Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Related
thesource.com
US Embassy Warns “Darker-Skinned Americans” Maybe Profiled, Detained In The DR
According to several confirmed reports, the U.S. Embassy has sent out an official statement, warning “darker -skinned” American citizens that plan to visit the Dominican Republic that they might be profiled as Haitian migrants, therefore wrongfully detained because of their skin color. The Dominican Republic has recently become...
Revolutionary Iran kiss photo goes viral as beautiful act of defiance against regime
The Iranian couple, who cannot be identified as their faces remain obscured, defy a few different Sharia laws with this simple act of defiance against the Islamist regime.
Watch Biden rush back onstage to grab the microphone and tell a Michigan crowd that the US men's soccer team beat Iran
The president was in Bay City, Michigan, giving a speech about his economic plan when news of the US men's national team's victory arrived.
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
thecomeback.com
Russian diplomat makes surprising Brittney Griner admission
While WNBA star Brittney Griner toils in a Russian penal colony while serving a nine-year sentence over possession of cannabis oil residue, the United States and Russia remain locked in private and public negotiations over her potential release as part of a prisoner swap. After Russian authorities denied Griner’s appeal...
'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence
The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
80 years ago, Nazi Germany occupied Tunisia – but North Africans' experiences of World War II often go unheard
Eighty years ago, in November 1942, the Nazis occupied Tunisia. For the next six months, Tunisian Jews and Muslims were subjected to the Third Reich’s reign of terror, as well as its antisemitic and racist legislation. Residents lived in fear – “under the Nazi boot,” as Tunisian Jewish lawyer Paul Ghez wrote in his diary during the occupation. One of us is a historian; one of us is an anthropologist. Together, we have spent a decade gathering the voices of the diverse peoples who endured World War II in North Africa, across lines of race, class, language and region. Their letters,...
Opinion: The Source of Political Violence Is Clear in the United States
There should be nothing controversial about denouncing lawless acts of violence. Violence divides our nation and is both dangerous and wasteful. When the insurrectionists attacked the Capitol on January 6th, it caused damage that taxpayers had to pay for. That money could have been spent on education for our children. It could have been spent on lunches for disadvantaged children.
During WWII, Native American code talkers used Navajo language to create an unbreakable code that helped America win the war
Native Americans were told to stop speaking their language for years. But 400 Navajos used it to create a code that was instrumental in the war.
Iran Has a Long History of Political Activism and Protest. Here’s What To Know
TIME breaks down some of the key periods of protests and revolutions—from the 1906 Constitutional Revolution to today.
A New Theory of American Power
A national mood disorder afflicts America, causing wild swings between mania and despair, superhuman exertion and bruised withdrawal. We overdo our foreign crusades, and then we overdo our retrenchments, never pausing in between, where an ordinary country would try to reach a fine balance. American exceptionalism has two faces, equally transfixed with a sense of specialness—one radiant with the nation’s unique beneficence, the other sunk in its unrivaled malignity. These extremes, confounding friends as well as enemies, are unrealistic and unsustainable.
US, allies announce plans for second democracy summit
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday announced plans for a second Summit for Democracy next year, this time to be co-hosted by the governments of Costa Rica, the Netherlands, South Korea and Zambia. The summit will be held March 29 to March 30 in a virtual format...
As Iran Unrest Turns to Armed Clashes, Government Prepares Fight to Survive
One European diplomat told Newsweek that militant and separatist groups have "rushed to reorganize themselves and enter Iranian territory" amid the protests.
Women have been the main target of the Iranian regime — now they’re leading the revolution to bring it down
Brave Iranian women, supported by a generation of young men, educated and knowing their inalienable rights, have openly and ferociously rejected the brutal religious dictatorship of Ali Khamenei and all his loyalists and apologists, in pursuit of justice and equal rights. They are organized, inspired, self-sacrificing and ready to bring about fundamental change: the regime’s downfall and the establishment of democratic rule that will ensure their life, liberty and prosperity. Their courageous stand on the streets of almost every city and town in Iran has been met by the welcome support of all of society and the awe and respect of...
President Biden makes new promises to Native American nations
President Biden is making new promises to Native American nations, announcing the plans at the Tribal Nations Summit on Wednesday.
Voice of America
Special Report: Trolls, Propaganda and Fear Stoke Bukele's Media Machine in El Salvador
SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR — A Salvadoran twenty-something had been looking for work when an unexpected invitation arrived to sit down with a government official. It was 2019, and the communications specialist was well-versed in social media. Talks with the official led to a $600-a-month job in the capital of San Salvador working for the communications team of President Nayib Bukele, according to the employment contract seen by Reuters. It was decent money in this poor Central American nation.
Voice of America
US Girl Inspires Effort to Ship Ambulances to Ukraine
Seven-year-old Lily Manson, who is from the US state of Illinois, learned about Russia’s war on Ukraine and decided she wanted to help. And with a lot of help, this little girl is making a big difference. Iryna Matviicuk has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.
Voice of America
Russian-American Science Conference Held in US Despite War in Ukraine
The Russian-American Science Association's annual conference was held November 18-20 in Los Angeles, California. The event had a different tone this year because of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Angelina Bagdasaryan has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera: Vazgen Varzhabetian.
Voice of America
Taliban Defend Ban on VOA, RFE/RL Broadcasts in Afghanistan
Washington and ISLAMABAD — The Islamist Taliban government has defended banning FM radio broadcasts from two U.S.-funded news media, including the Voice of America, in Afghanistan, alleging they were offending local laws. The ban on VOA and Azadi Radio, an Afghan extension of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, or RFE/RL,...
Comments / 0