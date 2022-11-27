ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

GATLINBURG EAT & DRINK

GATLINBURG THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wvlt.tv

Many Christmas parades for you to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year and many cities are hosting their annual Christmas parades this weekend! Here are some parades big and small for you and the family to Find Your Fun. Thursday, Dec. 1:. Lenior City’s Christmas parade kicks off on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

East Tennessee farmers running out of Christmas trees quickly

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Do you have your Christmas tree already? If you’re looking for a real tree this year, it may be harder to find. Several East Tennessee farmers say this year wasn’t the best for harvesting Christmas tree crops. Christmas tree farmers have to prepare years in advance when planting their trees.  “We probably […]
POWELL, TN
WATE

24th Annual Holiday Festival of Lights kicks off Thursday

The annual Holiday Festival of Lights is back for a 24th year at The Cove at Concord Park in Knoxville. 24th Annual Holiday Festival of Lights kicks off …. The annual Holiday Festival of Lights is back for a 24th year at The Cove at Concord Park in Knoxville. Man...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee

Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

TDOT could create 'Choice Lanes' in Tennessee

From east to west, congestion continues to be a problem in Tennessee. But soon, that could change. State capitol reporter Chris O'Brien looks into a new proposal from state leaders that are getting mixed reviews. TDOT could create ‘Choice Lanes’ in Tennessee. From east to west, congestion continues...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTHR

'Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas' premieres Thursday

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Music icon Dolly Parton is sharing the "mountain magic" she has always felt in and around Dollywood at Christmas. The new movie musical "Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas" premieres Thursday, Dec. 1, on NBC and Peacock. The modern-day movie follows the frenetic backstage story...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Newport Utilities investigation discovers millions in mismanaged money

The two were found the morning after the crash, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston was missing out of Knox County. ‘Definitely need the community’: Salvation Army says donations are behind. Updated: 8 hours ago. As Christmas approaches, the Salvation Army in...
NEWPORT, TN
WATE

Investigation finds 'issues' with Newport Utilities

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation into allegations of malfeasance related to Newport Utilities found several issues including wasteful spending and poor oversight over a five-year period. Investigation finds ‘issues’ with Newport Utilities. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation into allegations of malfeasance related to Newport Utilities found several...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville City Council addresses Greyhound complaints

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon is exploring legal, administrative or legislative remedies that would ensure private bus operations don’t impede city bus operations or add undue costs to their public transportation system. Knoxville City Council addresses Greyhound complaints. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon is exploring legal, administrative or legislative remedies that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Action News Jax

Tennessee woman hangs toilet paper all over Taco Bell bathroom

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — An East Tennessee woman is accused of intoxication after she allegedly hung toilet paper all over a bathroom at a Taco Bell restaurant, authorities said. Chelsey Jo Coker, 26, of Philadelphia, was charged with public intoxication in the Nov. 22 incident, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s...
PHILADELPHIA, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Black Officers in Knoxville Say Discrimination is Rampant

KNOXVILLE, TN — Discrimination is rampant within the Knoxville Police Department, as evidenced by recent survey responses from nearly all of its Black officers. According to NBC News, an external review of the department conducted in August by 21CP Solutions, a consulting firm focused on improving policing, found that nearly all 15 Black police officers in Knoxville, Tennessee, said they’ve experienced discrimination. None of them believe the department’s promotional process is fair.
KNOXVILLE, TN
hometownsevier.com

WonderWorks Pigeon Forge Offering Discounted Tickets for Locals During Family Fun Day

WonderWorks Pigeon Forge understands how important it is for families to have some fun during the holiday season. Because of that, they’re hosting a special day to make it easier for families to do just that. WonderWorks is offering a Family Fun Day event on Sunday, December 4, 2022, with admission tickets discounted to $15, plus tax, for locals throughout the day.
PIGEON FORGE, TN

