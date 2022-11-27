Read full article on original website
Families are invited out to make some fun memories at the 2022 Downtown Lima Holiday Festival
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Downtown Lima Inc. will be hosting their holiday festival this Saturday and is inviting everyone to join in the fun. There are 15 participating businesses hosting events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout downtown Lima. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at the Meeting Place on Market at 10 a.m. where you can take your own photo with them. Children's activities will be at the Metro Center and a dance party with "Snowflake the Elf" at the 318 Restaurant. There will be plenty of activities at all the locations to make it a memorable holiday.
Kris Kringle Markt to celebrate holidays with a German twist in Tiffin
TIFFIN, Ohio — The city of Tiffin will be celebrating the holiday season this weekend with some German flair. Local business owners Kate Wertz and Donna Gross brainstormed an idea for a holiday celebration in Tiffin: the Kris Kringle Markt. The Markt is based on traditional German holiday celebrations...
Festival in Wapakoneta this weekend offers free holiday fun for children of all ages
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - Starting this Friday, there will be a lot for kids to do in downtown Wapakoneta. On Friday, Wapakoneta begins their sixteenth annual Children's Hometown Holiday. There will be a parade, kids can meet Santa, reindeer to pet, outdoor ice skating, and more. For the first time this year, there will also be a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, as well as the return of the popular snowball drop event. It's a good opportunity for parents to get some Christmas shopping done, and take their kids out for some holiday-themed fun. Organizers say the event always draws a large turnout.
Chiles-Laman is hosting their annual Tree of Remembrance Service this Saturday
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Finding joy at Christmas can be difficult for those who have recently lost a loved one. Chiles-Laman Funeral Home will host their 32nd annual Tree of Remembrance Service at their Shawnee Chapel location this upcoming Saturday at 3 p.m. The service is open to everyone and attracts hundreds each year as a way to honor lost loved ones. Families who lost someone in the past year will receive a free ornament engraved with their loved one's name. This funeral home says they are excited for the service to return in person after doing virtual for two years.
The 50th Annual Christmas Tree Festival is officially underway at the Allen County Museum
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's officially underway and the 50th edition of the Allen County Museum's Christmas Tree Festival has something for everyone. Not only are there 112 trees and wreaths on display, but there are shopping opportunities too. You can buy live winter green arrangements at Gifts from the Earth, gift items can be purchased at the Holiday Boutique, and starting Friday there will be the Little Children's Shoppe and baked goods for sale. All being fundraisers.
Lima Memorial Auxiliary kicks off their "Books are Fun" book fair
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Getting a few items off that holiday shopping list could go to benefit Lima Memorial Hospital. The Lima Memorial Auxiliary is hosting a "Books Are Fun" book fair this week. Shoppers will find everything from fun children's books to games, puzzles, and even housewares. A large percentage of the sales go back to Lima Memorial volunteers who pledge that money toward the hospital. Auxiliary volunteers say that money has funded everything from the new front lobby to incubators.
Women in Business enjoy some holiday-themed networking at the 10th annual "Jollification" luncheon
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Area business women taking time out today to just be jolly and enjoy each others' company. It was the Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce's 10th annual "Jollification" luncheon. It's part of the "Women in Business" program to give these busy ladies an opportunity to network and share stories of their experiences. Today they got to shop, sign up for raffles, and even act a little goofy in the spirit of "Jollification".
Reminisce: 50 years of Christmas Tree Festival
It started as a way to bring Lima together in the turbulent year of 1973. Now it’s an annual holiday tradition that generations of residents couldn’t imagine living without. The 50th annual Christmas Tree Festival kicks off Wednesday and runs through Sunday at the Allen County Museum. And...
Lima Rotary Club hosts special needs Christmas party
Press Release from the Lima Rotary Club: Lima, OH - The Lima Rotary Club hosts its annual Special Needs Christmas Party on Saturday, December 3 from 11:30-2:00 at Shawnee United Methodist Church, 2600 Zurmehly Road. The party is for children with disabilities from ages 5-14. There will be food, gifts, entertainment, Santa and Mrs. Claus, super heroes and much more.
