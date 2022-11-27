Read full article on original website
Related
KATV
Gas price average across Arkansas drops $3 per gallon
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The AAA announced Thursday that gas prices in Arkansas are at the lowest price since January. Arkansas drivers are experiencing the lowest gas prices state-wide since January of last year, falling below $3 per gallon. According to the AAA Arkansas Weekend Gas Watch, the average...
KATV
Plane crashed within feet of Highway 167 in Batesville
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A plane crashed on the runway on Tuesday evening in Batesville. According to our news content partners at Region 8 Newsdesk, the crash was confirmed by Independence County Sheriff Alan Cockrill. Cockrill said there is little known about the crash at this specific time and...
KATV
Jonesboro man arrested for stealing $60K worth of items from business
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A man was arrested after creating fake orders for his employer while smuggling them for himself, our content Partner Region 8 News Reported. According to a news release, store merchandise inventory clerk Christian Torres was found to be creating fake orders and layaway documents under customers’ names and taking the items out the shop’s back door.
KATV
Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum seeks writer-in-residence position for 2023
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Education Center announced Wednesday its 2023 writer-in-residence position. The center said the residency will be for June 1 through the 30, 2023, and includes lodging at a loft apartment over the City Market coffee shop in the downtown square of Piggott, Arkansas.
Comments / 0