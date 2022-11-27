Read full article on original website
Warner Bros Exec Provides Update on Harry Potter Spinoff Series
There's been an update on Warner Bros.'s plans to launch a new TV series based on the popular Harry Potter franchise. There have been consistent talks on what's next for Harry Potter ever since the original Harry Potter film series concluded with the release of 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. Fantastic Beats was launched as a prequel franchise but never gained traction with audiences, as this year's Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore underperformed at the global box office. Warner Bros. is hard at work trying to resurrect Harry Potter for TV, with an executive stating there is a "tremendous amount of ambition" on their side.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Reveals New Season 2 Cast Members and Replaces Actor
A new season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings with it all-new adventures and exciting additions to the impressive ensemble of the series, with Prime Video revealing new cast members heading to Middle-earth for Season 2. The new cast members include Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen 'Zates' Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, and Nicholas Woodeson. Additionally, the role of Orc leader Adar will be played by Sam Hazeldine in Season 2, who was previously played by Joseph Mawle. Stay tuned for details on the development of Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Has Another Secret Celebrity Cameo
James Gunn has been pretty busy this month with his new role as the Co-CEO of DC Studios after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO, David Zaslav appointed him and Peter Safran to lead their new imprint. Gunn recently revealed that all DC Universe projects will be interconnected including their film, TV, animation, and video games. Before next year is up, the director will finish up his tenure with Marvel Studios with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The latter of the two premiered on Disney+ last week and according to reviews it was á brilliant entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the introduction of Kevin Bacon fans didn't expect another character to appear. When the actor first appears on screen, he's talking to his wife and the voice over the phone just so happens to be Kyra Sedgwick.
Law & Order Fall Finales Trailer Reveals First Look at Amanda Rollins' Final SVU Episode
Next week will usher in the final new episodes of all three Law & Order shows for the year, and all three are sending 2022 out in style. NBC gave fans a first look at all three fall finales with a new trailer, and while there was a lot to process for both Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime, Law & Order: SVU held the biggest reveal. It's been known since before the season began that this would be Kelli Giddish's last season on SVU as Amanda Rollins, though it wasn't her decision to leave. In the new trailer, we see that the big moment will happen on SVU next week, and you can check out part of the episode in the trailer below.
Andor Finale Cut Star Wars' First F-Bomb
The Andor finale actually ended up cutting Star Wars' first "f-bomb." With the last episode of the first season out in the wild, the cast and crew are sharing details about what could have been. Denise Gough, the actress who brought Dedra Meero to life, talked to Empire Magazine how an iconic moment from the finale could have ended up being a lot different. Maarva Andor's "Fight the Empire" is still echoing through a lot of fans' heads. But it could have easily been "F*** the Empire" if censors hadn't stepped in. Gough told the outlet that when the words were uttered on-set, people were excited for the possibility. But, it appears that cursing must be kept to a minimum in a galaxy far, far away. Still, the sentiment is there and the director of the finale, Benjamin Caron actually captioned a post on Instagram with the rejected wording. So, the legend will live on despite not making it to air. Check out how the actress described this moment right here down below!
Al Roker’s Wife Had To Break Into Their Tesla As The Today Show Weatherman Was Rushed Back To The Hospital
As Al Roker was rushed back to the hospital, his wife tried to break into their Tesla.
Home Alone Star Joe Pesci Reveals if He'd Do a Third Movie
Home Alone again? When it comes to making another sequel to the original 1990 holiday hit, Joe Pesci says it's better to leave well enough alone. The Oscar-winning Goodfellas actor played Harry, one half of the bumbling burglar duo with Daniel Stern's Marv, in the blockbuster that starred Macaulay Culkin as accidentally left-behind eight-year-old Kevin McCallister. Pesci reprised his role in 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, but did not return for the four films that followed. (2002's made-for-TV sequel Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House recast the original characters, replacing Culkin with Mike Weinberg and Stern with French Stewart.)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Reveals Will Poulter's Adam Warlock
Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Will Poulter is golden in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer. Disney dropped the first footage from the third installment of James Gunn's trilogy at CCXP in Brazil, revealing the golden-skinned Adam Warlock (Poulter), a.k.a. Adam Magus. The cosmic character was teased during a post-credits scene ending 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, where the Sovereign's Golden High Priestess Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) created the cacooned figure she named Adam. So said the golden gal: "The next step in our evolution — more powerful, more beautiful, more capable of destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy."
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Zoe Saldana Explains Reason for Multiple Gamora Heads
Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 star Zoe Saldaña explained the reason there's multiple Gamora heads floating around. Jimmy Fallon asked the Marvel actress about her excitement about being a part of so many big franchises. She told the host that a bunch of those heads were necessary for costuming and makeup. Another added bonus would be the ability to get the Guardian of the Galaxy into big battle shots where they wouldn't need Saldaña to be running around with so many other actors. She admits that its all a little bit over her head, but the technology undoubtedly helps matters. Fallon is just listening intently as the actress describes the type of movie magic that's necessary to get these big Marvel movies off the ground. While he was impressed by all this talk, her comments about working on Avatar: The Way of Water were also head-spinning too. They're in the video with all of this head talk right here.
