ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

12 Days of Christmas with Beth Haynes 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An event benefitting the Helen Ross McNabb Center. The Beth Haynes 12 Days of Christmas runs Dec. 1 through Dec. 12, and is a fun online auction that benefits children and families served by the McNabb Center! Every year, hundreds of local businesses donate unique items and experiences.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Downtown Knoxville and Gatlinburg Christmas parades return Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two of East Tennessee's most popular Christmas parades return this week!. The 49th annual downtown Knoxville Christmas Parade and Gatlinburg's 47th annual Fantasy of Lights parade return Friday. You're going to have to choose between one of the two, though: Both parades begin around 7 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

UT Athletics hosting cleanup event for No Trash November

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee is collaborating with the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee campaign on Nov. 29. This is a part of No Trash November, a month-long initiative to encourage Tennesseans to help with cleanups within their communities. Director of Athletics Danny White...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Final day of Gatlinburg's Festival of Trees is Sunday

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — East Tennessee will have one more chance to see Gatlinburg's arrangement of decorated trees and holiday cheer on Sunday. It will be the final day of the city's Festival of Trees, a 49-year tradition benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and the Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation.
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

KAT honoring Rosa Parks

Knoxville Area Transit honored civil rights icon, Rosa Parks. 67 years ago, on this very day, Parks refused to give up her seat to a white man on a bus in Alabama.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Giving Tuesday: The impact of a dollar

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — How far can one dollar go? Most non-profit organizations will say they are skilled at making every single dollar count and they were counting on people in East Tennessee to give back to the community over Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday started in 2012, as a way...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10Explores: Fighting Creek Nature Trail

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — With more than 800 miles of trails in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and waterfalls, sweeping cliffside views, towering forests, backcountry wilderness and historic sites along the way, picking a spot for an outdoor adventure can be overwhelming. However, there are plenty...
Tennessee Tribune

Black Officers in Knoxville Say Discrimination is Rampant

KNOXVILLE, TN — Discrimination is rampant within the Knoxville Police Department, as evidenced by recent survey responses from nearly all of its Black officers. According to NBC News, an external review of the department conducted in August by 21CP Solutions, a consulting firm focused on improving policing, found that nearly all 15 Black police officers in Knoxville, Tennessee, said they’ve experienced discrimination. None of them believe the department’s promotional process is fair.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Ask The Chief: How KPD is working to help the homeless in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department Chief Paul Noel acknowledges that homelessness is an issue in Knox County. "Homelessness is a challenge for us and it's not just downtown," Noel said while visiting the 10News studio. "It's really in every segment of our community—north, south, east and west. It's something that KPD is taking a really hard look at."
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Temporary road closures planned in the Smokies next week along Parkway Bypass

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said the tree removal crews will be closing lanes along the Parkway Bypass near Gatlinburg next week. The work will be along the Bypass from Monday, Dec. 5 until Thursday, Dec. 8. The Bypass will still be open between the Spur and Route 441, but park officials said that drivers should expect some delays.
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy