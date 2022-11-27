ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead, KY

Porterville Recorder

Kinsey leads Marshall against Ohio after 21-point game

Ohio Bobcats (4-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (6-1) BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays the Ohio Bobcats after Taevion Kinsey scored 21 points in Marshall's 68-57 victory against the Akron Zips. The Thundering Herd have gone 5-0 in home games. Marshall averages 83.9 points and has outscored opponents by 16.8 points per...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Oregon St. 66, Washington 65

WASHINGTON (6-2) Brooks 6-10 8-11 21, Kepnang 2-5 4-4 8, Bajema 5-13 0-0 12, Bey 1-7 0-0 2, Fuller 2-6 1-1 5, Menifield 2-4 0-0 6, Johnson 4-9 0-0 11, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 13-16 65. OREGON ST. (4-4) Rataj 3-5 2-2 8, Ryuny 5-10 1-3 14, Marial...
CORVALLIS, OR
Texas Tech 91, Alabama St. 56

TEXAS TECH (6-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.030, FT .526. 3-Point Goals: 11-18, .611 (McKinney 5-5, Maupin 2-2, Gerlich 1-2, Scott 1-3, Shavers 1-3, Veitenheimer 1-1, Ukkonen 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Scott 2, Gerlich 1) Turnovers: 8 (Lewis 2, Maupin 1, McKinney 1, Scott 1, Shavers 1, Chevalier 1, Freelon 1) Steals:...
LUBBOCK, TX
TEXAS STATE 65, LAMAR 55

Percentages: FG .481, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Harrell 2-2, Drinnon 1-2, Davis 1-3, Dawson 1-3, Mason 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Love 4, Dawson, Gatkek, Mason). Turnovers: 9 (Drinnon 2, Harrell 2, Love 2, Davis, Mason, Sykes). Steals: 7 (Drinnon 4, Mason 2,...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Florida St. 92, Wisconsin 87

FLORIDA ST. (8-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 51.613, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Howard 3-6, Bejedi 2-5, Latson 1-5, Massengill 1-2, Valenzuela 1-2, Gordon 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Timpson 1, Myers 1, Turnage 1) Turnovers: 18 (Gordon 3, Valenzuela 3, Howard 2, Bejedi 2, Latson 2, Myers 2, Turnage 2, Timpson...
WISCONSIN STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Vanderbilt HC Jerry Stackhouse Escorted Off Court by Police After Shouting Expletives at Officials

Vanderbilt (3-4) men’s basketball head coach Jerry Stackhouse was ejected during the Commodores’ 70-65 road loss to VCU (5-2) Wednesday. Stackhouse, the former NBA All-Star, took exception with a technical foul called on fifth-year senior center Liam Robbins in the second half. Robbins received a technical for taunting after throwing down a dunk. Stackhouse went on a tirade, yelling at officials over the call. Stackhouse had to be held back by his team and later security as he approached official Bart Lenox.
NASHVILLE, TN
PACIFIC 74, UC DAVIS 72

Percentages: FG .382, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Boone 3-5, Beard 2-4, Avdalovic 1-2, Outlaw 1-2, Denson 1-4, Ivy-Curry 1-6, Williams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Denson). Turnovers: 11 (Beard 3, Williams 3, Blake, Boone, Denson, Martindale, Outlaw). Steals: 5 (Ivy-Curry 2, Beard, Denson,...
DAVIS, CA
NORTHWESTERN STATE 102, STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 96

Percentages: FG .516, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (J.Black 3-7, Sharp 2-2, Hill 2-3, Haney 2-6, Prim 1-1, McDonald 1-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hill, Sharp). Turnovers: 12 (Hampton 3, Haney 3, Sharp 3, McDonald 2, Hill). Steals: 9 (Prim 4, Hill 3, Haney,...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
No. 12 NC State 94, No. 10 Iowa 81

NC STATE (7-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 55.385, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Rivers 3-4, Johnson 2-3, Brown-Turner 1-2, Collins 1-1, Boyd 0-1, Hayes 0-1, James 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Hobby 1, Brown-Turner 1) Turnovers: 11 (Johnson 4, Baldwin 3, Hobby 2, Rivers 2) Steals: 11 (Rivers 4, Boyd 2, Hobby...
RALEIGH, NC
Arkansas 87, Troy 70

ARKANSAS (9-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.286, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-37, .297 (Spencer 3-8, Wolfenbarger 3-5, Carr 2-9, Daniels 2-6, Poffenbarger 1-4, Barnum 0-1, Langerman 0-2, Dauda 0-1, Ellis 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Wolfenbarger 2, Poffenbarger 1) Turnovers: 14 (Daniels 3, Poffenbarger 3, Spencer 3, Langerman 2, Barnum 1, Dauda 1,...
ARKANSAS STATE
NO. 21 UCLA 80, STANFORD 66

Percentages: FG .593, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Campbell 3-4, Bailey 2-2, Singleton 1-6, Jaquez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bona, Jaquez). Turnovers: 15 (Bailey 7, Campbell 4, Bona, Clark, Etienne, Jaquez). Steals: 4 (Jaquez 3, Campbell). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. STANFORDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Angel131-22-21-1035. Ingram203-80-00-1116.
STANFORD, CA
Edwards leads James Madison against Eastern Kentucky after 21-point outing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-3) at James Madison Dukes (6-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: James Madison -14; over/under is 153.5. BOTTOM LINE: James Madison plays the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Terrence Edwards scored 21 points in James Madison's 81-79 overtime loss to the Valparaiso Beacons. The Dukes have gone 2-0 in home...
HARRISONBURG, VA

