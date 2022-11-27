ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Lebanon-Express

AP News Summary at 12:15 p.m. EST

Biden and Macron hold talks on Ukraine, climate, China. WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron are holding talks centered on the war in Ukraine, concerns about China’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific and European dismay over aspects of Biden’s signature climate law. Biden is honoring Macron with the first state dinner of his presidency on Thursday evening, but first the two leaders sat down in Oval Office to discuss difficult issues that they must confront. At the top of the agenda is the nine month old war in Ukraine in which Biden and Macron face headwinds as they try to maintain unity in the U.S. and Europe to keep economic and military aid flowing to Kyiv.
GEORGIA STATE
Lebanon-Express

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:01 p.m. EST

NEW YORK (AP) — Some $3.1 billion was donated to charitable causes in the U.S. in the 24 hours that are called Giving Tuesday. The movement to donate on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving started as a hashtag in 2012 and 10 years later has become a staple of fundraising for nonprofits. Asha Curran is the CEO of the organization GivingTuesday, which grew out of the hashtag. She said despite a difficult economic year, people we as generous as they had the capacity to be.
MINNESOTA STATE
thecomeback.com

Russian diplomat makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

While WNBA star Brittney Griner toils in a Russian penal colony while serving a nine-year sentence over possession of cannabis oil residue, the United States and Russia remain locked in private and public negotiations over her potential release as part of a prisoner swap. After Russian authorities denied Griner’s appeal...
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence

The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
Lebanon-Express

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Nov. 25 – Dec. 1. A week in which the war in Ukraine dominated the news, deadly landslides occurred on the southern Italian island of Ischia and the men’s soccer World Cup group matches continued in Qatar. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa in the last week. The selection was curated Chief Photographer for Madrid Emilio Morenatti.
Lebanon-Express

After a slow start, the 2022 hurricane season roared in with memorable and destructive storms

As the hurricane season closes, a handful of blockbuster storms made history after an eerily quiet first half of the season gave false hope. "Overall, the season was less active than we anticipated," said Phil Klotzbach, research scientist at Colorado State University. "We (and most other groups) forecast an above-normal season, and the season ended up pretty much dead-on average."
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Biden shakes up 2024 presidential primary calendar; South Carolina would be first

President Joe Biden says he wants to shake up the decades-old Democratic primary calendar, pushing back Iowa, the traditional starting place for the presidential nomination process, in favor of South Carolina. The proposed change in order of primaries was announced Thursday night by the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy