Chavez Leads Tigers to Opening Win at Tenino
TENINO — It didn’t take long after the final buzzer sounded for the sound of the Centralia fight song to come through the walls of the visitor’s locker room and onto the court in Tenino. The Tigers, suffice it to say, were a bit excited to get...
T-Birds Get Started With Rout Over Hockinson
Tumwater: Waltermeyer 20, Beebe 9, Sumrok 8, Brewer 6, Wood 5, Gjurasic 4, Simmons 4. The Tumwater girls basketball team hit the ground running Thursday to open the 2022-23 season, rolling past Hockinson 56-13 in a non-league matchup. “The girls played well tonight,” Tumwater coach Nathan Buchheit said. “We got...
Warriors Fall to Eagles
Rochester: Winter 19, Angwood 6, Cordell 5, Kush 4, Pratt 2, Kinsella-Cintron 2. Elma: Weld 15, Monroe 9, Johansen 9, Sibbett 8, DeMoss 2, Spencer 1. The Rochester girls basketball team came up just short on the road Thursday, falling to 1A Elma 44-38 in a non-league matchup. The Warriors...
Tigers Focused on the Trenches in State Title Bout With Bulldogs
If playing for a state title wasn’t enough motivation, Saturday night’s matchup at Harry E. Lang Stadium in Lakewood for the 2B title between No. 1 Napavine and No. 2 Okanogan features more than enough storylines to tide over fans, players, and coaches on both sides. For starters,...
Bearcats Defeat Highclimbers at Westside
At a chilly Westside Lanes in Olympia the W.F. West Bearcat bowling team continued their unbeaten streak by defeating the Shelton Highclimbers 1902 total pins to 1286 total pins. "Our coaching staff was proud of our team's performance tonight,” coach Don Bunker said. “We don't often have to battle the...
Late Free Throws Vault Vikings Past Tigers on Opening Night
MOSSYROCK — On a night the Mossyrock girls basketball program honored the memory of longtime former coach Gary Stamper, it was all too fitting the Vikings gutted out an all-too-familiar 44-42 win over former league nemesis Napavine Thursday night at home to open their season. Speakers before the game...
Tigers Quieted by Hawks to Start Season
Centralia: Vallejo 10, Ballard 8, Wasson 6, Neuert 4, Yeung 2, Sprague 2. Hockinson: Povazhniuk 16, Wall 6, Gumrigner 6, Williams 4, Bunting 5, Kitchen 5, Fedorenko 4, Meier 4, VanderHouwen 3. The Centralia boys basketball team struggled to find its offense in its season opener, losing to Hockinson 59-32...
T-Wolves Open Year With Strong Start, Win Over 1A Wildcats
Morton-White Pass: Cournyer 17, Kelly 10, Belgiorno 3, Hazen 24, Peters 11, Dantinne 6, Salugero 13. La Center: Hilton 8, Maunu 2, Gardner 15, Nixon 15, Grotte 7, Larkin 3, Walker 8, Kawalek 2. Opening each half strong in its first hoops contest of the season, the Morton-White Pass boys...
Riverhawks Grind Out Win over Warriors
Toledo: Marcil 2, Stanley 16, Hill 7, Norberg 6, Arceo-Hansen 5, Bowen 5, Winters 2. Rochester: Stull 9, Winter 5, Angwood 4, Andree-Cordell 3, Kush 2. The Toledo girls basketball team turned in a dominant defensive outing to earn a season-opening win, downing Rochester 44-23 in a non-league matchup. The...
In Loving Memory of Rosalie ‘Pode’ Hendricks: 1928-2022
Rosalie “Pode” (Rushton) Hendricks passed away in her home on Nov. 23, 2022. Pode was born on May 27, 1928, to Bob and Gladys Rushton in Copalis, Washington. The Rushton family moved many times during her childhood. She attended school in Hoquiam, Boistfort, Pe Ell and Morton, and graduated from Mossyrock High School in 1946. As a young person, she worked in the seafood industry shucking oysters and clams.
In Loving Memory of Mildred “Milly” Short: 1927-2022
Mildred “Milly” Short passed away Oct. 26, 2022, in Centralia, Washington, her home of 16 years. She was born Jan. 28, 1927, to Pearl Adams and Charles Burgess in Mineral, Washington. Over the years, she also resided in the Washington cities of Tenino, Rainier and Morton. Milly was...
Death Notices: Dec. 1, 2022
• CLARA DUTCHER, 73, Chehalis, died Nov. 26 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • ANNA M. PACKARD, 84, Vader, died on Nov. 24 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • ROSALIE “PODE” HENDRICKS, 94, Mossyrock, died Nov....
In Loving Memory of Linda Shannon: 1948-2022
Linda June Shannon, of Lincoln Creek, Rochester, Washington, passed away at home on Nov. 9, 2022, at the age of 74 with her family by her side. Linda was born on May 23, 1948, in Albany, Oregon to Leo Robert and Gloria Friedley and grew up in Weiser, Idaho. Linda was the eldest child of one sister and five brothers. On April 21, 1964, Linda married the love of her life, Robert Lee Shannon, of Weiser, Idaho, Oregon side. In 1965, Linda and her husband moved from Caldwell, Idaho to Washington.
In Focus: Weekly Lewis County Area Hunting Highlights Roundup
The Chronicle shares photos and details of local hunts, fishing outings and other outdoors submissions. To be included in the weekly roundup — published in every Thursday edition — just send photos and information to news@chronline.com.
In Loving Memory of Clara Dutcher: 1949-2022
Clara Irene Dutcher, 73, of Napavine Washington, passed away into God’s arms Nov. 26, 2022, after a three-year battle with cancer. Born May 9, 1949, in Chehalis, Washington, to Oscar and Beulah Dutcher, she was raised in Onalaska, Washington, graduating from Onalaska High School in 1967. Clara attended classes at Centralia College before starting her career as a cashier, first at Perry’s Shop Rite in Ethel for 20 years then Cedar Village IGA in Winlock for 27 years, retiring in 2015.
Landslide closes section of Hwy 30 near Astoria, Clatskanie
A section of Highway 30 remains closed between Astoria and Clatskanie following a landslide Tuesday night.
Lewis County Coffee Grows With Purchase of The Station in Centralia
Having been in downtown Centralia for nearly a decade, The Station, a coffee bar and bistro, is now owned by the Lewis County Coffee Company. The Station, formerly owned by the DeVaul family, is the seventh shop owned by the company, which currently has five drive-thru locations and one at the Providence Centralia Hospital.
ifiberone.com
Newhouse: Reintroducing grizzly bears in North Cascades 'is a threat'
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Dan Newhouse, a Republican congressman who represents Douglas, Grant and Adams counties, disagrees with the widely-considered concept of reintroducing grizzly bears into local forests. Earlier this month, the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife announced its intent to evaluate options to restore grizzly bears to...
lakechelanmirror.com
1st annual Lake Chelan ‘Stand Down’ a success
Volunteers at the the 1st annual Lake Chelan ‘Stand Down’ helped make the event to support homeless veterans a success. Photos courtesy Norm Manly.
q13fox.com
Lowland snow possible Tuesday in Puget Sound area
Seattle - Monday starts the week with cool temps, with lowland snow possible Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Puget Sound area. Today will bring isolated rain/snow mixed showers in the morning followed by a drier afternoon with highs only around 40 degrees. Expect partly cloudy skies with plenty of sunshine mixed in. A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas of western Whatcom and San Juan counties normally impacted by the Fraser Valley Outflow winds. Gusts in those spots could reach up to 45 mph.
