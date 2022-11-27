Linda June Shannon, of Lincoln Creek, Rochester, Washington, passed away at home on Nov. 9, 2022, at the age of 74 with her family by her side. Linda was born on May 23, 1948, in Albany, Oregon to Leo Robert and Gloria Friedley and grew up in Weiser, Idaho. Linda was the eldest child of one sister and five brothers. On April 21, 1964, Linda married the love of her life, Robert Lee Shannon, of Weiser, Idaho, Oregon side. In 1965, Linda and her husband moved from Caldwell, Idaho to Washington.

