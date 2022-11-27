The Andor finale actually ended up cutting Star Wars' first "f-bomb." With the last episode of the first season out in the wild, the cast and crew are sharing details about what could have been. Denise Gough, the actress who brought Dedra Meero to life, talked to Empire Magazine how an iconic moment from the finale could have ended up being a lot different. Maarva Andor's "Fight the Empire" is still echoing through a lot of fans' heads. But it could have easily been "F*** the Empire" if censors hadn't stepped in. Gough told the outlet that when the words were uttered on-set, people were excited for the possibility. But, it appears that cursing must be kept to a minimum in a galaxy far, far away. Still, the sentiment is there and the director of the finale, Benjamin Caron actually captioned a post on Instagram with the rejected wording. So, the legend will live on despite not making it to air. Check out how the actress described this moment right here down below!

2 DAYS AGO