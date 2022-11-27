ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

wflx.com

Tom Herman named next head coach at FAU

Tom Herman is trading in the Texas tumbleweeds for the South Florida sunshine. The former head coach at Texas and Houston has been hired as the next head coach at Florida Atlantic. Herman replaces Willie Taggart, who was fired last weekend after three consecutive five-win seasons. "We are incredibly excited...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Water main breaks closes Palm Beach State College's Lake Worth campus

The Palm Beach State College Lake Worth campus will remain closed Friday to make necessary repairs after a water main break Thursday. The campus first closed at 4 p.m. with courses and operations conducted remotely. The water main break was between the gymnasium and the building housing the cafeteria. No...
LAKE WORTH, FL
wflx.com

Reports of car into canal in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach firefighters on Wednesday morning responded to reports of a car that had crashed into a canal. The incident happened just before 6 a.m. near Baywinds Boulevard and Clipper Circle, just east of State Road 7. Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed tire skid marks in the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

I-95 northbound reopens in Lake Worth Beach following deadly crash

Northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Lake Worth Beach have reopened following a deadly crash early Friday morning. The wreck happened just before 4:30 a.m. on I-95 near 6th Avenue South. All northbound lanes were shut down for hours for about two miles between 6th Avenue South and Lantana Road,...
LAKE WORTH, FL
wflx.com

Sandi Tree to be lit in downtown West Palm Beach

The holidays are here and on Thursday night, downtown West Palm Beach will be in the spotlight in a way that only the city can do it. The city will come together for the annual tree lighting of Sandi Tree. Who would have thought that 700 tons of sand dumped...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Deadly crash closes Interstate 95 northbound in Lake Worth Beach

A deadly crash has closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Lake Worth Beach on Friday morning. The wreck happened just before 4:30 a.m. on I-95 near 6th Avenue South. All northbound lanes are currently closed for about two miles between 6th Avenue South and Lantana Road, and backups extend south to Hypoluxo Road.
LAKE WORTH, FL
wflx.com

Ferris wheel joins lit-up Sandi tree on Clematis Street

Sandi Tree now has a partner on Clematis Street to attract crowds, a 65-foot Ferris wheel. On Thursday, West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James led a lighting ceremony for the 35-foot Sandi Tree, which consists of 700 pounds of sand and has been sculpted for the 11th time. Then spectators could ride the Ferris the Ferris Wheel to watch the tree and the skyline from high above.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Neighbor says couple killed by Austin Harrouff treated her like family

When Debi Borger moved to Florida back in 2006, she was introduced to John and Michelle Stevens, a loving couple who had taken her in and treated her like family. "They were always happy, and they were always in love with each other," she said. "And they were always affectionate with each other and always having fun and so generous, like John would never let me pay for anything."
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Car thefts, break-ins on the rise in West Palm Beach, police say

The West Palm Beach Police Department is battling an uptick in car thefts and break-ins, particularly leading to stolen guns. Officer Seth Buxton told NewsChannel 5 that the main problem is people leaving car doors unlocked and leaving valuables like jewelry, laptops and firearms inside. "We actually had vehicles broken...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Nonprofit Digital Vibez bus catches fire

A nonprofit organization that helps empower young lives in underserved communities to maintain a healthy and well-balanced lifestyle, needs a bit of empowering themselves. Digital Vibez Mission said Thursday morning a fire damaged its bus. The fire department responded to the fire, but unfortunately parts of the bus was damaged...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Martin County business under investigation following dog's death

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating Pawsitively Paradise, a dog training, grooming and pet-sitting company in Palm City. The investigation comes after a Palm City couple, Dan and Adelle Csontos, told NewsChannel 5 that one of their flat-coated retrievers died while in the company's care. "There's no explanation for...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Woman seeks justice in fatal stabbing of son in Hobe Sound

Through her tears, Amy Carter remembered her firstborn son, Robert Meadows. "He was always trying to make somebody smile and make somebody feel special, especially me, every time I came to visit, and he treated me like a queen," Carter told WPTV in a telephone interview Tuesday. Meadows, 26, died...
HOBE SOUND, FL
wflx.com

Delray Beach to light 100-foot Christmas tree Tuesday night

The city will ring in the holiday season Tuesday night by lighting its iconic 100-foot Christmas tree. WPTV is a proud sponsor of the tree lighting and will stream the event starting at about 6 p.m. The annual event takes place at Old School Square in Delray Beach with music...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Detectives release sketch of I-95 shooter who wounded man, woman, girl

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have released a composite sketch of the gunman who opened fire at two vehicles on Interstate 95, wounding three people, including a child. The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-95 between the Sunrise Boulevard and Broward Boulevard exits.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

