abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police: 24 year-old missing woman located
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)—Sumter Police says they have located a woman who has been missing since Saturday. Officers say 24 year-old Dreyonna Nelson was last seen leaving her home on Loring Drive and getting into a car with an unidentified person. She is now back with her family.
live5news.com
Juvenile in custody following threats to Summerville High School
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says a juvenile was taken into custody after threats were made to Summerville High School Thursday. Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department says the school received a call from the juvenile who made a statement about using a gun at the school.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs 18-year-old found dead in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office identified the name of a man who was found dead on Tuesday. Ricke Irick, 18, of Estate Court Orangeburg, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle. Orangeburg County Deputies and EMS responded to...
WIS-TV
RCSD searching for suspect of stolen vehicle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is currently in the area of Percival Road and East Boundary searching for a suspect. According to officials, deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle and the driver fled away in the car. The suspect eventually got out of the car and ran off on foot.
live5news.com
18-year-old arrested on murder charges in Ladson shooting
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a Nov. 23 shooting in Ladson. Mario Lavell Burgess, 18, was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime after a deadly shooting Garwood Drive. Deputies with...
abcnews4.com
Sheriff: SC woman found dead ruled a homicide, father sought after daughter goes missing
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — The autopsy results have come back in the case of an Orangeburg woman who was found dead in her home last week. According to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, the case has been determined to be a homicide due to a gunshot wound to the upper body.
WRDW-TV
Man arrested in Aiken aggravated assault case
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After days of disturbing a local vape shop employee, loitering turned violent this week when a man was asked to leave, authorities said. The Aiken Department of Public Safety said an employee of the store in the 3000 block of Richland Avenue asked the man to leave on Monday because he had made remarks that made her uncomfortable during days of loitering.
WIS-TV
Lee County deputies arrest man in connection with trafficking drugs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lee County Sheriff’s office have arrested a man in connection with trafficking methamphetamine. Officials said 56-year-old Jay Nathan Benjamin, of Bishopville, has been arrested following the execution of a search warrant for illegal drugs. While completing the search warrant, authorities seized 503 grams of...
FOUND: Columbia Police Looking for Runaway Juvenile Lily Duran
Thank you for your assistance the runaway juvenile has been located safely on 11/29/2022 at 09:58am. The Columbia Police Department is trying to locate 13-year-old missing juvenile Lily Duran. Lily was last seen today in the area of Westwind Court, wearing black pants and a red sweatshirt. Lily is 5’ 3” tall weighing 130 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.
FOX Carolina
Woman found dead in ditch in 1995 in Yemassee identified
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A woman found dead in a drainage ditch in Yemassee in 1995 has been identified. A deceased woman was found in a roadside drainage ditch off Cotton Hall Road in Yemassee on May 24, 1995. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference Thursday to provide an update on the case after 27 years.
abccolumbia.com
Authorities searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for information regarding a hit-and-run collision that happened Nov. 28 at around 7:35 p.m. Authorities say an unknown vehicle was traveling east on Browntown Road when it struck a pedestrian and left the scene. The vehicle may have front end damage.
abccolumbia.com
WIS-TV
Lexington Police searching for two men accused of shoplifting
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two men accused of shoplifting. According to investigators, on Oct. 25, both men walked out of a Publix without paying. Investigators say both men left the store with over $600 in merchandise...
Woman stabbed multiple times in Kershaw County, say deputies
LUGOFF, S.C. — A woman was stabbed multiple times in Lugoff and another has been arrested, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. The incident took place on Medfield Drive in West Haven, where deputies say one woman was allegedly stabbed multiple times by another woman. Deputies say the...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter County deputies searching for mother wanted for kidnapping
SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County deputies are still looking for a child they say was taken by his mother, who is not the legal guardian. Investigators say in September 29-year-old Jessica Peebles is accused of taking her son, 8-year-old Rowan Clemmons, against a court order and in violation of visitation rights.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs man who drove car into Ashley River
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man who drove a car into the Ashley River Friday morning. Say’Von Wright, 20, from Ladson drowned after driving into the Ashley River, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Officers...
2 men charged for theft, burglary in Lexington Co.
The Lexington County Sheriff's Office arrested two Columbia men on theft and burglary charges.
WIS-TV
Troopers investigating Richland County fatal collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Richland County fatal collision. Officials said the collision happened around 10:30 p.m. on Hardscrabble road near Clemson Road. A 2016 Honda Accord was traveling south on Hardscrabble Road when the Honda rear-ended a moped travelling in the same...
Highway Patrol investigating fatal accident on Hardscrabble Road in northeast Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — SC Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell says SCHP is investigating a fatal traffic incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, on Hardscrabble Road near Clemson Road, about 6 miles north of Columbia. Two vehicles – a driver in 2016 Honda Accord and a...