Fairy Tail Cliffhanger Introduces Erza's First Child
Fairy Tail is going on strong right now, and creator Hiro Mashima is doing whatever he wants in its action-packed sequel. While work on its anime continues behind the scenes, the team is working on Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest as usual for print. This month, all eyes were on the series as it put fans on edge about Erza's family, and Fairy Tail took everyone by surprise by introducing the woman's first child out of nowhere.
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts Shares First-Look at Optimus Primal, Cheetor, and More
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts has just released a new trailer and with it, fans of the Cybertronians are given the first look at some returning Autobots along with familiar faces that first made landfall in Generation One and Beast Wars. With plenty of Transformers appearing in the new video for the movie that arrives next year, we tried to compile all the new characters that arrive in the crossover film that will bring the Maximals in to the live-action universe.
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Released
Earlier this year, Marvel fans who attended SDCC got the first glimpse at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but the footage wasn't shared with the public. After months of waiting, the trailer is finally here. Today, the Marvel Studios panel at CCXP featured the long-awaited trailer for the highly-anticipated threequel. You can check out the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer, which features the first look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, in the player above.
Indiana Jones 5 Trailer Reveals First Look at John Rhys-Davies' Return
Disney is having a pretty eventful evening with their CCXP panel as they have officially revealed a bunch of brand new trailers for their Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios offerings. Marvel released a brand new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as well as an exclusive look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. On the other side of things, Lucasfilm revealed the release date for the highly anticipated third season of The Mandalorian and even revealed the first trailer for Indiana Jones 5. During the trailer for Indiana Jones 5 we get to see exactly what the movie is about, what the official title of the movie is, and even a first look at John Rhys-Davies' return to the franchise.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Released
Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new film in the live-action Transformers feature film series. Set to premiere in theaters next summer, the movie will bring in the fan-favorite characters from the Beast Wars spinoff series for the very first time. The new film will also see the return of classic Transformers characters that would be impossible to exclude like Optimus Prime (voiced again by Peter Cullen), Bumblebee, Arcee, and Wheeljack. Take a look at the upcoming movie and its first footage in the player below, look for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to premiere on June 9, 2023.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu Return in New Look at Season 3
The Mandalorian and Grogu return in a new look at the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian — and this time, bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) has his helmet on. "You have removed your helmet," said the Armorer (Emily Swallow) in the first trailer released during Disney's D23 Expo in September. "You are a Mandalorian no more." The Children of the Watch may have disavowed Din, but he remains a watchful father to his own child: The Child, Grogu. The clan of two reunited during the events of The Book of Boba Fett, and now they're back when the new season of The Mandalorian is streaming next year on Disney+.
First Indiana Jones 5 Footage Debuts
After much anticipation from fans and an even longer wait between movies, Walt Disney Studios and Lucasfilm have released some of the first footage from Indiana Jones 5. To kickstart the Disney panel at CCXP a sizzle reel of ootage from upcoming films was released including two shots of Harrison Ford's return to his iconic character. Scheduled for release on June 30, 2023, the fifth film in the series will mark the first time that Ford has put on the fedora and picked up the whip in fifteen years. Check out the footage for Indiana Jones 5 below.
Guardians of the Galaxy Fans Are Loving Baby Rocket, But Have One Big Worry About Vol. 3
Marvel Studios and James Gunn have dropped the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer, and naturally fans are sounding off about the first look at the long-awaited threequel. James Gunn has teased all along that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be a much more decisive mix of good comedic fun and some of the heaviest dramatic weight we've ever seen in the franchise, as the Guardians Trilogy comes to its end.
Samuel L. Jackson Responds to Quentin Tarantino Claiming Marvel Actors Aren't "Movie Stars"
Earlier this month, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino shared how he felt that the actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe aren't the major draw for audiences as much as the characters they play, with MCU veteran Samuel L. Jackson reacting to those remarks with how some figures are intrinsically linked with their on-screen personas. The actor pointed out how there's no specific qualifier for what defines a movie star and how some of the actors involved in the MCU are assuredly movie stars who also happen to play iconic characters in the Marvel franchise. Jackson has had a variety of roles in Tarantino films, including Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, and The Hateful Eight.
Today's Talker: Harry and Meghan get a Netflix docuseries
Netflix is calling this an unprecedented and in-depth series that includes Harry and Meghan's relationship from the start, and their decision to leave their full-time roles in the British government.
Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Says Season 3 Is Deep Space Nine Sequel, Voyager Continuation
Paramount+ is getting ready to launch their third and final season of Star Trek: Picard and it's looking like a good entry into the franchise. Picard looks to be sort of a continuation to Star Trek: The Next Generation and the series showrunner seems to think so too. Even though Picard isn't exactly a sequel to The Next Generation, it seems like it will be a sequel to Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Voyager. While speaking with Den of Geek, showrunner Terry Matalas revealed that the series is not only a continuation to Next Generation, it's a sequel to Deep Space Nine and Voyager.
