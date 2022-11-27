1 child, 1 adult hurt following crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One child and one adult were hurt following an accident in Dayton Saturday evening, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Crews were dispatch to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Delaware Avenue around 7:20 p.m.

One child was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital while one adult was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, dispatchers tell News Center 7.

The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Video from the scene shows two vehicles involved, both sustain heavy damage. One vehicle struck a pole.

The crash remains under investigation.

