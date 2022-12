We are less than a week into the Kenny Dillingham era at ASU, and moves are being made. On Wednesday afternoon, the program announced Charlie Ragle will join the staff as assistant head coach, special teams coordinator and defensive assistant. He joins Vince Amey as defensive line coach, Shaun Aguano as running backs coach and Joe Connolly has been retained as strength coach.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO