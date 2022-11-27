Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 12:15 p.m. EST
Biden and Macron hold talks on Ukraine, climate, China. WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron are holding talks centered on the war in Ukraine, concerns about China’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific and European dismay over aspects of Biden’s signature climate law. Biden is honoring Macron with the first state dinner of his presidency on Thursday evening, but first the two leaders sat down in Oval Office to discuss difficult issues that they must confront. At the top of the agenda is the nine month old war in Ukraine in which Biden and Macron face headwinds as they try to maintain unity in the U.S. and Europe to keep economic and military aid flowing to Kyiv.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:01 p.m. EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Some $3.1 billion was donated to charitable causes in the U.S. in the 24 hours that are called Giving Tuesday. The movement to donate on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving started as a hashtag in 2012 and 10 years later has become a staple of fundraising for nonprofits. Asha Curran is the CEO of the organization GivingTuesday, which grew out of the hashtag. She said despite a difficult economic year, people we as generous as they had the capacity to be.
Watch Biden rush back onstage to grab the microphone and tell a Michigan crowd that the US men's soccer team beat Iran
The president was in Bay City, Michigan, giving a speech about his economic plan when news of the US men's national team's victory arrived.
thecomeback.com
Russian diplomat makes surprising Brittney Griner admission
While WNBA star Brittney Griner toils in a Russian penal colony while serving a nine-year sentence over possession of cannabis oil residue, the United States and Russia remain locked in private and public negotiations over her potential release as part of a prisoner swap. After Russian authorities denied Griner’s appeal...
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence
The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
SB Nation
Brittney Griner is being tortured in Russia and the outrage machine is predictably muted
At some point today, 2018 WNBA MVP and two-time champion Breanna Stewart will fire off a tweet. It will be nearly identical to the tweet she posted yesterday, and the day before, and every day for a few months. The only difference will be the incremental change of a number.
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
Nov. 25 – Dec. 1. A week in which the war in Ukraine dominated the news, deadly landslides occurred on the southern Italian island of Ischia and the men’s soccer World Cup group matches continued in Qatar. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa in the last week. The selection was curated Chief Photographer for Madrid Emilio Morenatti.
French president visits Louisiana to boost cultural ties
French President Emmanuel Macron will head to Louisiana on the last day of his visit to the U.S. Macron's office said the visit is being held to celebrate longstanding cultural ties and to discuss energy policy
'Xi Jinping, resign!': Crowd angered by lockdowns calls for China's Xi to step down
Protesters angered by strict anti-virus measures called for China’s powerful leader to resign, an unprecedented rebuke as authorities in at least eight cities struggled to suppress demonstrations Monday that represent a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party.
Chinese state TV reports former President Jiang Zemin, who led Communist Party after 1989 crackdown, has died at age 96
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state TV reports former President Jiang Zemin, who led Communist Party after 1989 crackdown, has died at age 96.
Senate OKs landmark bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriages; House approval comes next
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate OKs landmark bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriages; House approval comes next.
In win for Justice Department, appeals court halts special master review of records taken from Trump's Florida home
WASHINGTON (AP) — In win for Justice Department, appeals court halts special master review of records taken from Trump's Florida home.
Senate votes to avert harmful freight rail strike threatened for Dec. 9; bill now goes to Biden for signature
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate votes to avert harmful freight rail strike threatened for Dec. 9; bill now goes to Biden for signature.
US drag queens turn to armed guards and metal detectors after Club Q shooting
Some of America’s best-known drag queens are taking on extra security measures such as armed guards and metal detectors at shows after the mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado last month, according to a report. Yvie Oddly, the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race reality TV competition in...
After a slow start, the 2022 hurricane season roared in with memorable and destructive storms
As the hurricane season closes, a handful of blockbuster storms made history after an eerily quiet first half of the season gave false hope. "Overall, the season was less active than we anticipated," said Phil Klotzbach, research scientist at Colorado State University. "We (and most other groups) forecast an above-normal season, and the season ended up pretty much dead-on average."
Action News Jax
Biden shakes up 2024 presidential primary calendar; South Carolina would be first
President Joe Biden says he wants to shake up the decades-old Democratic primary calendar, pushing back Iowa, the traditional starting place for the presidential nomination process, in favor of South Carolina. The proposed change in order of primaries was announced Thursday night by the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws...
