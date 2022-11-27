Read full article on original website
kbnd.com
Hundreds Of Goats Clear City-Owned Property In Redmond
REDMOND, OR -- A herd of goats is still chomping away on 138 acres of city-owned property, northwest of Redmond’s wastewater treatment plant. Wastewater Division Manager Ryan Kirchner says the city gets two cuttings a year of orchard grass from the field and sells it to local farmers. On November 16th, the goats started eating what’s grown since the second cutting, which can't be harvested. "It’s really good for the orchard grass, and it’s beneficial for a local farmer," Kirchner tells KBND News, "Instead of him having to utilize hay that he’s bailed up or stored or purchased for the winter, he’s able to utilize this hay, which otherwise would just go to waste because the grass would die over the winter."
KTVZ
New state law allows all Oregon cities, 2 counties to seek authority to set their own speed limits
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new state law allows all 241 cities in Oregon, as well as Multnomah and Clackamas counties to apply for the authority to designate speed limits on roadways under their jurisdiction, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Tuesday. Currently, all changes in speed limits go through...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Prineville says goodbye to beloved restaurant for a final time
A beloved restaurant in Prineville is saying goodbye. “It’s super bittersweet,” Irene Morales of Tacos Morales said. “We are going to miss our customers. We have customers that have been coming in every day, every week, and we’ve seen them all these 20 years. They have seen me grow up, I have seen them grow, and it’s just really awesome, really awesome.”
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
KTVZ
Central Oregon drug agents report seeing ‘significant’ increase in Bend-area cocaine seizures
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team reports it has seized an increased amount of cocaine through their various investigations. Sgt Kent Vander Kamp and Lt. Ken Mannix with the CODE Team tell NewsChannel 21 that the organization has...
'Aggressive' bull elk rescued from wire fence in Oregon
Police in Oregon came to the rescue of a "dangerous and aggressive" bull elk that was found with its legs and antlers entangled in a wire fence.
Two people killed, two others seriously injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 26 north of Madras
Two people were killed, one a 13-year-old boy, and two others were seriously injured Wednesday evening in a head-on crash involving a passing vehicle on foggy U.S. Highway 26 north of Madras, Oregon State Police reported. The post Two people killed, two others seriously injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 26 north of Madras appeared first on KTVZ.
KATU.com
Police arrest boyfriend in connection to Redmond woman who went missing 11 years ago
Redmond Police said the boyfriend of a Redmond woman who went missing in 2011 has been arrested. Officers arrested 44-year-old Mark Raymond Frisby on Nov. 16 for the 11-year cold case homicide of his girlfriend Lorill Sinclaire. Sinclaire was last seen on Nov. 8, 2011, near Factoria Mall in Bellevue....
