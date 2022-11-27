Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
No. 5 IU women’s basketball dominates No. 6 North Carolina in rout
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No Grace Berger, no problem. Indiana women’s basketball faced a top-10 opponent in just its second game since the All-American went down with a knee injury, and the Hoosiers didn’t miss a beat. The fifth-ranked Hoosiers dominated No. 6 North Carolina for much of the evening and ran away with a 87-63 win Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football provides update on Dexter Williams’ knee injury
The IU football program provided an update Wednesday on the injury suffered by quarterback Dexter Williams II over the weekend. Running to his left in the first quarter Saturday in the Old Oaken Bucket game, Williams planted on his right leg and it appeared to give out. He suffered a major knee injury.
thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (12/1)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
thedailyhoosier.com
Jaylin Lucas named Big Ten returner of the year, six others receive league honors
Indiana freshman Jaylin Lucas was a headliner for the Hoosiers as the 2022 season progressed, and that continued into the postseason. Lucas was named the Big Ten’s returner of the year on Tuesday by the conference. Four defenders and two more from IU’s special teams units received honorable mention...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Woodson, Hood-Schifino and Jackson-Davis discuss win over North Carolina
Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson discusses a 77-65 win over North Carolina on Wednesday evening at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Joining Woodson for the postgame press conference were Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Indiana (7-0) will travel to Rutgers on Saturday for their Big Ten opener.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football: 2022 postseason transfer portal tracker and other roster activity
It is going to be another wild offseason across college football. Follow along as this page, that you can find on the IU football drop-down menu, will be regularly updated as players come and go via the transfer portal. Other player decisions and roster moves such as those returning for...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: North Carolina’s Hubert Davis previews matchup with Indiana
Watch as North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis discussed a matchup with Indiana this week. The No. 10 Hoosiers (6-0) and No. 18 Tar Heels (5-2) tip at 9:15 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) in Bloomington. Video credit – Tar Heel Illustrated. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re...
thedailyhoosier.com
Preseason All-Americans Jackson-Davis and Bacot both expected to play Wednesday
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was in obvious discomfort when Indiana played Jackson State on Friday afternoon. Dealing with lower back soreness, Indiana’s leading scorer wasn’t needed in a 40-point win. But it will be a different story Wednesday night when he faces a starting front court that goes...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis previews North Carolina
Watch as Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis previewed the Hoosiers’ Big Ten / ACC Challenge game against North Carolina. No. 10 Indiana (6-0) and No. 18 North Carolina (5-2) tip at 9:15 p.m. Eastern Wednesday in Bloomington.
thedailyhoosier.com
Bob Knight stopped by practice on UNC eve | Hubert Davis admires the legendary IU coach
Bob Knight crushed North Carolina souls in 1981 and 1984. The legendary IU head coach led the Hoosiers past Sam Perkins, James Worthy and other UNC stars in the 1981 national title game, and ended Michael Jordan’s great college career in the 1984 Sweet 16 round. In 2022, Knight...
fox32chicago.com
Unclaimed winning $2M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana, set to expire soon
CHICAGO - An unclaimed $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana is still unclaimed and will expire next month. The ticket for the June 18 drawing was sold at McClure Oil #53 at 670 East Main Street in Russiaville, and matched all five white ball numbers with a Power Play of 2x, according to a statement from the Hoosier Lottery.
Indiana Hunter Killed After Tree Stand Collapses
Indiana officials said a man has died in a hunting accident in the state’s Scott County. Indiana Conservation officers said on Tuesday first responders went to the scene near Taylor Road near Scottsburg. According to reports, 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade tree stand when it fell. Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a full-body safety harness at the time of the collapse.
Male shot, killed on Indy’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a male was found shot to death early Saturday morning on Indy’s southeast side. Police were called to the 3300 block of S. Temple Avenue around midnight for a person shot. When they arrived, they found the male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). The victim was pronounced deceased […]
korncountry.com
Bartholomew County under marginal risk of severe weather Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS – Parts of south-central Indiana will be under a marginal risk of severe weather on Tuesday, according to Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM). Thunderstorms are in the forecast, and the primary threat from these storms will be strong to potentially severe wind gusts, reaching speeds of 30 to 40 mph from Tuesday evening into Wednesday.
2 people found shot near Kroger on Indianapolis' Near Northside
Two people were found shot Wednesday afternoon near a Kroger in the city's Near Northside neighborhood, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Person found shot to death in Lafayette alley
UPDATE: The coroner on Monday identified the man killed as 52-year-old Terry Robinson. His cause of death was ruled gunshot wound(s). ORIGINAL STORY: LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating after a male was found shot to death Friday afternoon in an alley. The Lafayette Police Department has launched a homicide investigation into the death. […]
WIBC.com
IMPD Investigates Early Morning Homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating an early Saturday-morning homicide. Officers were called to a home on South Temple Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot. The Indianapolis Fire Department arrived, and he was pronounced dead. As of Saturday afternoon, no one has been arrested in connection...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Showers tonight followed by a stronger storm system this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — We hope you're having a great Thanksgiving with family and friends. Our forecast mostly played out as expected today. Though we didn't hit 60°, the high in Indy of 58° is good for the warmest Thanksgiving Day here since 2015. Much of the day was...
witzamfm.com
Prominent Jasper Restaurateur Passes Away
Jasper- A prominent figure in the business community has passed away at 87. Lovella Ruckriegel, the widow of Bob Ruckriegel, passed away on November 22nd. Becher-Kluesner Funeral home shared the announcement. Lovella and her husband opened Jerry’s restaurant in 1964. During the early years of the restaurant, Ruckriegel continued to...
'I'm just confused' Libby's grandmother says seeing Allen in court was emotional
Seeing the man arrested in the murders of Libby and Abby for the first time came with emotions Becky Patty says she wasn't sure how to feel.
Comments / 1