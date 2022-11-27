Supplemental Security Income recipients will receive their first of two December payments in two days. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Dec. 1 and their second payment of $914 on Dec. 30, equaling a total of $1,755 for the month, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 for the month of December, with that amount increasing to $1,371 in 2023.

2 DAYS AGO