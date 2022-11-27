WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - A Wapakoneta woman who gave out Thanksgiving dinners to families in need is preparing to help out more people this Christmas. Shawna Johnson-Forehand has been putting together Thanksgiving dinners for others out of her own pocket for ten years. This year she made sure five families had a good Thanksgiving meal, and after receiving more donations than usual, she has decided to do the same for Christmas dinners. This is the first time she has handed out Christmas meals, and she looks forward to being able to make a difference for more people.

