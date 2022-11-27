Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City set for matchup against Minnesota
Oklahoma City Thunder (9-13, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (11-11, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gilgeous-Alexander is fifth in the league averaging 31.1 points per game. The Timberwolves are 2-1 against Northwest Division...
SB Nation
Brittney Griner is being tortured in Russia and the outrage machine is predictably muted
At some point today, 2018 WNBA MVP and two-time champion Breanna Stewart will fire off a tweet. It will be nearly identical to the tweet she posted yesterday, and the day before, and every day for a few months. The only difference will be the incremental change of a number.
Even on record-setting night, Lightning’s Pierre-Edouard Bellemare takes no game for granted
PHILADELPHIA — You have to look deeper to see the true impact center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare has in the Lightning locker room. An important but often overlooked contributor on good teams for close to a decade, he continues to play that role as he nears his 38th birthday. When players...
Porterville Recorder
Ducks head into matchup with the Wild on losing streak
Anaheim Ducks (6-15-2, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (10-9-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks aim to end their four-game skid with a win over the Minnesota Wild. Minnesota is 10-9-2 overall and 6-6-1 in home games. The Wild have gone 5-2-0 when...
Porterville Recorder
Bruins host the Avalanche after Hall's 2-goal showing
Colorado Avalanche (13-7-1, third in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (19-3-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Colorado Avalanche after Taylor Hall's two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Bruins' 3-1 win. Boston has a 19-3-0 record overall and a 13-0-0...
Porterville Recorder
Florida visits Seattle after Bennett's 2-goal game
Florida Panthers (10-9-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (14-5-3, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Seattle Kraken after Sam Bennett's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Panthers' 5-1 win. Seattle is 14-5-3 overall and 7-4-2 at home. The Kraken...
Porterville Recorder
No. 17 Michigan 76, Miami 64
MICHIGAN (8-0) Kiser 6-11 7-8 20, Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Brown 7-11 12-12 26, Nolan 2-5 0-0 6, Phelia 4-11 4-4 12, Crockett 2-2 1-2 5, Kampschroeder 1-2 0-0 3, Stuck 0-0 0-0 0, Hobbs 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-47 24-26 76. MIAMI (6-3) Harden 5-10 0-0 13, Pendande 2-4...
Porterville Recorder
Montreal takes road win streak into game against Edmonton
Montreal Canadiens (11-10-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (13-10-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens hit the road against the Edmonton Oilers looking to extend a three-game road winning streak. Edmonton has a 13-10-0 record overall and a 6-6-0 record on its home...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 21 UCLA 80, STANFORD 66
Percentages: FG .593, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Campbell 3-4, Bailey 2-2, Singleton 1-6, Jaquez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bona, Jaquez). Turnovers: 15 (Bailey 7, Campbell 4, Bona, Clark, Etienne, Jaquez). Steals: 4 (Jaquez 3, Campbell). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. STANFORDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Angel131-22-21-1035. Ingram203-80-00-1116.
