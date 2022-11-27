Read full article on original website
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned North Carolina Amusement ParkTravel MavenMaggie Valley, NC
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
This North Carolina Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenBryson City, NC
Dolly ‘regrets’ secret song locked away in Dollywood
Dolly Parton confirmed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that she has a secret song locked away in Dollywood, and also shared that she regrets it.
A smuggler that fell from the sky in Knoxville and a bear that found his drugs — The story of 'Cocaine Bear' is coming to theaters soon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The real story of how a Georgia black bear ended up eating a drug smuggler's abandoned cocaine months after he fell from the sky and died in Knoxville is something that sounded like it came out of a movie. Next year, that story will finally be...
wvlt.tv
Many Christmas parades for you to Find Your Fun this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year and many cities are hosting their annual Christmas parades this weekend! Here are some parades big and small for you and the family to Find Your Fun. Thursday, Dec. 1:. Lenior City’s Christmas parade kicks off on...
East Tennessee farmers running out of Christmas trees quickly
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Do you have your Christmas tree already? If you’re looking for a real tree this year, it may be harder to find. Several East Tennessee farmers say this year wasn’t the best for harvesting Christmas tree crops. Christmas tree farmers have to prepare years in advance when planting their trees. “We probably […]
WATE
24th Annual Holiday Festival of Lights kicks off Thursday
The annual Holiday Festival of Lights is back for a 24th year at The Cove at Concord Park in Knoxville. 24th Annual Holiday Festival of Lights kicks off …. The annual Holiday Festival of Lights is back for a 24th year at The Cove at Concord Park in Knoxville. Man...
WATE
Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee
Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
WATE
TDOT could create 'Choice Lanes' in Tennessee
From east to west, congestion continues to be a problem in Tennessee. But soon, that could change. State capitol reporter Chris O'Brien looks into a new proposal from state leaders that are getting mixed reviews. TDOT could create ‘Choice Lanes’ in Tennessee. From east to west, congestion continues...
WTHR
'Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas' premieres Thursday
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Music icon Dolly Parton is sharing the "mountain magic" she has always felt in and around Dollywood at Christmas. The new movie musical "Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas" premieres Thursday, Dec. 1, on NBC and Peacock. The modern-day movie follows the frenetic backstage story...
Beer, alcohol sale hours change in Pigeon Forge
The City of Pigeon Forge ruling to change the hours when alcohol is allowed to be sold is now in full effect.
wvlt.tv
Newport Utilities investigation discovers millions in mismanaged money
The two were found the morning after the crash, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston was missing out of Knox County. ‘Definitely need the community’: Salvation Army says donations are behind. Updated: 8 hours ago. As Christmas approaches, the Salvation Army in...
WATE
Investigation finds 'issues' with Newport Utilities
The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation into allegations of malfeasance related to Newport Utilities found several issues including wasteful spending and poor oversight over a five-year period. Investigation finds ‘issues’ with Newport Utilities. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation into allegations of malfeasance related to Newport Utilities found several...
Tennessee Bear Charges Woman on Deck Who Got Too Close [VIDEO]
The Smoky Mountains are one of my favorite places to visit. My husband and I took out honeymoon there and we try to go back every year to celebrate our anniversary. One thing we've learned over the years is we have to be careful when it comes to the bears in the mountains.
WATE
Knoxville City Council addresses Greyhound complaints
Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon is exploring legal, administrative or legislative remedies that would ensure private bus operations don’t impede city bus operations or add undue costs to their public transportation system. Knoxville City Council addresses Greyhound complaints. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon is exploring legal, administrative or legislative remedies that...
Action News Jax
Tennessee woman hangs toilet paper all over Taco Bell bathroom
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — An East Tennessee woman is accused of intoxication after she allegedly hung toilet paper all over a bathroom at a Taco Bell restaurant, authorities said. Chelsey Jo Coker, 26, of Philadelphia, was charged with public intoxication in the Nov. 22 incident, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s...
Tennessee Tribune
Black Officers in Knoxville Say Discrimination is Rampant
KNOXVILLE, TN — Discrimination is rampant within the Knoxville Police Department, as evidenced by recent survey responses from nearly all of its Black officers. According to NBC News, an external review of the department conducted in August by 21CP Solutions, a consulting firm focused on improving policing, found that nearly all 15 Black police officers in Knoxville, Tennessee, said they’ve experienced discrimination. None of them believe the department’s promotional process is fair.
Crews able to shut off generator producing smoke at Sweetwater Hospital
SWEETWATER, Tenn. — The Monroe County EMA said it was working on shutting down a malfunctioning generator that is producing a large amount of smoke at Sweetwater Hospital. Chad Lemming, with Monroe County EMA, said the generator was a "runaway" meaning it won't shut off and is running at full speed.
hometownsevier.com
WonderWorks Pigeon Forge Offering Discounted Tickets for Locals During Family Fun Day
WonderWorks Pigeon Forge understands how important it is for families to have some fun during the holiday season. Because of that, they’re hosting a special day to make it easier for families to do just that. WonderWorks is offering a Family Fun Day event on Sunday, December 4, 2022, with admission tickets discounted to $15, plus tax, for locals throughout the day.
This Is The Best Pie In Tennessee
Tasting Table found the best pies around the country, including this sweet treat served up in Tennessee.
Knox County man found in Virginia after being missing from truck stop
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 73-year-old man last seen in Knox County.
One dead after camper fire in Knoxville
A camper caught fire in Knoxville early Thursday morning, leading to the death of one person and causing damage to a nearby house.
