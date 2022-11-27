Notebook: Nick Saban Leaves Iron Bowl With Bloody Cheek

This wasn't the first time the Crimson Tide head coach took a hit on the field.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban’s had his fair share of scrapes on the football field.

He got knocked over by Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts in the Sugar Bowl a few years ago. He took a Gatorade bucket to the head in the Rose Bowl in the national title game, and he’s been caught up in the middle of a tackle during A-Day once or twice.

On Saturday, Saban showed up to the postgame press conference with visible evidence of an Iron Bowl sideline encounter. CBS reported the Crimson Tide coach was scraped in the face by a player’s shoulder pad, which left a nasty cut across his left cheek.

“You ought to see the other guy,” Saban said. “I took one of the hardest hits in the entire game. Unlike some of our players who had to go to the medical tent...like I always say, they don’t make them like they used to.”

Break out the tin horn

Alabama’s defense has held seven opponents to under 100 rushing yards. Ole Miss gained the most (191) but Auburn had 318 Saturday, including 133 in the first half. The Crimson Tide struggled to keep running back Jarquez Hunter and quarterback Robby Ashford in check. Both ran for over 100 yards, which is the first time since 2020 Alabama has allowed that to happen (Snoop Conner 128, Jerrion Ealy 120). It’s also the first time since 2011 Alabama has allowed more than 300 rushing yards (Georgia Southern, 302). Some Bama fans might remember that as the “Tin Horn Game.” For those unfamiliar, Saban referred to that game in a press conference four years later before facing Charleston Southern, stating Georgia Southern “ran through our ass like s--- through a tin horn.”

Perfect timing

The Alabama student section got energized when the song Mr. Brightside, a fan favorite, by The Killers, was played over the sound system. That enthusiasm carried over to the next two plays. The crowd was in full throat and Auburn was flagged for back-to-back false starts.

Laying down the Law

Freshman receiver Kendrick Law has seen an increase in playing time the last couple of games. His career-long 39-yard reception in the second quarter could not have come at a better time. Facing third-and-19, Law caught a Bryce Young pass over the middle for the first down. Law had two catches for 52 yards.

Crimson Crane returns

Ja’Corey Brooks hauled in a 32-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to put Alabama ahead 28-14. He broke out the Crimson Crane celebration, which was a staple for the Crimson Tide last season. Brooks caught four passes for 76 yards.

Snap decision

Long snappers don’t get much attention, unless they make a mistake. Kneeland Hibbett showed his quick reflex skills on a punt return. Auburn return man Keionte Scott mishandled the kick, which bounced straight up. Hibbett made a leaping grab for the recovery to give Alabama the ball back in Auburn territory. Alabama scored a touchdown a few plays later.

That’s gotta hurt

Any questions about tight end Cameron Latu’s health were answered in the fourth quarter. Latu, who missed last week with an ankle injury, caught a pass and ran over Auburn defender Jaylin Simpson for a few more yards on an 18-yard pickup. Simpson took a few seconds before he got up, but then sat back down on the turf to await the training staff before exiting the game.

Back in action

After missing last week’s game, Latu (twisted ankle), running back Jahmyr Gibbs (twisted ankle) and cornerback Eli Ricks (concussion protocol) were all back in action Saturday. All three started. Left Tackle Tyler Steen (twisted ankle) missed the second half of last week’s game but started against Auburn.

Senior moment

The Crimson Tide seniors were recognized before the game. The group has two SEC championships and a national title on its resume with a 46-6 record over the past four years. The seniors honored were Jordan Battle (DB), Bret Bolin (WR), Darrian Dalcourt (OL), DJ Dale (DL), Emil Ekiyor Jr. (OL), Tyler Harrell (WR), DeMarcco Hellams (DB), Grant Krieger (WR), Cameron Latu (TE), Jaylen Moody (LB), Gabe Pugh (SN), Kendall Randolph (OL/TE), Will Reichard (PK), Jackson Roby (OL), Tyler Steen (OL), Henry To’oTo’o (LB) and Byron Young (DL).

Tidebits

Game captains for Alabama were quarterback Bryce Young, linebackers Will Anderson Jr. and Henry To’oTo’o and kicker Will Reichard...Alabama’s 35 first-half points is tied for second-highest (ULM) of the season (42 points vs. Utah State)... Anderson has 61 tackles for loss over his career, which moves him past Wallace Gilberry into second all-time at Alabama, trailing only Derrick Thomas (68)...Alabama has won 10 or more games in a season 44 times, including last 15 seasons under Saban...Kickoff temperature was 64 degrees and cloudy...Announced attendance was 100,077...Game officials: Ken Williamson, Referee; Michael Moten, Umpire; Stephen Ray, Head Line Judge; Mickey Bryson, Line Judge; Daniel Gautreaux, Field Judge; Sean Petty, Side Judge; Michael Watson, Back Judge; Joel Menkhoff, Center Judge.

