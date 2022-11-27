Mount Baker topples Nooksack Valley to make first state championship game appearance since 2013

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Sometimes, all you need is a chance.

Mount Baker had the slimmest of chances of even making the postseason following a regular-season loss to Nooksack Valley in the middle of October.

But there was a chance. And the 10th-seeded Mountaineers have made the most of it.

The latest victim was that same Nooksack Valley squad Saturday afternoon - a 14-13 victory at Civic Stadium to advance to next weekend's Class 1A championship game.

It will be the Mountaineers' first Class 1A title game appearance since 2013.

The expected defensive battle between the two 1A Northwest Conference rivals lived up to the billing Saturday.

Mount Baker trailed 13-7 near the start of the fourth quarter and took possession with about 11 minutes remaining.

What followed was a surgical 20-play, 80-yard drive by the Mountaineers, capped by quarterback Landon Smith's 1-yard touchdown run with less than 30 seconds remaining.

Besides Smith's touchdown, the most pivotal play was a fourth-and-8 conversion that kept the Mountaineers' drive alive near midfield.

Mount Baker blocked Nooksack Valley's attempt at a game-winning field goal shortly after to put an end to the game.

"The bottom line is our journey through the regular season is what gave these guys the strength to do this – the belief in this," Mount Baker coach Ron Lepper said. "The kids have got to buy into it."

Nooksack Valley's scores in the first half came on a 4-yard run by running back Colton Lentz and a 47-yard catch and run by Bennett DeLange on a pass from quarterback Joey Brown to take a 13-7 lead.

The Pioneers led for much of 47 minutes - and Mount Baker for just 26.7 seconds. But it was the most important 26.7 seconds of the game.

"I didn't think the game would come down to this," Lepper said. "That was pretty wild."

Nooksack Valley coach Craig Bartl said his team knew it wouldn't be an easy path past the surging Mountaineers, who won their fifth game in a row.

"In the end, we put ourselves in a position with a chance to win it," Bartl said. "I'm proud of what we've accomplished. (Mount Baker will) represent our community and our league well."

The win Saturday was Lepper's 200th career victory as a coach.

SCORING SUMMARY

FIRST QUARTER

NV - Lentz 4-yard run (Vigre kick)

SECOND QUARTER

MB - George 1-yard run (Staton kick)

NV - DeLange 47-yard pass from Brown (Kick failed)

FOURTH QUARTER

MB - Smith 1-yard run (Staton kick)

STATISTICAL LEADERS

For Nooksack Valley – QB Joey Brown (6-8, 87 yards, TD, seven carries, 14 yards), RB Colton Lentz (16 carries, 79 yards, TD), WR Bennett DeLange (one reception, 47 yards, TD) WR Jackson Bennett (three receptions, 18 yards), WR Ryan Hughes (one reception, 20 yards).

For Mount Baker – QB Landon Smith (3-11, 25 yards, 12 carries, 53 yards, TD), RB Marcques George (19 carries, 71 yards, TD, two receptions, 20 yards), RB Wilhem Maloley (14 carries, 85 yards)