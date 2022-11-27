ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Kim Marshall
5d ago

They are infringing on our privacy more and more under the guise of keeping us safe from criminals. It is not even remotely constitutionally right for everyday law abiding citizens to have our rights trampled on in such a way and if we allow it now they will keep adding to it. If you know that area is a hot spot then patrol it more, add officers to the force specifically for that area, do what you have to do, without infringing on the honest, law abiding citizen.

Q. Marshall
5d ago

I just moving to waco an I do know that this will be abused in many was...I been pulled over just because.So let me say this all that do not fit in to an image of what this town so called " represents" will be harrased.An it's just not hear, its all around that use plate readers.Now the gun shot tech, thats something that might help an do more then harassing the public.Watch am Mark my words this will lead to problems that will lead to a range of titles..An you can fill in the blanks what I mean.

