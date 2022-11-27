Read full article on original website
Tom Herman named next head coach at FAU
Tom Herman is trading in the Texas tumbleweeds for the South Florida sunshine. The former head coach at Texas and Houston has been hired as the next head coach at Florida Atlantic. Herman replaces Willie Taggart, who was fired last weekend after three consecutive five-win seasons. "We are incredibly excited...
Water main breaks closes Palm Beach State College's Lake Worth campus
The Palm Beach State College Lake Worth campus will remain closed Friday to make necessary repairs after a water main break Thursday. The campus first closed at 4 p.m. with courses and operations conducted remotely. The water main break was between the gymnasium and the building housing the cafeteria. No...
Reports of car into canal in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach firefighters on Wednesday morning responded to reports of a car that had crashed into a canal. The incident happened just before 6 a.m. near Baywinds Boulevard and Clipper Circle, just east of State Road 7. Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed tire skid marks in the...
I-95 northbound reopens in Lake Worth Beach following deadly crash
Northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Lake Worth Beach have reopened following a deadly crash early Friday morning. The wreck happened just before 4:30 a.m. on I-95 near 6th Avenue South. All northbound lanes were shut down for hours for about two miles between 6th Avenue South and Lantana Road,...
Man collapses, dies in Wellington shortly after being released from hospital
A man collapsed and died Thursday morning in Wellington, shortly after being released from a hospital, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred about 6:45 a.m. at the corner of Forest Hill Boulevard and Lyons Road. Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the man was pronounced...
Sandi Tree to be lit in downtown West Palm Beach
The holidays are here and on Thursday night, downtown West Palm Beach will be in the spotlight in a way that only the city can do it. The city will come together for the annual tree lighting of Sandi Tree. Who would have thought that 700 tons of sand dumped...
Deadly crash closes Interstate 95 northbound in Lake Worth Beach
A deadly crash has closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Lake Worth Beach on Friday morning. The wreck happened just before 4:30 a.m. on I-95 near 6th Avenue South. All northbound lanes are currently closed for about two miles between 6th Avenue South and Lantana Road, and backups extend south to Hypoluxo Road.
Ferris wheel joins lit-up Sandi tree on Clematis Street
Sandi Tree now has a partner on Clematis Street to attract crowds, a 65-foot Ferris wheel. On Thursday, West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James led a lighting ceremony for the 35-foot Sandi Tree, which consists of 700 pounds of sand and has been sculpted for the 11th time. Then spectators could ride the Ferris the Ferris Wheel to watch the tree and the skyline from high above.
Neighbor says couple killed by Austin Harrouff treated her like family
When Debi Borger moved to Florida back in 2006, she was introduced to John and Michelle Stevens, a loving couple who had taken her in and treated her like family. "They were always happy, and they were always in love with each other," she said. "And they were always affectionate with each other and always having fun and so generous, like John would never let me pay for anything."
Martin County School Board member asks for forgiveness after controversial post
A comment from a Martin County School Board member regarding students watching movies in class before Thanksgiving break sparked outrage with a popular online mom group. Many viewers reached out to WPTV about the post in the "Stuart Moms" Facebook group, and took it to be an attack on local teachers.
2 arrested in boat equipment thefts on Thanksgiving Day in Martin County
Deputies said two 26-year-old men are behind bars after spending Thanksgiving Day stealing boat equipment in Martin County. Deputies said Gabriel Alejandro Martinez of Miami Gardens and Jesus Eduardo Castro of Medley were caught by road patrol units during a traffic stop. The pair was found with multiple Garmin GPS...
Car thefts, break-ins on the rise in West Palm Beach, police say
The West Palm Beach Police Department is battling an uptick in car thefts and break-ins, particularly leading to stolen guns. Officer Seth Buxton told NewsChannel 5 that the main problem is people leaving car doors unlocked and leaving valuables like jewelry, laptops and firearms inside. "We actually had vehicles broken...
Nonprofit Digital Vibez bus catches fire
A nonprofit organization that helps empower young lives in underserved communities to maintain a healthy and well-balanced lifestyle, needs a bit of empowering themselves. Digital Vibez Mission said Thursday morning a fire damaged its bus. The fire department responded to the fire, but unfortunately parts of the bus was damaged...
Martin County business under investigation following dog's death
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating Pawsitively Paradise, a dog training, grooming and pet-sitting company in Palm City. The investigation comes after a Palm City couple, Dan and Adelle Csontos, told NewsChannel 5 that one of their flat-coated retrievers died while in the company's care. "There's no explanation for...
Woman seeks justice in fatal stabbing of son in Hobe Sound
Through her tears, Amy Carter remembered her firstborn son, Robert Meadows. "He was always trying to make somebody smile and make somebody feel special, especially me, every time I came to visit, and he treated me like a queen," Carter told WPTV in a telephone interview Tuesday. Meadows, 26, died...
World War II vet's missing grave marker now in son's hands after mystery
Outside the City Towing impound lot in Boynton Beach, George Whidden Jr. sees a grave marker that has his father's name. "Well, it's unbelievable," Whidden said to Brandi Cook, the owner of City Towing. "There it is," Cook said as she gave the marker to Whidden. The marker notes that...
Delray Beach to light 100-foot Christmas tree Tuesday night
The city will ring in the holiday season Tuesday night by lighting its iconic 100-foot Christmas tree. WPTV is a proud sponsor of the tree lighting and will stream the event starting at about 6 p.m. The annual event takes place at Old School Square in Delray Beach with music...
Detectives release sketch of I-95 shooter who wounded man, woman, girl
Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have released a composite sketch of the gunman who opened fire at two vehicles on Interstate 95, wounding three people, including a child. The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-95 between the Sunrise Boulevard and Broward Boulevard exits.
Could Palm Beach County school district help employees find affordable housing?
We've talked a lot about the housing crisis in Palm Beach County and how difficult it is for working class families to make rent or mortgage payments. Now one school board member wants to see the School District of Palm Beach County get more involved as the largest employer in the county.
As need among teachers grows, Education Foundation of Palm Beach County expands
A nonprofit organization that supports the School District of Palm Beach County is planning a major expansion to respond to the growing need among teachers. The Education Foundation of Palm Beach County runs a program providing school supplies to teachers in Title I schools. But it needs more room to grow.
