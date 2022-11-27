ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thesource.com

US Embassy Warns “Darker-Skinned Americans” Maybe Profiled, Detained In The DR

According to several confirmed reports, the U.S. Embassy has sent out an official statement, warning “darker -skinned” American citizens that plan to visit the Dominican Republic that they might be profiled as Haitian migrants, therefore wrongfully detained because of their skin color. The Dominican Republic has recently become...
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
thecomeback.com

Russian diplomat makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

While WNBA star Brittney Griner toils in a Russian penal colony while serving a nine-year sentence over possession of cannabis oil residue, the United States and Russia remain locked in private and public negotiations over her potential release as part of a prisoner swap. After Russian authorities denied Griner’s appeal...
Daily Mail

'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence

The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
The Conversation U.S.

80 years ago, Nazi Germany occupied Tunisia – but North Africans' experiences of World War II often go unheard

Eighty years ago, in November 1942, the Nazis occupied Tunisia. For the next six months, Tunisian Jews and Muslims were subjected to the Third Reich’s reign of terror, as well as its antisemitic and racist legislation. Residents lived in fear – “under the Nazi boot,” as Tunisian Jewish lawyer Paul Ghez wrote in his diary during the occupation. One of us is a historian; one of us is an anthropologist. Together, we have spent a decade gathering the voices of the diverse peoples who endured World War II in North Africa, across lines of race, class, language and region. Their letters,...
Walter Rhein

Opinion: The Source of Political Violence Is Clear in the United States

There should be nothing controversial about denouncing lawless acts of violence. Violence divides our nation and is both dangerous and wasteful. When the insurrectionists attacked the Capitol on January 6th, it caused damage that taxpayers had to pay for. That money could have been spent on education for our children. It could have been spent on lunches for disadvantaged children.
The Atlantic

A New Theory of American Power

A national mood disorder afflicts America, causing wild swings between mania and despair, superhuman exertion and bruised withdrawal. We overdo our foreign crusades, and then we overdo our retrenchments, never pausing in between, where an ordinary country would try to reach a fine balance. American exceptionalism has two faces, equally transfixed with a sense of specialness—one radiant with the nation’s unique beneficence, the other sunk in its unrivaled malignity. These extremes, confounding friends as well as enemies, are unrealistic and unsustainable.
New York Post

Women have been the main target of the Iranian regime — now they’re leading the revolution to bring it down

Brave Iranian women, supported by a generation of young men, educated and knowing their inalienable rights, have openly and ferociously rejected the brutal religious dictatorship of Ali Khamenei and all his loyalists and apologists, in pursuit of justice and equal rights. They are organized, inspired, self-sacrificing and ready to bring about fundamental change: the regime’s downfall and the establishment of democratic rule that will ensure their life, liberty and prosperity. Their courageous stand on the streets of almost every city and town in Iran has been met by the welcome support of all of society and the awe and respect of...
Voice of America

Special Report: Trolls, Propaganda and Fear Stoke Bukele's Media Machine in El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR — A Salvadoran twenty-something had been looking for work when an unexpected invitation arrived to sit down with a government official. It was 2019, and the communications specialist was well-versed in social media. Talks with the official led to a $600-a-month job in the capital of San Salvador working for the communications team of President Nayib Bukele, according to the employment contract seen by Reuters. It was decent money in this poor Central American nation.
Voice of America

US Girl Inspires Effort to Ship Ambulances to Ukraine

Seven-year-old Lily Manson, who is from the US state of Illinois, learned about Russia’s war on Ukraine and decided she wanted to help. And with a lot of help, this little girl is making a big difference. Iryna Matviicuk has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.
ILLINOIS STATE
Voice of America

Taliban Defend Ban on VOA, RFE/RL Broadcasts in Afghanistan

Washington and ISLAMABAD — The Islamist Taliban government has defended banning FM radio broadcasts from two U.S.-funded news media, including the Voice of America, in Afghanistan, alleging they were offending local laws. The ban on VOA and Azadi Radio, an Afghan extension of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, or RFE/RL,...

