the high school football playoffs, just two Denton-area schools remain in the running.

Argyle (13-0) was the first to advance with a 44-27 victory over Grapevine on Friday night, while Aubrey’s (10-3) season ended with a 37-14 loss to Texarkana Pleasant Grove on Friday afternoon. Then Guyer (13-0) punched its ticket to the regional finals with a 59-41 win over Trophy Club Byron Nelson.