Armstrong Museum wants to get word out about time capsule and their out of this world holiday display
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The Armstrong Air and Space Museum is all decked out for the Christmas season. Nightly, from now until January 2nd, the museum will have a Christmas light display every night. They have been decorating with these lights for over ten years, and their light exhibit continues to grow. This year, over 100,000 individual lights can be found outside the museum, with a variety of interesting designs.
Wapakoneta woman known for donating Thanksgiving meals wants to do same for Christmas
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - A Wapakoneta woman who gave out Thanksgiving dinners to families in need is preparing to help out more people this Christmas. Shawna Johnson-Forehand has been putting together Thanksgiving dinners for others out of her own pocket for ten years. This year she made sure five families had a good Thanksgiving meal, and after receiving more donations than usual, she has decided to do the same for Christmas dinners. This is the first time she has handed out Christmas meals, and she looks forward to being able to make a difference for more people.
How giving back on Giving Tuesday can be the best gift this holiday season
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Did you conquer Black Friday? Did you shop local for Small Business Saturday? Or is Cyber Monday more your speed? No matter where you spend your hard-earned cash, local non-profit agencies want you to remember Giving Tuesday because as Jeff Fitzgerald tells us, giving can be the best reward of all.
Lima Salvation Army leadership is ringing that bell for national challenge on December 9th
Captains from Lima's Salvation Army will be out collecting for the Red Kettle Campaign in early December. Captains Phillip and Charity Bender will be outside the Walmarts on both of Lima's east and west sides on December 9th as part of the national challenge. The challenge is being put on by the Salvation Army's national commander and commissioner, where the top officials of all chapters will be outside ringing the bell in hopes of gathering donations for their mission.
13abc First Alert Winter Forecast
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc First Alert Weather Team is predicting that you may need the snow blower or snow shovel more than you did last year. Also, get those hats and gloves ready! Here’s your 13abc First Alert Winter Forecast. See a spelling or grammar error in...
Unity students and their parents get some fun educational activity advice thanks to "Parent Academy"
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Some Lima City School student parents were in the classroom today getting tips on continuing their child's education outside the classroom. Unity Elementary is offering a "Parent Academy" to offer advice on teaching lessons that parents and children can do together at home. Like using shaving cream to practice letters and writing, playdough to make shapes and practice counting, and magnetic letters on a cookie tray to learn to spell. The parent was given a stocking full of learning tools for each of their students to take home.
Update: Woman loses home, job, and possessions after Fairfield Inn catches fire
Man receives life sentences for 2021 murders of two Toledo women. Gilmer was found guilty on Nov. 10 for the murders of Natasha Carlisle, 40, and Laura Luckey, 42, both from Toledo. Metroparks Meetup - Dress for success outdoors this winter. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Metroparks Meetup - Dress...
City worker rescues a mother and her children from car submerged in flooded streets
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A worker with the City of Toledo rescued a woman and her children from her car submerged in water during Monday’s flooding from a water main break. The young mother’s car was totaled and a GoFundMe page has been created to help her with expenses.
Applications are now being accepted for the first ever Legacy Arts Scholarship
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - They have been raising money to support the arts since 2019 to cultivate a creative economy and they are now ready to award some of those dollars raised. Legacy Arts has announced they are now accepting applications for their first financial scholarships. They are intended to support individuals or groups that want to use creative arts and or entrepreneurship to serve the Greater Lima Community.
A child, and family, in need
FORT JENNINGS — Just weeks before the birth of their son, Boston, AJ and Tiffany Korte, Fort Jennings, received unexpected news. Doctors discovered their baby suffers from Single Ventricle Heart Disease. The couple went to Parkview Health in Fort Wayne, where it was confirmed something was wrong. Unable to...
Homeless on the Holidays
MERCER COUNTY-Being homeless is hard under any circumstances, let alone when temperatures dip into the 20s at night and the razor-edged wind off the lake cuts to the bone. Organizations in Mercer and Auglaize counties offer assistance, but organizers say they are swamped while homelessness persists. Hand Up Village is...
