Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Related
First winter farmers market of the season kicks off Saturday morning in downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of Knoxville's most popular events is returning Saturday — the winter farmers market. The event brings together local farmers, craft makers, artists and many other kinds of vendors to fill Market Square with booths featuring several kinds of items. For many shoppers, it's a perfect place to find gifts for loved ones over the holidays.
12 Days of Christmas with Beth Haynes 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An event benefitting the Helen Ross McNabb Center. The Beth Haynes 12 Days of Christmas runs Dec. 1 through Dec. 12, and is a fun online auction that benefits children and families served by the McNabb Center! Every year, hundreds of local businesses donate unique items and experiences.
Downtown Knoxville and Gatlinburg Christmas parades return Friday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two of East Tennessee's most popular Christmas parades return this week!. The 49th annual downtown Knoxville Christmas Parade and Gatlinburg's 47th annual Fantasy of Lights parade return Friday. You're going to have to choose between one of the two, though: Both parades begin around 7 p.m.
A smuggler that fell from the sky in Knoxville and a bear that found his drugs — The story of 'Cocaine Bear' is coming to theaters soon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The real story of how a Georgia black bear ended up eating a drug smuggler's abandoned cocaine months after he fell from the sky and died in Knoxville is something that sounded like it came out of a movie. Next year, that story will finally be...
WBIR
KFD: One dead in camper fire in Knoxville
The fire department responded to the home on Greenway Drive just after 6 a.m. on Thursday. They found a camper that had an extension to the home which was on fire.
UT Athletics hosting cleanup event for No Trash November
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee is collaborating with the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee campaign on Nov. 29. This is a part of No Trash November, a month-long initiative to encourage Tennesseans to help with cleanups within their communities. Director of Athletics Danny White...
Final day of Gatlinburg's Festival of Trees is Sunday
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — East Tennessee will have one more chance to see Gatlinburg's arrangement of decorated trees and holiday cheer on Sunday. It will be the final day of the city's Festival of Trees, a 49-year tradition benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and the Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation.
Old City Market sees largest turnout this year during Small Business Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's Old City saw the biggest market of the year on Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday happened on Nov. 26. The event was created by American Express to encourage communities to shop local the Saturday after Thanksgiving to kick off their holiday shopping and the holiday season.
Knox County's Holiday Festival of Lights returns Dec. 1
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Mayor Glenn Jacobs will greet guests and pass put candy "Kanes" this Thursday, Dec. 1 at The Cove at Concord Park. This is in honor of the 24th annual Holiday Festival of Lights. The event kicks off at 6 - 9 p.m. If you can't make...
WBIR
KAT honoring Rosa Parks
Knoxville Area Transit honored civil rights icon, Rosa Parks. 67 years ago, on this very day, Parks refused to give up her seat to a white man on a bus in Alabama.
WBIR
Giving Tuesday: The impact of a dollar
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — How far can one dollar go? Most non-profit organizations will say they are skilled at making every single dollar count and they were counting on people in East Tennessee to give back to the community over Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday started in 2012, as a way...
10Explores: Fighting Creek Nature Trail
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — With more than 800 miles of trails in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and waterfalls, sweeping cliffside views, towering forests, backcountry wilderness and historic sites along the way, picking a spot for an outdoor adventure can be overwhelming. However, there are plenty...
This Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the best French toast in each state, including this dish served in Tennessee.
Tennessee Tribune
Black Officers in Knoxville Say Discrimination is Rampant
KNOXVILLE, TN — Discrimination is rampant within the Knoxville Police Department, as evidenced by recent survey responses from nearly all of its Black officers. According to NBC News, an external review of the department conducted in August by 21CP Solutions, a consulting firm focused on improving policing, found that nearly all 15 Black police officers in Knoxville, Tennessee, said they’ve experienced discrimination. None of them believe the department’s promotional process is fair.
Catholic Charities of East Tennessee thriving one year after fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A year ago, the Catholic Charities of East Tennessee's Dameron Avenue building was set ablaze. Despite the hardships the organization faced within the past year, it said it is thriving - having served over 3,000 clients since the day of the fire. While the services looked...
Ask The Chief: How KPD is working to help the homeless in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department Chief Paul Noel acknowledges that homelessness is an issue in Knox County. "Homelessness is a challenge for us and it's not just downtown," Noel said while visiting the 10News studio. "It's really in every segment of our community—north, south, east and west. It's something that KPD is taking a really hard look at."
WBIR
The Story of the 1983 Miss USA Pageant in Knoxville
The Miss USA Pageant was held for the first and only time in Knoxville in 1983. This is a behind-the-scenes look at the event.
Tennessee Bear Charges Woman on Deck Who Got Too Close [VIDEO]
The Smoky Mountains are one of my favorite places to visit. My husband and I took out honeymoon there and we try to go back every year to celebrate our anniversary. One thing we've learned over the years is we have to be careful when it comes to the bears in the mountains.
Knox County fifth grader wins national Girl Scout essay writing contest and a badge from outer space
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Gracie Ogle, a fifth-grade girl scout at Ball Camp Elementary, won a national essay writing contest entitled "Girl Scouts to the Moon and Back." She will be awarded a space science badge that was on NASA's Artemis I. Artemis I launched into orbit on Nov. 16...
Temporary road closures planned in the Smokies next week along Parkway Bypass
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said the tree removal crews will be closing lanes along the Parkway Bypass near Gatlinburg next week. The work will be along the Bypass from Monday, Dec. 5 until Thursday, Dec. 8. The Bypass will still be open between the Spur and Route 441, but park officials said that drivers should expect some delays.
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 1