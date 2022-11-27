MANSFIELD — GOAL Digital Academy is uniquely positioned to work with diverse students. There is no GOAL student profile. Our students choose GOAL for a variety of reasons. Some are severely credit deficient and at high risk of not graduating. Others have determined brick and mortar traditional schooling is not their preferred choice. Some of our students are emotionally or medically fragile and cannot attend in-person learning. Still, others have families they are supporting as they complete high school, so they choose GOAL for our flexibility.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO