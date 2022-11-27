AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After days of disturbing a local vape shop employee, loitering turned violent this week when a man was asked to leave, authorities said. The Aiken Department of Public Safety said an employee of the store in the 3000 block of Richland Avenue asked the man to leave on Monday because he had made remarks that made her uncomfortable during days of loitering.

AIKEN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO