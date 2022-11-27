When Debi Borger moved to Florida back in 2006, she was introduced to John and Michelle Stevens, a loving couple who had taken her in and treated her like family. "They were always happy, and they were always in love with each other," she said. "And they were always affectionate with each other and always having fun and so generous, like John would never let me pay for anything."

MARTIN COUNTY, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO