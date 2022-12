Devin Booker scored 51 points in three quarters in his last game. Tonight, he’ll try to find that same magic against the lowly Houston Rockets. Houston lost back-to-back games against the Nuggets and looks to get back in the win column. Can the young Rockets get the win against the Suns, who have won the last nine games in this series?

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO