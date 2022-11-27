Fleeing suspect crashes into vehicle in Woodbury, 2 injured

BringMeTheNews

Two people were injured and another person is in custody after a police pursuit in Woodbury ended with a crash Friday afternoon.

Just before 1:30 p.m. Friday, Woodbury Police Department officers attempted to stop a driver that had fled State Patrol the night before. Police attempted to box the vehicle in, but the driver took off westbound on Interstate 94.

Police pursued the vehicle and attempted to stop it with a PIT maneuver, but their efforts were unsuccessful. When the driver continued onto White Bear Avenue, officers ended the pursuit.

Police officials say officers turned their sirens and lights off before witnessing the suspect crash into another vehicle a few blocks ahead. Officers responded to the scene, where they found two victims in the second vehicle.

Medical personnel were called to the scene, and the suspect was taken into custody. The two victims were taken to Regions Hospital by ambulance and are in stable condition, according to WPD.

The suspect, a 33-year-old man from St. Paul, is being held at Washington County Jail. He was arrested for fleeing police in a motor vehicle, first-degree drug possession and being a felon in possession of a firearm.