FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Preparation work underway ahead of Washington Avenue Project in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The city of Vincennes is taking the first steps toward improving Washington Avenue. Workers with "One, Two, Tree Service" have been cutting down trees along the busy roadway. Drivers could expect some delays while traveling through areas where trees are being cut down. The Washington Avenue...
New program to encourage more diverse leaders in Wabash Valley
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Way of the Wabash Valley has launched a new program to promote diverse leaders in the area. The African-American Board of Leadership Institute is launching in February 2023. It hopes to encourage African-American members of the community to take on leadership roles. United...
Highlights from Thursday's Terre Haute City Council Meeting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute City Council met for the second to last time in 2022. Here are some of the takeaways from Thursday's meeting. One of the biggest items up for discussion involved the expansion of a local business. The owner of Rose Hill Lawn Care...
ISU students get connected with downtown Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Indiana State University can eat for a low cost at restaurants downtown on Saturday. ISU's PR Writing Class is working to better connect the school with local businesses and events. Grace Quinlan is a student in that class. Her group is working in...
Downtown Terre Haute set to turn festive Friday night
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can get in on a holiday celebration this Friday. Miracle on 7th Street starts with a Christmas tree lighting. The annual holiday event helps to collect food donations for people struggling this holiday season. You can also find many other fun activities during the...
One airlifted in southern Vigo Co. crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted after a crash in southern Vigo County. It happened on U.S. 41 near Harlan Drive. Officials told News 10 the driver of a gas truck made a required stop at a set of train tracks. That's when the driver of a semi crashed into the back of the gas truck.
Finding Family: Meet Abbeygail
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many Hoosier kids are asking for loving homes this holiday season. News 10 has partnered with the Indiana Adoption Program and Indiana Kids Belong to introduce you to the state's waiting kids. This Finding Family segment features 14-year-old Abbeygail. To learn more about her, click...
Sullivan County clerk's office launches new app
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan County has released an app that allows people to connect with the circuit clerk. Instead of visiting the courthouse, residents can now do it from their smartphones. The app allows residents to make payments, court cases, and marriage licenses. You can also meet the...
Putnam County judge to preside over contested Vigo Co. race
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A special judge will preside over the case of a contested result of a seat on the Vigo County school board. You may remember Eric Graves defeated Carey Labella in the general election. Labella claims Graves does not live in the district and therefore was...
Deming Park set to host its 36th Christmas in the Park - here's how you can get in on the fun
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An annual holiday tradition is scheduled to start Thursday in Terre Haute. Christmas in the Park is set to start at Deming Park. All throughout the holiday season, you can check out the holiday light displays, play holiday games, and ride the train through the park.
"That was like the 4th of July for us" Vermillion County finds first of many section corner monuments. Here's what that means for local taxpayers
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County surveyor's office is helping start a project that could save taxpayers money. Not only that, but it will also save time for workers in the county too. The county is looking to locate "section corner monuments." Jim Swift is hard at work...
Fork in the Road: The coney dogs at Harlow's Diner
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - For a while now, the Fork in the Road crew has been hearing about a spot in the Land of Lincoln with some great coney dogs. Not just great, some say this place has the best. You know the drill!. The Fork in the Road crew...
Locals enjoying the holiday season with non-alcoholic beverages
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - During the holiday season, many people enjoy having cocktails, but not everyone wants alcohol included. One local recovery group plans on staying in for the holidays. "Club Soda" is a local recovery center in Terre Haute. They have a program that helps recovering alcoholics. The...
Police search for Vigo Co. Public Library thief
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Have you seen this person?. The Terre Haute Police Department says they were involved in a theft at the Vigo County Public Library. It's not clear what the suspected thief walked away with. If you have information on this, call the detective heading the case...
Linton Childcare Service 5 pm
"There was just a need." Linton-Stockton Schools daycare center helps teachers with young families. Linton-Stockton School Corporation employees with children now have a unique way to access childcare.
A new initiative is addressing mental health, substance use, and homelessness
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Community Foundation is launching a new initiative to address mental health, substance use, and homelessness. It's known as "Creating a Better Tomorrow." This is all made possible through an anonymous donor's gift of $1 million dollars to the foundation. The goal is...
Vigo County Republican Brenda Wilson files complaint against two fellow Republicans, Chris Switzer and Brad Newman
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County councilwoman has filed a complaint with the 8th District GOP office. It's against fellow Republicans, County commissioner Chris Switzer and county clerk Brad Newman. County councilwoman Brenda Wilson is saying that Switzer and Newman violated party rules. Both Switzer and Newman are...
Upcoming Christmas event to support Crohn's and Colitis Foundation
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Christmas event at a local business will benefit the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. Ski’s Truck & RV Sales is hosting a Lighting Ceremony on December 10 at 7 p.m. as part of the Ho, Ho, Holiday Lights for IBD Kids Fundraiser. It is taking place at Ski’s Truck & RV Sales, 9272 E. U.S. Highway 36 in Rockville.
How cold temperatures affect air pressure in your tires
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As the weather gets colder, you might notice a tire pressure warning in your car. It's a common problem during the winter months. Low temperatures typically mean low tire pressure. there are multiple ways to check your tires. Either your tire pressure indicator will notify you, or you can simply feel your tires and see if they are thin.
Undercover FBI agent to share his story with the Wabash Valley
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You have the opportunity to hear the story and journey of an undercover FBI agent next week. Project Never Broken is welcoming Giovanni Rocco to the Vigo County Historical Center next Wednesday. Rocco was the FBI undercover agent at the center of several federal operations....
