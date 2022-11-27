Read full article on original website
2 injured, 1 critically in separate East Oakland shootings
OAKLAND – One man is in critical condition, and another was wounded in separate shootings about 12 hours apart Wednesday in Oakland, police said. The most recent one occurred at about 11:40 p.m. in the 8500 block of International Boulevard near Allen Temple Baptist Church. Officers responded and located the victim, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.An earlier shooting occurred just after 11:45 a.m. in the 9800 block of Walnut Street near Elmhurst United Middle School and Alliance Academy, which is located inside Elmhurst United. School district officials did not immediately respond late Thursday morning to say whether the schools were placed on lockdown because of the shooting.Officers were sent to the area after the city's gunshot detection system alerted them to gunfire, police said. Officers found a man, who was taken to a hospital. Police on Thursday morning did not know the man's condition.Officers are investigating both shootings. Anyone with information about either case can call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
Suspect still on loose after assault, robbery at San Mateo laundromat
SAN MATEO, Calif. - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly beat and robbed two people at a laundromat in San Mateo. San Mateo Police said Tevita Taunaholo, 25, is wanted for his role in two separate attacks on Oct. 16 that happened at the Shoreview Laundromat. His brother Mosese Taunaholo was already arrested in the incident along with a third man, Philimon Lauaki.
Woman arrested after approaching boy, firing shots in Berkeley: officials
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested on Tuesday after she was accused of firing shots in Berkeley’s Strawberry Creek Park neighborhood, the City of Berkeley said. The unnamed suspect is a 41-year-old woman from Bay Point. The incident happened on Aug. 29 in the area of Bonar Street and Allston Way. According to […]
Woman arrested for allegedy threatening Berkeley mom, 5-year-old with gun
BERKELEY -- A Bay Point woman has been arrested after she allegedly pointed a gun at a Berkeley mom who was coming to the aid of her 5-year-old son.Berkeley police said the incident took place in the city's Strawberry Creek Park neighborhood on Aug. 29. A woman -- reportedly identified as Tiffany Payne -- approached a 5-year-old boy on the 2200 block of Bonar Street and started bothering him.When the child's mother confronted her, the suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the mother's head. She shot the gun in the air and then threatened the mom. ...
Victim chased, robbed before gunned down in Tenderloin, DA says
SAN FRANCISCO - The suspect charged in the killing of a 29-year-old man in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood over the weekend had allegedly chased and robbed the victim of his phone before fatally shooting him, prosecutors said. On Wednesday, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins charged Joe Walls, 28, with murder and...
Police Investigate Armed Robbery at San Francisco's Twin Peaks
San Francisco police are investigating an armed robbery at one of the city's most scenic spots. The breathtaking views of the city from Twin Peaks continue to draw people there, unfortunately it also continues to draw the criminals who prey on them. According to San Francisco police, two people sitting...
Two arrested in connection with Sunnydale shooting that left man dead, woman injured
Two suspects were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man on a bus in the Sunnydale area. 23-year-old Ilasa Faalogoifo and 21-year-old Jasmine Taaga, both of San Francisco, were arrested on Nov. 18 in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred in August, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Officers assigned to the SFPD Ingleside Station were called about 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 3 to...
Prosecutors: French Bulldog Theft In South San Francisco Was Arranged By Ex-Girlfriend With Help From Gang Members
A case from the summer of 2021 — one of a spate of high-profile robberies involving French bulldogs in the Bay Area — is finally hitting a courtroom in San Mateo County, and it was not a random theft. We heard about the case in late July 2021,...
Shooting causes police activity in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A street in Berkeley was blocked off Wednesday afternoon after there was gunfire nearby, the Berkeley Police Department said. The police activity took place on Oregon Street between Shattuck Avenue and Fulton Street. BPD advised drivers to advise the area as officers investigate. KRON ON is streaming news live now Police […]
Woman allegedly fires gun into air after confronted by a parent for offering 5-year-old marijuana
BERKELEY, Calif. - A woman is accused of shooting a gun into the air after being confronted by a parent for offering a child marijuana, according to arrest records. Records show that on Aug. 29 Tiffany Payne approached a 5-year-old in front of 2227 Bonar Street and attempted to hand the child suspected marijuana.
Oakland man wanted for possible role in homicide: Police
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are searching for a man believed to be involved in a homicide. Juan Lopez, 26, of Oakland is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Pablo Garcia Jr., officials said. Garcia Jr., also of Oakland, died on Oct. 28 in the 10200 block of...
SFPD make arrests in connection to deadly shooting on Muni bus
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Police Department arrested two suspects this month in connection to a deadly shooting on a Muni bus back in August. The shooting on the afternoon of Aug. 3, aboard the number 8 Bayshore bus at Velasco Avenue and Santos Street, killed a 20-year-old man and injured a 62-year-old woman.
San Francisco District Attorney announces charges in Tenderloin killing, robbery
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced murder and second-dree robbery charges against the 28-year-old accused of robbing and killing a man Saturday morning in the Tenderloin. Semaj McClure, 29, was found on the ground at Leavenworth and Eddy streets Nov. 29, and was later pronounced dead after being transported to […]
Parent says 10-month-old barely survived ingesting fentanyl at popular SF park
The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a medical emergency that sent a 10-month-old to the emergency room. The child's parent says the baby ingested fentanyl.
One injured in Oakland shooting Wednesday
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened late on Wednesday morning in southeast Oakland, according to the Oakland Police Department. Police say the incident occurred just after 11:45 a.m. on the 9800 block of Walnut Street, near 98th Avenue. Officers were informed of a ShotSpotter activation in the area and found […]
Bank robbery suspect sought by South San Francisco police
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The South San Francisco Police Department is searching for the suspect in a bank robbery that happened Monday morning. Police said that SSFPD officers responded to the 100 block of McLellan Drive at about 9:45 a.m. for the report of a robbery. The suspect reportedly walked into the bank, […]
Man arrested for groping woman at Berkeley BART station
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he groped a woman at a Berkeley BART station. James Starr, a 29-year-old Antioch resident, was arrested at the McDonald’s on 1998 Shattuck Avenue. According to the BART Police Department, a station agent alerted police of the incident after it happened. The […]
EXCLUSIVE: Coworker opens up after Antioch gas station clerk killed during 'botched' robbery
Breaking down into tears, Annette Matamoroz describes James Williams, the 36-year-old Chevron employee gunned down during the attempted robbery, as a kind-hearted man who died trying to protect her and the store.
Man Arrested in Fatal Antioch Gas Station Shooting, Faces No Murder Charges
A man was arrested in connection to a deadly gas station shooting in Antioch over the weekend. But he is not being charged with murder. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday at the Chevron on Contra Loma Boulevard. Through further investigation, Antioch police said that there was a...
Suspect in deadly Antioch gas station shooting arrested; no murder charge filed
ANTIOCH – An arrest has been in connection with a shooting that killed an employee at a gas station in Antioch over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, but a murder charge has not been filed in the case.Shortly after 2 a.m. on November 26, officers were called to the Extra Mile gas station at 2701 Contra Loma Boulevard on reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim down on the floor, with a gunshot wound to the head.The victim, later identified as 36-year-old James Williams, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.According to a preliminary investigation,...
