No. 5 IU women’s basketball dominates No. 6 North Carolina in rout

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No Grace Berger, no problem. Indiana women’s basketball faced a top-10 opponent in just its second game since the All-American went down with a knee injury, and the Hoosiers didn’t miss a beat. The fifth-ranked Hoosiers dominated No. 6 North Carolina for much of the evening and ran away with a 87-63 win Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU football provides update on Dexter Williams’ knee injury

The IU football program provided an update Wednesday on the injury suffered by quarterback Dexter Williams II over the weekend. Running to his left in the first quarter Saturday in the Old Oaken Bucket game, Williams planted on his right leg and it appeared to give out. He suffered a major knee injury.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: North Carolina’s Hubert Davis previews matchup with Indiana

Watch as North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis discussed a matchup with Indiana this week. The No. 10 Hoosiers (6-0) and No. 18 Tar Heels (5-2) tip at 9:15 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) in Bloomington. Video credit – Tar Heel Illustrated. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
fox32chicago.com

Unclaimed winning $2M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana, set to expire soon

CHICAGO - An unclaimed $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana is still unclaimed and will expire next month. The ticket for the June 18 drawing was sold at McClure Oil #53 at 670 East Main Street in Russiaville, and matched all five white ball numbers with a Power Play of 2x, according to a statement from the Hoosier Lottery.
RUSSIAVILLE, IN
Outsider.com

Indiana Hunter Killed After Tree Stand Collapses

Indiana officials said a man has died in a hunting accident in the state’s Scott County. Indiana Conservation officers said on Tuesday first responders went to the scene near Taylor Road near Scottsburg. According to reports, 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade tree stand when it fell. Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a full-body safety harness at the time of the collapse.
SCOTTSBURG, IN
FOX59

Male shot, killed on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a male was found shot to death early Saturday morning on Indy’s southeast side. Police were called to the 3300 block of S. Temple Avenue around midnight for a person shot. When they arrived, they found the male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). The victim was pronounced deceased […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Bartholomew County under marginal risk of severe weather Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS – Parts of south-central Indiana will be under a marginal risk of severe weather on Tuesday, according to Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM). Thunderstorms are in the forecast, and the primary threat from these storms will be strong to potentially severe wind gusts, reaching speeds of 30 to 40 mph from Tuesday evening into Wednesday.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Person found shot to death in Lafayette alley

UPDATE: The coroner on Monday identified the man killed as 52-year-old Terry Robinson. His cause of death was ruled gunshot wound(s). ORIGINAL STORY: LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating after a male was found shot to death Friday afternoon in an alley. The Lafayette Police Department has launched a homicide investigation into the death. […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD Investigates Early Morning Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an early Saturday-morning homicide. Officers were called to a home on South Temple Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot. The Indianapolis Fire Department arrived, and he was pronounced dead. As of Saturday afternoon, no one has been arrested in connection...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
witzamfm.com

Prominent Jasper Restaurateur Passes Away

Jasper- A prominent figure in the business community has passed away at 87. Lovella Ruckriegel, the widow of Bob Ruckriegel, passed away on November 22nd. Becher-Kluesner Funeral home shared the announcement. Lovella and her husband opened Jerry’s restaurant in 1964. During the early years of the restaurant, Ruckriegel continued to...
JASPER, IN

