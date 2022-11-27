Brave Iranian women, supported by a generation of young men, educated and knowing their inalienable rights, have openly and ferociously rejected the brutal religious dictatorship of Ali Khamenei and all his loyalists and apologists, in pursuit of justice and equal rights. They are organized, inspired, self-sacrificing and ready to bring about fundamental change: the regime’s downfall and the establishment of democratic rule that will ensure their life, liberty and prosperity. Their courageous stand on the streets of almost every city and town in Iran has been met by the welcome support of all of society and the awe and respect of...

4 DAYS AGO