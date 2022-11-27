Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: First of double monthly December checks totaling $1,755 to arrive in two days
Supplemental Security Income recipients will receive their first of two December payments in two days. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Dec. 1 and their second payment of $914 on Dec. 30, equaling a total of $1,755 for the month, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 for the month of December, with that amount increasing to $1,371 in 2023.
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
EU tentatively backs $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union tentatively agreed to a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil, a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder the global oil market to prevent price spikes and starve President Vladimir Putin of funding for his war in Ukraine. After a last-minute flurry...
The controversial founder of Evergrande sent a voice note to executives after rumors swirled that he'd died, report says
Hui Ka Yan spoke in a 50-second voice clip about the need to speed up construction projects to boost the company, per the South China Morning Post.
